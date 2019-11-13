GW Pharmaceuticals Tumbles On Earnings Beat, But Its Growth Story Is Only Beginning

A catalyst opportunity is approaching in December of 2019, because that is when GW Pharmaceuticals will report results from its phase 3 study using Epidiolex to treat patients with tuberous sclerosis complex.

GW Pharmaceuticals beats on both bottom-line and top-line for earnings with an increase in sales for the quarter by 26%; however, investors were expecting similar growth outcome to prior quarter.

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) announced its Q3 2019 earnings recently. Its earnings beat analysts' expectations, but the stock still closed down by 17% based on this news. I believe that there is a good buying opportunity after this drop. For starters, the earnings were good as both EPS and revenue beat expectations. Secondly, there is a catalyst coming up in December that could quickly turn things around. Lastly, the pipeline is extensive and I think it is poor to base the company's value only on Epidiolex with the currently approved indications. I think that there is still a chance for the stock to recover in the coming months.

Q3 Earnings Were Beat, But Expectations Were High

GW Pharmaceuticals announced that sales of Epidiolex reached $86.1 million for Q3 of 2019. This beat expectations that sales would only reach $85.2 million.

It was expected that the company would generate a loss of $0.87 cents per share, but only lost $0.04 cents per share for the quarter. Despite beating expectations, the stock tanked. I think it is largely because sales were trending much higher in growth in prior quarters. The sales growth from Q1 to Q2 2019 was 104%. That seemed to have dropped off significantly from Q2 to Q3 with a 26% sales growth. I guess investors may have been expecting quarter-over-quarter sales to either stabilize or head higher.

To be fair, the drug did launch about 1 year ago which means it hasn't been on the market that long. But how can earnings get better? I think they can get better based on the advancement that the company has made towards expanding the possible market opportunity. It had received European approval for Epidyolex (European marketing name) in September of 2019. That means the drug has just begun to be sold in France and Germany recently. If sales can ramp up in the European territories that will be a big help.

Epidiolex has already been approved to treat Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome. Both of these diseases are rare forms of epilepsy. The way to think about Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) is that it deals with a tonic seizure or a type of seizure where the muscles stiffen uncontrollably. Dravet Syndrome (DS) is a type of epilepsy where seizures occur due to a fever or hot temperatures.

Regulatory approvals for Epidiolex, treating both of these rare forms of epilepsy, were given on the basis of placebo controlled studies which included a total of 516 patients. It was shown that these patients given Epidiolex along with other medications were able to significantly reduce the frequency of seizures compared to placebo.

Added Market Opportunity

GW Pharmaceuticals should keep its earnings momentum going for the time being. But even then, there is something else you have to consider. It is not just going to rely on those two indications I listed above alone. It is exploring Epidiolex in other indications also, both of which are in phase 3 studies.

The more prominent indication involves a disease known as tuberous sclerosis complex. This is a genetic disease that is characterized as the growth of noncancerous tumors on the body. They can grow anywhere on the body including organs. The thing is that sometimes they can cause issues, which in turn can lead to health problems. Some symptoms associated with this disease include:

Seizures

Intellectual disability

noncancerous tumors

Along with many other symptoms that these patients face. However, I view this indication as being more favorable because it offers a larger patient population to go after. This disease affects between 25,000 to 40,000 individuals in the United States alone. Worldwide figures are an estimated 1 to 2 million people. The amount of patients with Dravet Syndrome for instance are 1 in 15,700 individuals. Tuberous sclerosis complex is found in 1 in 6,000 newborns. This indication will be a bigger market opportunity based on the population that can be treated. Of course, that is if the phase 3 results are successful.

Results from the phase 3 study using Epidiolex to treat this patient population are expected to be presented in December of 2019. With positive data, I believe the stock will surge immediately. However, the more important item is that GW Pharmaceuticals will be able to expand the label for Epidiolex to include this patient population.

The other indication involves a disease known as Rett Syndrome. Epidiolex is also being explored in a late-stage study for this disease also. Rett Syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that is mostly found in girls and leads to neurological impairment. These patients have trouble performing basic tasks like: Eating, Walking, speaking and breathing.

Conclusion

While earnings still beat analysts' expectations, the stock still managed to close lower by 17% that day. However, I believe there is still a chance to recover from here. As I noted above, there is a catalyst approaching in December of 2019. That is when GW pharmaceuticals will present data from its phase 3 study using Epidiolex to treat patients with tuberous sclerosis complex.

The risk is that there is no guarantee that the primary endpoint for this late-stage study will be met. If the trial fails to achieve its goal, then that would likely cause the stock to trade lower. That would also be a setback for expanding the label for Epidiolex as it relates to the tuberous sclerosis complex population. On the flip side, there also is Epidiolex being explored in Rett Syndrome in a phase 3 study. Then you also have a pipeline full of other drugs.

The other most notable program, which is in a phase 3 study, is Sativex. Sativex is being explored in a phase 3 study for potential U.S. approval to treat patients with MS spasticity. Sativex has already been approved in a few other territories to treat MS spasticity like: Canada, Sweden and Germany.

The final item to note is that there was additional positive news released this week. It was noted that the United Kingdom National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) would recommend that the country's National Health Service (NHS) would offer routine reimbursement for Epidiolex. I believe this is another item that will help drive Epidiolex sales higher in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.