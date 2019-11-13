Premier Gold Mines Limited (PIRGF) CEO Ewan Downie on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCPK:PIRGF) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Begeman - Executive Chairman

Ewan Downie - President and CEO

Steve Filipovic - CFO

Brent Kristof - SVP, Operations

Peter van Alphen - COO

Conference Call Participants

Bryce Adams - CIBC

Andrew Mikitchook - BMO Capital Markets

John Begeman

Thank you, Leoni. Thank you for participating in today's call. I'm John Begeman, the Executive Chairman of Premier Gold. With me on the call today are Ewan Downie, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer, and today, I'd like to welcome Peter van Alphen, our Chief Operating Officer.

Peter recently joined the executive team here at Premier in September. I welcome him and look forward to working with them as we continue to grow Premier Gold. Also on the call today are Matt Gollat, VP of Business Development; and Brent Kristof, our Senior VP of Operations. All will be available during the Q&A portion of the call.

Today, we will provide you with the company's 2019 third quarter financial and operational results, an update on the mine operations and projects will also be provided. For those of you that haven't already accessed the presentation, the presentation materials for today's call have been posted and are available on the company's website.

Before we get started, I first want to direct you to page three of the presentation and the associated disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. Ewan and Steve will provide a discussion on summary, but first a few points. Company remains in a strong position with a healthy balance sheet of $33.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Our cash position allows us to continue with our investments in the new mine developments in Nevada as well as the Mercedes Mine. At South Arturo, the El Nino underground mine has reached commercial production and din the Phase 1 pit continues with pre stripping, El Nino production was and remains ahead of schedule.

The cold hydrology studies are ongoing with two large bore test wells being studied, permitting options to further advance what we hope will be a future production decision are also progressing.

We continue to work and optimize our growth pipeline. Our 50% owned Greenstone Gold Mines joint venture has provided positive updates with growth in resources and current favorable economic inputs. Operational permitting is currently active and I'm also happy to say that Greenstone discussions with the remaining First Nations remain on track for what we hope will be a successful outcome.

The Greenstone Mines' management team continues to optimize mine plans. Work has been done on updating the resource, capital and operational costs are next to be updated. All of these aspects that further optimize the project, along with financing opportunities, continue to be a focus for the Greenstone team during the balance of 2019.

Production at Mercedes was less than anticipated in Q3. Development of additional working phases at Lupita, Rey de Oro and Diluvio continue. The Mariana's exploration ramp has now been completed with five drill base available to provide access for underground drilling of the Mariana zone.

We continue to see minable grades within the Marianas exploration area. This will be worked into our mine plan to take advantage of the higher grades when we can do it. There is also excitement with the Lupita extension and San Martin discovery zones during the recent exploration drilling. Ewan will discuss this and other topics further after Steve's financial presentation.

Going to slide four, this is an overview of Premier's locations; you can see we are in Canada, in Ontario, in Nevada, and Sonora, Mexico. We are 100% North American-focus in safe, world-class jurisdictions. Our business model includes growing production through new mine developments at El Nino, as well as the pre-stripping at Phase 1.

As mentioned, El Nino began production ahead of schedule during Q3 of 2019. We two projects are being permitted for future development decisions, commitment to exploration for reserve and growth continues, we have sensible partnerships to leverage expertise, share costs, and diversify risk. As mentioned, we ended the quarter with $33.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The next slide shows our extensive growth pipeline. We have several projects in exploration, McCoy, Rye Goldbanks, Rodeo Creek, all in Nevada; the Hasaga project in Ontario, as well as Ray in the Red Lake District. Conceptually in scoping, we have the coal project and South Arturo Phase 3, both in Nevada.

In feasibility, the Greenstone project remains in feasibility with updates being conducted as well in Nevada, South Arturo Phase 3 heap leach and the heap leach program for both phases are ongoing. We are currently executing South Arturo Phase 1 and our two now current production is the recently commercial production announced El Nino, underground mine in Nevada and Mercedes in Mexico.

With that, I'll turn the slide and the presentation over to Steve Filipovic, Chief Financial Officer.

Steve Filipovic

Thanks John, and good morning, everyone. At this point, I'll refer you to slide six, that's our third quarter operating performance. During the third quarter, Premier produced a total of 16,484 ounces of gold and 37,856 ounces of silver. This is up slightly from Q2 this year, but down from the same period in the prior year.

While gold production on a consolidated basis during the quarter is up from Q2, the increase is due primarily to the ramp-up in South Arturo, where, as John indicated, we reached commercial production levels late during the third quarter.

As we noted during the second quarter, the production profile of Mercedes this year was weighted toward the second half. While first quarter production was on plan, second quarter production tracked to lower end of plan due to lower mine grades at Diluvio.

While Mercedes operation team has taken steps to bring production levels back in line with plan, progress during the quarter has been slower than expected, and as a result, year-to-date production is currently tracking below the lower end of Mercedes guidance for 2019.

As John indicated, our team remains focused on implementing those measures necessary to improve the long-term operating performance at Mercedes. We'll be speaking more specifically to the operating outlook for Mercedes a little later in the presentation.

From an operating cost perspective, consolidated unit costs on a co-product basis during the third quarter were cash costs of $1,095 million and all-in sustaining cost of $1,354 million. That compares to consolidated cash cost of $858 million and all-in sustaining cost of $1,008 million for the third quarter in the prior year.

Consolidated unit operating costs on a year-to-date basis are currently tracking lower than Q3 with cash cost of $961 million, and all-in sustaining cost of $1,218 million compared to cost of $826 million and all-in sustaining cost of $856 million for the 9 months of the prior year.

With production year-to-date coming primarily from Mercedes, unit costs year-to-date are, therefore, almost related entirely to Mercedes. We did not guide production ounces from South Arturo during 2019, so we're quite pleased to achieve commercial production in this accelerated timeline.

We now expect that the lower cost El Nino mine at South Arturo, having reached commercial production levels this year instead of next, will compensate for the operational challenges experienced at Mercedes and the consolidated production and related unit cost results for the full year 2019 will be impacted accordingly, with consolidated production for Q4 expected to be the strongest quarter for this year.

Turning to slide seven, during the third quarter, the company reported revenue of just under $19 million on sales of 13,000 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,382 and 35,500 ounces of silver at an average realized price of $17. This compares to the prior year, where we reported revenue of $27 million on sales of 21,400 ounces of gold at a realized price of $1,209 million and 85,000 ounces of silver at a realized price of $15, where prior year revenues still included a modest contribution from South Arturo.

For the third quarter, we recorded a mine operating loss of just under $0.5 million and a net loss of $4 million or loss per share of $0.02. This is after taking into account over $6.5 million in exploration and development during the period and just under $1 million in non-cash charges. This compares to prior year, where we reported mine operating income of $2 million and net loss of $1.8 million and loss per share of $0.01.

From a cash flow perspective, we started the quarter with just over $26 million in cash. During the quarter, we reported $8 million of cash generated from operating activities after taking into account the $6.5 million in exploration and development and a little over $12 million of working capital adjustments. We drew $7.5 million on our operating facility during the period and incurred close to $12 million in capital expenditures.

Late in the quarter, we received $6 million in proceeds from the sale of our Saddle and PQ North royalties. Reporting an overall increase of cash during the period of just over $8 million, we finished the quarter with a little over $33 million in cash and just over $42 million available under our facility.

At this point, I'll have you turn to slide eight. Our CEO, Ewan Downie, will provide a more detailed operational update. Ewan?

Ewan Downie

Thank you, Steve. Thank you, John. I will give a bit of an update on all of our projects and what you should expect in the future. One of the most important developments, I think, during the third quarter was the commercial production announcement for El Nino at South Arturo.

The partnership with Nevada Gold Mines has been a very positive partnership for our company. And at present, the Nevada Gold team is building the Phase 1 project in addition to El Nino.

As we encountered in Phase 2, the commercial production at El Nino was achieved ahead of schedule, and it was built on budget. In terms of advancing our future projects, the hydrology test work is ongoing at McCoy-Cove and that will let us, at the end of this -- the second pump test that we're doing right now, be in a position for us to assess the water influence that we expect to encounter once we start the underground development, and will lead, hopefully, to a positive go-decision on the underground program to move into full feasibility prior to what we hope will be a positive production decision.

At Greenstone Gold, we have released an updated mineral resource during the third quarter, and we are working on the updating the economics of the project at present, and hope to be in a position to sit with our partner Centerra at the end of the year or early next year to discuss if and when we are going to proceed with the construction of the Hardrock mine at Greenstone Gold.

In terms of Mercedes, we are completing ramp development at Marianas. Underground drilling is underway. And in one area, we've actually begun to fill on mineralization in the Marianas area and that is an area that we expect will contribute to future production and expectations our grades will be higher than what we're currently encountering.

In addition to that, we have identified a major extension to the Diluvio-Lupita mineralized corridor. Approximately 2.5 kilometers of semi-consistent mineralization is being identified through drilling. And the excitement that we're really seeing at sites are coming from the Marianas -- or the Lupita extension drilling and the San Martin area, where we are experiencing grades well in excess of our current reserve grade.

Our hope is that in 2020, we will begin to develop on Lupita extension, which should lead to additional working phases and better grades going through the mill. We expect that 2020 will be a much stronger year for Mercedes than what we've seen in 2019.

Moving to the next slide, slide nine, just looking a bit about some of the highlights of the quarter. During the quarter, we did announce a new mineral resource for the Hardrock deposit, the main open pit for our Greenstone project. The property is operating under a joint venture company called Greenstone Gold, owned 50% by Premier and 50% by our partner, Centerra.

Currently, we are working on permitting initiatives to be in a position to make a go-decision -- a go or no-go decision, and we are looking to update the economics currently internally in order to assess how the project looks, especially in the current gold environment, we're expecting this to be quite positive.

The previous feasibility study was completed at a gold price of $1,250 an ounce gold that showed a net present value, to Premier, of $318 million and a 17.5% internal rate of return.

The open pit, using the prior reserve, was 14.5 years. And there are additional upside opportunities that come through the Brookbank, Key Lake and underground deposits, none of which were contemplated in the feasibility study. We also have our projects in Red Lake that are -- have been idled this year, but we are looking to start up exploration potentially again at Hasaga in 2020.

In terms of what we're doing project-wise, the Centerra continues to sole fund the Hardrock project on slide 10. To-date, they have about $45 million or CAD60 million remaining as at September 30th, in order to acquire their full interest. And at that time, once that's spent, the partners will fund the future progression of the project on a 50/50 basis. This is a multi-million ounce gold deposit.

As you can see on the image on the lower left, on slide 10, the head frame sits right on the TransCanada Highway. So, the -- in terms of multi-million and in terms of open pit and underground resources, approaching 10 million ounces for the Hardrock deposit.

And with -- as you can see in this image, excellent infrastructure, power, the town of Geraldton is just to the north, so access to people. It is truly, what I believe, one of the premier gold deposits in all of North America.

Slide 11, as you can see, the plan is to do a reroute of the TransCanada Highway, a large open pit, tailings pond to the southwest. The detailed engineering is being completed on most of the high-risk items.

As John mentioned, we're in the final throes of completing our final community agreements that we expect should be completed during the current quarter. And we are revising the capital and operating costs in order to update our financial model to be in a position to sit down, as I mentioned, with our partner.

The project does offer significant upside in the fact that just down the highway, we have two additional deposits, one that we have completed, a 43-101 resource, the high-grade Brookbank deposit that has a small open pit and very good underground potential and would be viewed as a satellite project for the Hardrock mine in the future.

And in addition to that, we have Key Lake, which is a high-grade, narrow-vein discovery that we worked for several years, and our final drill hole that we drilled in that area was over 40 grams per ton. In terms of the upside opportunities, we have in total four deposits, open pit and underground.

And as I mentioned, only Hard Rock was considered in the economic model. The updated resource that we have released shows an increase in grade and increase in ounces versus the feasibility study resource. And we're currently working on updating that to reserves that will be used for the final mine modeling.

In terms of other upside, as I said, Brookbank, Key Lake are mostly underground deposits that we will look to advance through exploration in the future. And on the image on slide 12, in purple, is the F-Zone deposit that's the underground extension to the Hardrock mine where the final step out hole that we drilled when we were drilling off this project intersected 18.49 grams per ton across 20.5 meters, demonstrating the deposit remains a wide-open down plunge.

On slide 13, an introduction to our Nevada portfolio, which has become more and more important to Premier's near-term future with the addition of the two new mines that are -- have been under construction and the commencement of production at El Nino in late Q3. This production from El Nino is expected to positively impact our fourth quarter.

And as Steve mentioned, we expect with the addition of El Nino for 2019, in the fourth quarter, we'll see the largest amount of gold production for our company in 2019. In terms of what we achieved, just to put that in perspective, in October, we received more than 3,000 ounces from the El Nino project or the South Arturo mine.

We continue to advance the Phase 1 open pit. We recently had an analyst tour to site, where the analysts and investors who came got to see the stripping that's being carried out in two areas on this, what will be a fairly large open pit, expecting to get into the mineralization late in 2020 at Phase 1.

And we continue to evaluate the Phase 3 open pit and the heap leach opportunity. And the heap leach opportunity is looking more and more likely as if it will be given the green light in the near future. That will again increase our future production profile.

At McCoy-Cove, the advanced exploration program continues. We have now put power into site. The power line is right to the proposed portal location that was completed during the third quarter. And as John said earlier, we have two large diameter holes that were drilled in order to put large pumps down and complete the hydrology work.

The Cove deposit currently ranks as one of the highest-grade undeveloped plus 1 million ounce gold deposits in all of the United States, and we expect that it will be a big part of the company's future.

In terms of exploration, we continued some drilling at Rye-Goldbanks, and immediately north and adjacent to our joint venture at South Arturo we have Rodeo Creek that will see future exploration, however, at this time, we haven't -- we don't have any concrete plans to when we would begin drilling in that -- on that property.

I think we'll be looking to assess how the results to the south turn out and use our drilling that's being done to the south on the joint venture to continue to look at where would be best to target mineralization at Rodeo Creek in the future.

On slide 14 is an image of where we are. The South Arturo and Rodeo Creek properties are situated at the north part of the northern -- of North Carlin. The North Carlin was recently consolidated under a joint venture between Barrick and Newmont to create Nevada Gold Mine.

And the North Carlin area from Gold Quarry North is essentially all owned by Nevada Gold Mine except for the joint venture, making Premier the only company with exposure to the north -- to the core part of the North Carlin other than Nevada Gold Mine.

The McCoy-Cove property is adjoining the Nevada Gold's Phoenix mine, joining it to the south; and Rye-Goldbanks is an open pit and high-grade vein prospect towards Winnemucca.

Slide 15, the South Arturo mine is a very strategic project for the company, right in the heart of the prolific Carlin Trend. Commercial production was achieved at El Nino late in Q3, so we did see some production rate at the end of the quarter. And as I mentioned, we're expecting to have a solid fourth quarter, with production coming out of South Arturo.

The new mine project under construction, the Phase 1 is continuing and is a place where Premier is investing a fair amount of money for our future. The run-a-mine heap leach material in Phase 3 open pit options are continuing to be advanced for what we hope will be for future production decisions and would create a long-term operational life for our company.

Rodeo Creek, as you can see on that image on the right, is situated just to the north of South Arturo, and we believe the structural trend that hosts the Phase 1 pit and East Dee that we're drilling right now to the north into Storm that, that fault structure will continue to the north on to Rodeo Creek at depth and will be an important future target.

The property -- the South Arturo property is held 40% by Premier and 60% by Nevada Gold Mines. The current processing of material is being processed through the Nevada Gold processing facilities, mostly the roaster at Goldstrike. If we do proceed with the heap leach option, the plan would be likely to build a heap leach facility on site and that is permanent.

Slide 16, a bit of an overview. The picture on the right is from our recent tour. Barrick gave us a very impressive tour of the site. They took the entire group that joined us on the site visit in the West Portal and we came out the East Portal.

So, we got to walk through the full operation. And we got to see some of the areas where drilling that has resulted with some -- or has returned some very high-grade intercepts in the El Nino area, you got to see where that -- some of that drilling recently has taken place.

And one area where they were drifting, the people on site, were indicating that the grades and the drift were averaging between 0.3 and 0.4 ounces per ton. The drill programs that are on -- that have been completed this year and we expect to continue in 2020 are aimed at continuing to expand reserves on the property, and therefore, extend the mine life at South Arturo.

Slide 17 is the conceptual image of long term what we expect to do at the site. The Phase 2 pit operated until 2017, and if you recall, in 2017, the all-in sustaining costs for the Phase 2 pit was $351 an ounce. So, very high-margin operation that created a significant rate of return for our company.

The El Nino mine that just came in production is the down plunge extension below the Phase 2 pit. So all of the infrastructure you saw on the previous slide is at the bottom of the Phase 2 pit. Phase 3 to the -- that's actually to the southwest of Phase 2 is currently being assessed for production.

I'll be talking about some of the recent results there that are suggesting that there is more gold than was modeled previously, and the pit could be slightly larger than what we were envisioning previously. Phase 1 is the pit in construction.

And immediately adjacent to Phase 1 is a target that is being drilled this year called East Dee. In 2018, we had impressive widths and grades in drilling that area. So, the drilling completed in 2019, as they aimed at seeing -- demonstrating, hopefully, continuity and size potential for that deposit, and we hope that will be the next production center at South Arturo.

In terms of exploration and development, El Nino is at the heart of what's happening right now for us in Nevada. The image you see here on Slide 18 in gray are the modeled areas to be mined from the current ramp.

And you could see in purple and pink and yellow are the grade intercepts from the underground drill program that has been completed at site with numerous high-grade intercepts outside the previously modeled shapes. So, we do expect an increase in reserves and resources here owing to the current program.

And on the right side, you can see some of these very impressive highlights that have come out of this project, including 20.6 grams over 24.4 meters in hole 19010; and in hole 19031, 51.8 meters of 11.3 grams. So, very wide intercepts of very good grade mineralization.

The grade reconciliation on the drilling has been positive, and there are numerous intercepts outside of the known deposit area from the program completed this year that definitely need follow-up in the future. The deposit remains open on strike and at depth. In 2020, we expect to start testing the depth extension of the project as well.

On slide 19, the image on the right shows the main areas that we're looking and developing here. El Nino was at the bottom of the Phase 2 pit. Phase 1 is currently being stripped; and East Dee is just to the east of the current pit design at Phase 1; and Phase 3 sits immediately to the south.

The proposed heap leach pad location is shown with the orange circle. We are revising the oxidation boundary and stockpiling heap leach material at present for what we hope will be a positive decision to go ahead with the heap leach. I expect that, that decision will be made likely in the first half of 2020.

The Phase 1 open pit development shown on the left is proceeding on schedule. As we've indicated previously, this is an autonomous test. So, half of the stripping program that's going on right now is being completed with autonomous haul trucks, where the other half is being done with mine trucks. The main ore is expected to be accessed in H2 of 2020.

Phase 3 is a project that we are also looking towards advancing to what we hope will be an ultimate production decision. The geotechnical drilling was completed during the second and third quarters of 2019 to assess the water or hydrology.

The planned stope stability for the -- what we hope will be the future open pit and the geological model. The drilling was completed. Samples have been submitted for assay. There are still some assays pending from our last update from Barrick.

However, at the bottom of the pit design, below the current pit design, you can see an intercept of 112.8 meters grading 7.29 grams, suggesting the potential to increase very high-grade reserves in this area, and we hope will add to the future production profile and what we hope will become a positive decision to go ahead with the Phase 3 pit as well.

Above that, you can see MAD19002 intersected 7.9 grams over 62.5 meters within the pit design. The expectation would be that the Phase 3 pit would also have a heap leach component, which would then, assuming we go ahead with the heap leach at Phase 1, would result in an expansion for Phase 3 as well.

Next, moving on to the Mexican operations, we continue to see significant upside, though we -- as Steve and John both mentioned, we have 2019 has been a bit of a challenging year for Mercedes. We do see significant upside potential, mainly with what we expect will be the addition of Marianas, Lupita extension and more recently, San Martin. This renewed exploration effort that we put in place this year has resulted in new discoveries and major extensions that I'll talk about a bit later.

In advance of that, though, I will pass off the Mercedes Mine update to Peter. And Peter would talk a bit to slide 22 and some of the initiatives we have to improve our throughput and bring grade up for the future.

Peter van Alphen

Thanks Ewan. Very good morning everybody. The -- as Ewan mentioned is that we had a challenging Q3 at Mercedes. The -- I would say the primary issue that we had there is mostly driven by our grade and it was slightly by a shortfall of some tons, but grade being the prominent issue that we are facing there.

We faced some challenges there in terms of stock sequencing due to a couple of unexpected key events at the mine. And that resulted in us having to re-sequence some stubs. We also had some issues with getting ventilation infrastructure in in time, and that again caused us to re-sequence some of the stubs. These were particular with Diluvio west, where we were able to complete the Rye's bore; the vein dries there by middle of October.

And so we now have increased the ventilation through there and the development in the Diluvio west area can continue. Similarly, in Lupita, we also -- we had to complete ventilation infrastructure there to be able to put enough ventilation into Level 2 successfully.

Now, we'll start opening up more phases and giving us more headings to work. Some of the -- on the plus side, Ewan already mentioned that, in Marianas, we have been continuing there with the exploration ramp.

We have now developed the loss of this drill base required for 2019, and we have also been able to develop on to what's known as Marianas East play zone, and have started selling on that. And so our first -- getting our first ounces out of Marianas coming out this month.

The -- going forward, the challenges that we have faced this year in Mercedes, we continue to work on those and expect to see a far better outcome in 2020. The -- some of the -- just some of the areas that we're working on is being able to increase the number of available headings.

The ventilation issues, I have spoken to a minute ago, are in line with that, and that will help us provide additional, not just additional headings or additional tonnage but more flexibility in our mine plant that as we go forward, any unexpected events, we have the ability to redirect crews into other areas as and when required.

The improving of the grade that is one of the challenges we keep speaking about. We work in a number of efforts there to reduce dilution, decrease some of our mining widths, for example, with getting with smaller -- with lower back heights and being able to improve any dilution that we are getting there as well as a definition drilling program there that will to help us improve the short-term grade confidence, again, helping and giving us some flexibility in the day-to-day mine plan.

And all that being successful, we do believe that there's an opportunity to take advantage of mill capacity that we are not yet realizing and we do have on site.

With that, I'll hand it back to you, Ewan.

Ewan Downie

Thanks Peter. Slide 23, I think, is a real key slide, demonstrating what we expect to be one of the areas that will lead to a much improved 2020 and 2021. The two images you see here are a pre-2019 drilling, and today, images of what we've been achieving through the drill bit. The image on the left you can see is the Lupita Mine workings, where they were. There are two holes in the gray that were previously drilled, suggesting that at the time, maybe there is limited potential down to the southwest.

However, some additional drilling immediately south of Lupita that was completed early this year, intersected good mineralization, and we continue to step out from that. And the image on the left, you can see the significant increase where we're actually thinking that what is currently being mined at Lupita is the fringe of the main deposit at Lupita, and the main deposit is now being drilled at sufficient density such that we expect Lupita extension will move into reserves at year-end.

And numerous high-grade intercepts, including recently, a 11.4 grams over six meters and 8.4 grams over three meters true width are definitely well in excess of our current reserve grade, and we are continuously hitting these type of grades.

San Martin, which essentially is the long strike extension of that area, we only have several holes drilled now in that area, sufficient to what we believe will be sufficient to upgrade San Martin to resource, not to reserves.

However, in 2020, our plan is to do a significant infill program at San Martin to drill off these areas. The average to date of the San Martin intercepts is a true width of three meters, which is quite good for Mercedes and an average grade of over six grams per ton, only nine-hole intercepts to-date, but next year, we expect to do significantly more drilling there.

We did just complete an infill hole in order to have sufficient density to be qualified for inferred resources. We're awaiting assays. But again, in the heart of that area, we saw very strong mineralization over very good widths.

At Lupita extension, we're seeing approximately three meters true widths, again, close to six grams, and today, we have 58 intercepts. So, when we lead that drilling is what we expect to lead to new reserves.

So, the work here will go into the year-end reserve and resource. And we are hopeful that in 2020, we will be developing into Lupita extension, and that will give us, as Peter said, more flexibility, additional working phases, and more importantly, we expect significantly higher grades than what we've been seeing of late out of the Diluvio area.

Finally, I'll move on to what we believe will be our future Premier. We're very proud of the development pipeline we've assembled. We're quite confident in our long-term ability, not only to maintain our production profile as a company but to have significant increases in production coming from several centers.

In terms of the next project in our portfolio, we believe, are Cove -- the Cove deposits, which we are advancing towards full feasibility will be next in the queue, and Red Lake. The Red Lake Camp, which has been in production since the mid 2000 -- 1920s continuously, where we have our Hasaga deposit. And Hasaga is host to both open-pit style and underground-style mineralization.

The final step-out hole of our 2017 program intersect is intercepted at 67 meters of four grams, including 23.4 meters over 5.7 grams. So, very impressive with the Hasaga deposit. It is somewhat different than the other Red Lake deposits currently being advanced, which are often very narrow vein and high grade.

The Hasaga deposit though will be viewed more like a bulk mining operation similar to Timmins west or Goldex. And our drilling is suggesting that the C-Zone, as we call that area, does have potential to expand and is demonstrating a significant resource potential. And we are right now going into year-end budgets, and we'll be looking at potentially doing a bit of additional drilling at Hasaga beginning, again, in 2020.

McCoy-Cove is a 100% owned deposit of Premier's in Nevada. Just to the north of this picture would be the Phoenix Mine. In blue is the greater McCoy-Cove property. Most of that land or that land is under option to Barrick, who are currently earning into that property. And in white is the deposit that we continue to hold a 100%.

The deposit is host to 342,000 ounces of gold in the indicated category at 11.2 grams and 1.3 million ounces inferred at 11.24 grams. The PEA that we completed suggests very strong economics for this project. And however, we need to complete additional infill drilling on the inferred part in order to advance the project to a feasibility study.

26, which will be our second last slide of today's presentation is a conceptual image of the plan that we were going to start in the second half of this year. However, with all of the ongoing developments elsewhere in the company, we've decided to complete the hydrology test first in advance of going ahead with the underground decline.

However, the plan would be to complete very major underground drill program into the deposit to upgrade the inferred resource and move into what we hope will be a development decision. That development decision would likely require us working again with our friends at Nevada Gold to assure that we have a processing agreement in place for a longer-term operation here.

The previously completed work that we did on-site showed an after-tax NPV in our preliminary economic assessment of $143 million, an after-tax rate of return of 48%, mainly driven by this being a low-cost development opportunity, as we would expect not to be building a processing facility for this project but rather working with either Nevada Gold or Sprott Mining, both of whom have facilities sufficient to process this type of ore.

So, in conclusion, Premier is a company that is growing production. We expect to see definitely an increase in production in 2020 over 2019, with the advancement of El Nino. As I mentioned, October already is our best month of the year from Nevada with over 3,000 ounces to Premier's accounts having been produced. The new mine development is underway at Phase 1, and we continue to evaluate multiple additional operational issues at South Arturo. And Barrick has been doing a great job at advancing those projects.

And we're eager to work with them and hopefully seeing a positive outcome to those developments. Two projects are currently being permitted for development in our portfolio. The Hardrock deposit, part of our 50/50 JV with Centerra at Greenstone Gold and our 100% owned coal deposit. In terms of reserve and resource growth, we've already seen one update in Q4.

We expect to see updates for both Mercedes and South Arturo going into year-end, and those will be released next year. Our expectations or our main goal is to replace reserves year-on-year. Sustained exploration continues across the company's portfolio. And in the future, especially with all of the new mine developments that we expect to come online, we expect to deliver long-term cash flow to the benefit of our shareholders through our extensive project pipeline.

So, with that, I'll open the line for any questions you might have for anybody on our team.

Your first question is from Bryce Adams from CIBC. Please go ahead, Bryce.

Bryce Adams

Yes, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. Let's start with South Arturo, just around the commercial production for El Nino. I was wondering if -- is there a date when commercial production was announced? I see in the disclosure a little bit of talk to October and some talk to September. Was there a particular date that it was declared?

Ewan Downie

We accessed ore in September. However, the first, what we call commercial scale production would have been sort of mid-October.

Bryce Adams

Okay. And what's the definition for that commercial production?

Peter van Alphen

I believe for that asset -- Barrick has some various definitions that they will be using that for us. It was more than 30 days of continuous production, and I believe it was above the 60% of planned production level for that.

Bryce Adams

Sorry, I didn't catch it. Above 50%?

Peter van Alphen

Above 60%, I believe.

Bryce Adams

Okay. Just moving over to Mercedes, a bit of a tough quarter down there with the grades, the void and then the ground conditions. Peter, I think you mentioned the poor ground conditions related to the primary infrastructure. Was that in Diluvio West?

Peter van Alphen

No, that was part of the issues that we were having with the Rye's bore at Diluvio West. Just it was slow. We've had to shotcrete a portion of that grades, just to being able to control the ground there.

Bryce Adams

Okay. So, ground conditions weren't effective for other parts of -- most other regions in Mercedes?

Peter van Alphen

I'd say no more than usual. If you've been down to Mercedes, Mercedes is not -- my experience has been in largely Northern Ontario, and that's definitely not Northern Ontario rock. The ground conditions are tougher down there.

Ewan Downie

I would say, Bryce, though, that they are drilling in the Lupita extension area is demonstrating very confident rocks, and that's why we're so excited about that prospect is not only the grade but based on the rock quality that we're seeing, while we're drilling, we're expecting it to be quite good ground conditions compared -- especially compared to Diluvio, which is not too far away along the same structure where we do encounter worse ground. It appears, so far, that the Lupita extension area should have significantly better ground conditions. So, we're -- that's what we're looking forward so much to getting into that area.

Bryce Adams

That wouldn't change your mining methods significantly, would just enable you to push the throughput a little bit harder?

Peter van Alphen

I think the primary thing in terms of mining method that we're looking there at is being able to maintain smaller diameter -- smaller dimensions in our development just to reduce the amount of dilution.

Bryce Adams

Got it. So, you mentioned dilution earlier in the prepared remarks. Can you talk to what is the actual dilution you're experiencing in different deposits in Q3?

Peter van Alphen

I don't have any of that information available to me right now. The primary reason around some of the dilution issues that we have is -- it relates somewhat to the equipment that we're using and the ability to get equipment into smaller headings, and so we've already started that.

We've got bolters in at -- on the western side where we have commenced there, the contractor now ready reducing the headings down to 3x3 meters. So, I don't have those numbers, unfortunately, Bryce, out of my head.

Bryce Adams

Maybe I'll follow-up with you later on. In the disclosure, there was a reference to a large natural void that removed ounces from the mine plan. Again, can you talk to which part of Mercedes that occurred in and maybe to the scale of it as well?

Peter van Alphen

I might just -- Brent Kristof is on the line, and that was before my time. So Brent would be probably in a better position to answer that question. Brent, can you?

Brent Kristof

Yes, Bryce. It was late in the second quarter coming into the third quarter, and it was in Rey de Oro where we encountered. There were some three parallel veins. And when we got into the hanging wall vein, it actually wasn't there. So, it was a significant void. We estimate about 6,000 ounces contained that we're in our plan that we were -- it just wasn't there.

So that's resulted in some of the workaround in terms of additional development that we've had to do elsewhere in attempting to make up for it. So, it was -- we don't see bugs at Mercedes much, so this was a surprise to us.

Bryce Adams

Okay. I guess just zooming out and a little bit more at a higher level. Last year, Mercedes was a 69,000 ounce producer. This year, we're probably shooting for something below that, given the performance year-to-date and some of the commentary in the disclosure about Q4. What shall we be thinking for 2020? How do we model this?

Peter van Alphen

Right now, we're still in the budgeting process. And we have not yet finalized our mine plans for next year. We're still working on that. But we are targeting to be above 70,000 ounces for 2019 -- or 2020, sorry.

Bryce Adams

Somewhere above 70,000?

Ewan Downie

Sorry, between 70,000 and 80,000.

Bryce Adams

So, yes, I guess, previously, Ewan, we've talked about the asset as a 20,000 ounce producer per quarter. So, for 2020, that's more of an upper target at this point?

Ewan Downie

Yes, I'd say, for next year, it would be an upper target. But longer term, as we develop Lupita extension and hopefully, subsequently, San Martin, our hope is that in future years, we'll see more than 80,000 a year again.

Bryce Adams

Got it. And then apart from grade, are there other drivers that can bring the unit cost on a per ton basis down for the asset?

Peter van Alphen

Yes, I think we still -- we rely fairly heavily on external resources and contractors. I think there's opportunity in terms of productivity for increasing improvements in productivities with our mines -- with our miners.

And I think just overall, the flexibility that we are trying to increase there, in our mine plans will also result in -- us being able to have people better utilized, and therefore, bringing down the unit cost. So, flexibility is going to help us, I think, tremendously.

Bryce Adams

Okay. Maybe I'll just finish off with a quick one on Marianas. There was some talk about some ounces coming in, in Q4. That's still the plan? And then in 2020, what would be the throughput that you could achieve from that part of the deposit?

Peter van Alphen

So, yes, there are ounces coming in, in Q4, from the start from Marianas. Again, I think it's a little premature to give you any numbers or anything on 2020 just yet as we haven't yet finalized the mine plan for 2020, yet.

Bryce Adams

But if it's -- I mean, if the asset -- if nameplate is 2,000 ton a day, do you think you can get 200 ton a day from Marianas or more like 800. Can you ballpark it a little bit?

Peter van Alphen

Again, I'm reluctant to give you any specific numbers right now. We -- the rest of the group sitting around the table, they haven't even seen any of the budget numbers yet. So, let us get through that, and I'm sure we can answer the question once we've got some good information in front of us.

Bryce Adams

[Indiscernible] for now and look forward to future updates. Thanks so much.

Peter van Alphen

Thanks Bryce.

Andrew Mikitchook

Good morning. A lot of questions have been asked. If we just come back to Mercedes. Going forward, do you think that there's going to be kind of a, frankly, a reserve downgrade for Diluvio, considering the challenges over, I'd say, at least, the last 12 months there?

Ewan Downie

I think the ounces will be probably similar, probably a grade reduction will probably be seen in the next update. We've been seeing that in the mining sequence. So we've got a more, what we feel, is a better model.

And of late, it's been reconciling quite well to that model. So, we're more and more -- we're getting a better and better handle of Diluvio. However, in terms of ounces, we haven't calculated the ounces yet, so I can't give specifics there.

However, I would expect that net of depletion, I'm not expecting any material change in the number of ounces in the Diluvio area and we continue to have some success in that area as well expanding mineralization.

Andrew Mikitchook

Okay. And just on a different part of Premier, just the wording, I think you -- when you are using your prepared remarks with the Greenstone joint venture, I think you suggested that you guys are nearing the end or working to complete an internal review of the mine plan, and I guess, by extension, the feasibility. How does that -- how would you see that translating into a public disclosure of an updated mine plan, yes, eventually filing a 43-101, and what will be the timeline of that?

Ewan Downie

That's something we'll have to work out with our partner. So, right now, we are working on the updated economics to, one, we're also working with various banking groups towards the financing that will be needed for the project. So, whether we do an official 43-101 or not is not something we've concretely made the decision to do.

However, we are working towards looking at what we believe the economics are as a partnership and advancing the project from there. Maybe Steve, as I think he's currently the Chairman of Greenstone Gold, maybe Steve is better to answer that question.

Steve Filipovic

No, I think Ewan has covered it. I mean, as everyone knows, we've been spending a lot of time and energy and financial resources in terms of optimizing the project. So, there's still some work to be done before we can speak entirely in terms of what that will mean as far as public disclosures go.

We do have to obviously be cognizant as well as of our reporting compliance, objectives as well, if something is -- if it's significant to us, then we may be compelled to report. So, -- but again, I think Ewan has pretty much answered, I think, what things are at with the progress on that right now.

Andrew Mikitchook

Okay. And just keep switching names here, going across the Cove, so the ramp for the drilling that would be required to do the feasibility that, that is now kind of a 2020 scheduled event, right?

Ewan Downie

Yes, it is 2020. We are doing the first pump test or hydrology tests that we did. In the first well, we encountered significantly less water than was modeled. So, rather than just accept that, we decided maybe it was a bit inconclusive and have done two more wells in advance.

As you know, pretty much every mine in Nevada encounters water, and it's an important part of developing the mine and dealing with the water that you encounter both permitting-wise and just for trying to ensure that you have a dry mine.

And I think as we've said before, I had discussions before, Andrew, when Echo Bay, back in 2003, tried to do an underground scenario at Cove, they hadn't built a cone of depression. The water inflows were extensive at that operation resulting in them closing it.

So, we're making sure we do everything right, such that when we go into mining scenario, we'll likely have the areas being mined pump dry so that we don't encounter the same problems.

But as we said earlier in the call today, we are expecting a potential green light being given to the heap leach. And if that happens, we have to decide that we want almost immediate production or do we want to -- we aren't in a financial position to do everything right now.

So, we're being prudent with our cash balances making sure that we don't overextend ourselves. And therefore, have decided that, at least for now, we're putting coal on the side and actually are discussing do we do that one alone or do we consider a partner there.

We have been approached by several parties about interest in working with us on that project, and probably right now looking at those a little more seriously than we had in the past.

Andrew Mikitchook

Okay. Well, thank you very much for all your time and I'll let others jump in with questions if there are there.

Bryce Adams

Hello, am I here? Hello?

Ewan Downie

Yes.

Bryce Adams

Hi Ewan. I've got one more, actually on South Arturo. I was reading the MD&A, and the Phase 1 open pit, it says is -- will be accessed -- they all will be accessed in late 2020. But in the presentation and in your remark is still commenting around second half 2020. Just wondering, is there a difference in the messaging there or am I reading too much into it?

Ewan Downie

Probably reading it too much -- a bit too much into it. It's still an ongoing plan. Obviously, the partner has changed from being Barrick to now Nevada Gold. And they're currently looking at how they sequence all of the operations and where the processing will be done. There are likely a lot of changes from what was happening previously, whereas Newmont is processing at Newmont's sites and Barrick at Barrick's sites.

So, we're part of that whole optimization of the area, and we are based on the current projections expecting to be into the higher grade with the refractory ore in the second half of next year. But there's been no firm decision as to when that would begin to be processed.

The heap leach material, we are constantly, I'd say right now, stripping through that material and the material that's deemed to be of sufficient grade for the heap leaches is being stockpiled.

And if you had made the site visit, you would have seen the stockpiles is a pretty extensive area of mineralization where they are -- where our partners are stockpiling the mineralization and what we are more and more expecting to be a positive decision to go ahead with.

Bryce Adams

Okay. Thanks for that.

Ewan Downie

Thanks Bryce.

Ewan Downie

Well, I thank everybody. Thanks, Bryce, for your in-depth questions, and Andrew, really appreciate it. As always, we're available for calls. We're quite happy to talk about everything that's -- every ongoing development in greater detail offline if you wish.

So, thanks again for Q3. And as I mentioned, Q4, we expect to be our biggest month in terms of production of the year. And subsequently, we're hoping or expecting that it will be also our -- probably our best quarter in terms of financial performance as well. So, thanks, again, for the call.

