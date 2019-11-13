Awilco Drilling: Q3 Report Shows No Near-Term Work For WilPhoenix

Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF) has just reported its third-quarter results and held its conference call. As a reminder, Awilco is an interesting case in which nearly all the value of the company is in the two-rig newbuild order, rather than in the single working semi-sub.

Awilco reported revenues of $10.3 million and a loss of $0.9 million, compared to revenues of $10.4 million and loss of $0.4 million in the second quarter of this year. In the third quarter, the company generated $3.9 million of operating cash flow, up from $3.5 million in the second quarter. The only working rig, semi-sub WilPhoenix, had a 100% operational uptime. This is an important achievement since the current contract with Shell (RDS.A) in the UK is expected to end in late November/early December, and Shell does not have any follow-up work for the rig. Thus, Awilco Drilling will have to find a new contract for the rig or face negative cash flow due to stacking.

During the earnings call, the company's management sounded optimistic about future work perspectives: "There are quite a few interesting opportunities in the pipeline for next year in the UK and also elsewhere […] we're optimistic for WilPhoenix's future next year." However, the company did not provide any specific details regarding the timing of the potential work. Thus, it looks as if WilPhoenix might be without the work for quite some time, given the seasonality of work (it's currently winter in the North Sea).

Awilco Drilling finished the quarter with $41.3 million of cash on the balance sheet, down a bit from $42.4 million in the second quarter. The company does not have any near-term liquidity issues. At the same time, it's clear that Awilco will have to issue more equity to construct its newbuild rigs - the company has outstanding capital commitments of $766.9 million to finish the semi-subs. The current problem is that Awilco shares suffered downside, so any additional capital raise will lead to increased dilution. Awilco will have to come up with $42.5 million in 2020 to fund the second payment on the first newbuild rig, so either the debt or equity issue should be expected soon.

Source: Awilco Drilling Q3 presentation

At this point, it appears as if it will be difficult for Awilco shares to show big upside before the company can find a contract for the first rig, which is set to be delivered in March 2021 (there's an option to delay delivery for 12 months). The company stated that it has had active discussions with several potential clients in Norway, and that the demand for harsh environment rigs was set to increase. I'm also optimistic on the North Sea floater demand dynamics.

From a practical point of view, the stock will continue to depend on the general mood toward the offshore drilling industry in the near term. The fact that Awilco will soon have zero working rigs, while WilPhoenix is waiting for the next contract, will not add optimism. From a fundamental point of view, Awilco does not depend on WilPhoenix but rather on its ability to timely find a contract for the first newbuild rig. The next year is set to be eventful for the company, so stay tuned!

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.