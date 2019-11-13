Gartner's IT Spending Forecast A Major Tailwind For Cognizant

Cognizant should continue its outreach toward China, where cloud is picking up steam. At the same time, the tariff war has little impact on the IT Services spending.

Enterprise Software segment is expected to have the fastest growth, albeit IT Services and Communications Services are still the largest segments.

Company Description:

Cognizant focuses on three core verticals: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing / Retail / Logistics, which collectively make up about 90% of its revenue base. The Financial Services vertical focuses on banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services. The Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics group includes manufacturers, retailers, travel and other hospitality customers. The Healthcare group includes largely healthcare providers and payers. In addition, the company also has clients in media, entertainment, high tech, and telecom groups, albeit its presence in those segments is much smaller than that of its core competitors, such as Accenture, Infosys, and IBM.

Key Gartner Findings:

Worldwide IT spending is projected to grow 3.7% Y/Y to $3.8 trillion in 2020. This is a major acceleration from 2019, when growth was largely flat. Enterprise software spending is supposed to be the core driver of growth, which is a great read for Cognizant, where about 20-22% of revenue is focused on this segment.

Regulatory compliance is at the top of client concerns at present, as spending on security was up 10.5% in 2019 and cloud security is now projected to grow ~41% annually over the next five years. This is another positive read for CTSH, where Horizon III SMAC (social - mobile - analytics - cloud) have consistently demonstrated double digit growth over the last several years. In fact, during some quarters SMAC initiatives grew as much as 30-40% Y/Y.

China is catching up on cloud adoption, which means that Cognizant needs to start expanding its Chinese outreach. While the US is leading in cloud adoption at present, accounting for more than 50% of global spending on cloud, by 2023 China is projected by Gartner to overtake US levels.

Tariff war with China continues to have minimal impact on IT Services, since China remains of marginal importance in IT spending world, where it's projected to grow only 0.1% Y/Y in 2020. (We note that IT Services specifically is different from cloud's overall impact, referenced in the previous bullet).

Data Center Systems remain the smallest contributor to IT spending and are actually declining in 2019. While some pickup is expected in 2020-21, it is not enough to close the gap with Enterprise Software or Devices market. For Cognizant, however, data center systems are of marginal importance, as they largely reside under legacy Horizon I initiatives.

Worldwide IT Spending Forecast (Billions of U.S. Dollars)

2019 Spending 2019 Growth (%) 2020 Spending 2020 Growth (%) 2021 Spending 2021 Growth (%) Data Center Systems 205 -2.5 210 2.6 212 1.0 Enterprise Software 457 8.8 507 10.9 560 10.5 Devices 675 -5.3 683 1.2 685 0.4 IT Services 1,031 3.7 1,088 5.5 1,147 5.5 Communications Services 1,364 -1.1 1,384 1.5 1,413 2.1 Overall IT 3,732 0.4 3,872 3.7 4,018 3.8

Source: Gartner (October 2019)

Valuation:

Per our industry-wide analysis and Cognizant’s favorable fundamentals, and given the company’s strong capital return story, we continue to believe that CTSH shares merit ~14.5x PE multiple. We note that this multiple comes at a ~2.3x discount relative to other players in the IT Services space, making our valuation fairly conservative. When we apply it to our EPS estimate of $5.57, we get the target price of $81.

Risks to Our Thesis:

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

Pricing Wars:

While CTSH strives to make the pricing structure attractive to its core clients and, henceforth, attract greater business, we see a number of Indian players, such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy, and Wipro, potentially lowering prices in the foreseeable future

2. Too Much US Exposure:

Cognizant is one of the few major IT services companies with the bulk of the revenue coming from the US (approximately 85%). Such lack of diversification may ultimately lead to significant revenue pressures, should the US hit a recession.

3. Legislative Uncertainty:

The company heavily relies on H1-B and L-1 visas; over the last several years Congress attempted to heavily regulate the number of visa workers each company can hire.

4. Industry-Specific Risks:

Since CTSH is so dependent on Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing industries, a sudden downturn in any of those sectors (e.g., Financial Services in 2008) can lead to a meaningful negative impact to the company’s top-line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.