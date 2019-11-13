Aston Martin: Big Plans, Little Means

At the same time, the company's plans to establish itself on the SUV market, introduce a new mid engine sportscar line and revive Lagonda will not be cheap.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc (OTCPK:AMGDF; OTCPK:ARGGY) has been public for a little over a year now. The stock lost almost two-thirds of its value since. Looking at the financials, this does not surprise me. I viewed the stock to be significantly overvalued back in October of 2018, but thought that, at lower prices, it might become interesting.

But with the direction the business has taken since, I am not so sure anymore. The company has big plans, but with growing and increasingly expensive debt, I am not sure if it will be able to succeed on its own. I will explain my concerns in more detail below. Please note that I will refer to the company as plainly "Aston Martin" in the following in order to improve readability.

Costly Plans And Too Much Debt

The company's biggest problem is that it faces the need for significant investments while already heavily leveraged. Aston Martin reported a net debt of GPB800 million as of Q3. This amount is not small for a company which generated revenues of GPB657 million during the nine-month period ended September 30th achieving an operating loss of GBP27 million. At the same time, endeavors such as the development of its first SUV to be produced in relevant quantities and the launch of its all-new production site in Welsh St. Athan result in significant cost. The development and introduction of the planned range of mid engine sportscars will also come at some cost. Especially developing the V6-hybrid engine in house - the current line-up of V8 and V12 engines are bought from Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Cosworth, respectively - could be rather expensive. And do not forget the revival of Lagonda as an all-electric luxury brand. This will certainly not be a cheap endeavor either.

To make matters worse, it becomes increasingly costly for the company to obtain new financing. In September, the company issued bonds with a total volume of GPB150 million with an option to issue a further GPB100 million. The company has to pay a staggering 12 percent interest for the debt due mid-April 2022. Half of the coupon payment is payable in kind. To put those numbers in perspective: Ferrari NV (RACE) has to pay an annual coupon of merely 1.5 percent for bonds due March 2023.

And notably, the latest issuance happened after the end of the reporting period, so by now, the net debt should be closer to at least GPB950 million. Now, the fact that the company did not raise any funds in its IPO comes back to bite it.

The Company's Faith Depends On The DBX

In order to avoid getting caught within a debt spiral, Aston Martin will have to significantly improve its profitability. The new DBX SUV will play a crucial role in this regard. Limited editions and continuation models may offer the opportunity to generate neat margins, but the quantities in which such products can be produced are too minuscule to solve the problem.

Aston Martin DBX during testing; source: Aston Martin

The DBX's main competition are most likely the Bentley Bentayga and the Lamborghini Urus. One might also include the likes of Maserati Levante Trofeo and Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, both of which mark the top of their respective model line. All those models have one thing in common. Their respective manufacturers are all part of large automotive groups. Bentley, Porsche, and Lamborghini are brands owned by Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VLKAF; OTCPK:VWAGY; OTC:VLKPF) and are able to realize significant synergies with one another as well as with the group's other brands. For example, not only do Bentayga, Urus and Cayenne share a technical platform, the same platform is also used by the Audi Q7 and Volkswagen's Touareg. Maserati on the other hand is a part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) and can rely on former sister brand Ferrari for its engines.

Aston Martin, however, is on its own. It thus has to do all the necessary development work itself, and the DBX will enter into production with an inherent handicap due to lack of potential synergies. The only other luxury SUV that does not employ a platform used by a group is Rolls-Royce Motor Cars' (OTCPK:RYCEF) Cullinan, which I would not consider to be a direct competitor of the DBX, given its considerably larger dimensions and significantly higher price. But Rolls-Royce has the backing of its parent BMW AG (OTCPK:BMWYY).

Aston Martin will most likely only have one shot I order to enter the SUV market. It can therefore not afford the DBX to fail. The effort necessary to ensure the quality of both product and production should not be underestimated. Especially taking into consideration that Aston Martin has virtually no prior experience with SUVs. In light of all this, the odds seem not too much in favor of the company.

Last Hope, Takeover?

The Aston Martin brand is without doubt strong. There is certainly a market for these kinds of cars. The company's problems are of predominantly financial in nature. However, for a financially potent acquirer, the company might become interesting for exactly that reason. This would offer shareholders an elegant exit. But only if it happens.

As of now, there is no indication that a takeover might be imminent in the near future. Notably, a takeover by another car company would be potentially complicated, given to certain provisions of the agreement with engine supplier Daimler, which could lead to Aston Martin losing access to the V8 engines it uses in more than two-thirds of the cars it produces. And I am not sure whether a buyer other than a car company which could realize certain synergies would be able to utilize Aston Martin's potential to a degree high enough to justify the necessary investment - which would of course consist of more than just the acquisition itself. Also, a potential buyer would probably not be in too much of a hurry, as the stock might very well become even cheaper going forward. So, all in all, I would not expect a takeover.

Conclusion

Aston Martin is already highly leveraged. And financing is getting more and more costly. They will probably only get one chance to establish itself on the SUV market, and success is far from certain. I am therefore not convinced of the company's long-term success. Instead, I see the risk of the company's debt load reaching unsustainably high levels.

Sure, Aston Martin is a storied and much acclaimed brand. But I doubt that this alone will suffice to ensure the company's survival. After all, when was the last time you saw a Delahaye or Duesenberg other than at museums or old-timer events? At the end of the day, even for a luxury company, profanities such as balance sheets and cash flows matter. I doubt that Aston Martin is strong enough to successfully operate on its own in the long run.

I would not categorically rule out the possibility of a takeover. But as I do not see any indication of such a transaction at the moment, I believe that it would be risky speculation to bank on this. So, all in all, I am not very optimistic about Aston Martin's future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RACE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.