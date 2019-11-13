Apple: Path To $300 And Beyond

The downside from the stock hitting $300 is a reduction in the EPS benefit of share buybacks.

With the China trade war threats disappearing from the headlines, Apple (AAPL) has a better chance to gain the magical $300 level. The stock only needs to gain about $40 from the current levels while the tech giant remains the cheapest stock amongst the other tech giants. The substantial growth in Services will continue leading to higher gross margins for the company, leading to outsized EPS growth from minimal revenue growth. The main negative with the higher stock prices is the notable diminishing benefit of capital returns going forward, but the long-term investment thesis remains bullish.

Still Cheap

The main basis of any rally to $300 is the relative cheap valuation of the stock. Compared to Facebook (FB), Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT), Apple trades at the lowest forward P/E multiple of the tech giants.

In fact, a very wide gap exists between Apple and the others. A simple path to $300 is for Apple to trade at 20x the current analyst FY21 EPS estimate of $14.86. The tech giant would still claim the lowest P/E multiple in the group.

The ability to generate consistent revenue growth is what held the stock back from joining this group as FY19 started when the forward P/E ratio was only half of the group at 12x. The average analyst now has Apple generating consistent revenue growth of above 5% for the next three FYs. Source: S.A. earnings estimates

Limited analyst estimates exist beyond FY22 to further analyze the sustainability of these revenue growth rates. The surge in Services is what sets the company up for more stable revenue growth going forward. The switch to subscriptions is what turned Microsoft around to lead the market off and on with the highest forward P/E multiple of the last year.

For FQ4, Apple Services revenues grew by 18% to $12.5 billion. The division is now bigger than the Mac and iPad categories combined and accounts for roughly 18% of total revenue.

A few weeks back, influential Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty surprised the market with a price target hike on Apple to a Street high of $289 due in large part to Services revenue growth potential. The analyst predicted Services growing 20% next year, placing the division at nearly $56 billion in revenues, with Apple TV+ eventually driving towards a $9 billion business in 2025.

While her base case is for the stock to not reach the $300 price level, her bull case actually has Apple jumping to over $400 based on TV+ reaching nearly 40 million additional subs, a number close to where HBO Max sees the business reaching by 2025 in total. Under the bull case, the paid subscribers reach 175 million instead of the projected 136 million in the base case, adding 2.4 points of revenue growth in 2023.

My bull case has long held that this shift to higher margin Services will eventually lead to gross margin gains, leading to substantial gross profit gains. The FQ4 gross margin came in slightly below 38% as Apple took a slight hit from cutting iPhone prices while boosting Services margins above my 64% target.

The higher Services margin was the first step in proving out this theory and a big part of why the stock has soared to $260. The case for much higher gross margins in FY25 is boosted by Services growing margins. The below estimates use Products revenues growth of 2.5% in FY20 and 5.0% in FY21 on a 5G iPhone boost before stabilizing at $230 billion in annual revenues through FY25. The ultimate revenue gain comes from Services growing 20% during FY20 and FY21 due in part to the ramp of TV+ followed by sustainable 10% revenue growth through FY25 to top annual revenues of $100 billion in FY25.

The end result here is about a 400 to 500 basis point improvement in gross margins by FY25 to 42.5%. Gross profits get a $40 billion boost by FY25.

Buybacks To Lose Steam

Despite the promises of reaching a net cash neutral position, the tech giant has actually slowed down stock buybacks from the $20 billion quarterly levels in early FY18. With the stock at all-time highs and a $300 price looming, the ramifications are smaller EPS boosts from share reductions.

On the FQ4 earnings call, CFO Luca Maestri had the following to say about share buybacks during the quarter and the ultimate cash goal:

We also returned over $21 billion to shareholders, including almost $18 billion in share repurchases and $3.5 billion in dividends and equivalents, as we continue on our path to reaching a net cash neutral position over time.

The stock now has a $1.14 trillion market cap so buybacks below the level of previous years just naturally has a reduced impact on boosting EPS.

Most notably, Apple spent $67.1 billion on repurchasing 345.2 million shares in FY19. The tech giant spent an average price of $194 on repurchasing shares last fiscal year and the amount was nearly 60 million shares below the FY18 level of 405.5 million shares. The company issued about 34 million shares per year to slightly offset some of the benefit of the annual buybacks.

At $260, the stock is already about 34% above the average price spent on stock buybacks last year. If Apple spent a similar $67.1 billion on share buybacks this year, the company would only buy 258 million shares for a net reduction of 224 million shares.

At $300, the share buyback only purchases 224 million shares for a net reduction of 190 million shares. Apple would only repurchase 4.3% of the outstanding shares in FY20. The share buyback amount is still solid, but nowhere near the 7.8% share reduction in FY18.

The impact here is the above FY21 target for $117.5 billion in gross profits is matched with a smaller share buyback. Using the $300 target, Apple reduces the share count by only 380 million shares over the next two years.

Assuming operating expense of 13% equal $38.6 billion in FY21, the income before taxes is $78.9 million. Add about $2.0 billion in other income and using a 16.5% effective tax leads to $69.2 billion in net income in FY21, up from $59.5 billion in FY19.

With 4.06 billion shares outstanding, the FY21 EPS target is $14.65. The upside potential comes from higher share buybacks with a lower stock price or higher gross margins as my projections are just for margins holding the same levels per category over the next two years.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market will favor the revenue growth over the share buybacks, sending the stock to $300 and beyond. Long-term shareholders should really prefer the stock stays closer to $250 while the company moves to utilize the remaining $100 billion cash on the balance sheet to repurchase shares and increase their individual ownership position in these growing profits of Apple.

The China situation remains a potential black swan event for Apple, but the stock is headed on a path to $300 absent any escalating trade wars with China due to substantial growth in Services revenue boosting the P/E ratio to higher levels equivalent with other tech giants.

