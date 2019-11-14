AT&T: A Raise Cometh

The success of Joker, new mobility plans, the launch of HBO Max, will drive Q4 revenues higher, and set the company up for revenue growth into the next decade.

From the long-term perspective there have been few years when we have seen excitement in AT&T (T). The telecommunications and media giant has long been a recommendation from our firm and was a top value pick for 2019. As 2019 is winding down, we have another prediction. We believe the dividend will be raised by a penny per quarter to $0.52 (or $2.08 annualized) for 2020. In this column, we discuss why we see this raise as more than likely, and then talk about several metrics which you need to be aware of as they relate to this great source of income. We discuss the cash flows and the dividend payout ratio, and focus on the moves the company is making as evidence that backs up these projections. With a yield of 5.2%, the yield is still attractive for compounding, though of course it is less enticing than it had been to start 2019. It is our opinion that despite being a great stock to have traded, every investor needs a stock like AT&T in their long-term holdings, and a dividend raise is coming.

A dividend raise cometh

It is rather easy for us to make a prediction of a dividend hike, not just because the data suggest that the company can increasingly afford it, but because AT&T raises its dividend like clockwork. It is a true dividend-growth stock. Year after year, regardless of what is happening in the broader market, or with acquisitions, or with debt, it all comes back to how great of a dividend machine this stock truly is. And while the yield fluctuates with the share price at the time of the dividend payment, the one true constant has been the reliable payment. You buy the stock, and those dividend checks come in every quarter. And unlike in some professions, with this you get a raise every single year. The dividend has been raised every single year in recent history. We see no reason why the dividend will not be raised again, and we believe it will indeed be raised by another $0.04 annualized. We would love to be wrong, and see it higher, but this figure seems right.

The bears' main argument has fizzled

For the last two years all we have heard from the bears is how this is a dead stock. By that, we mean that those perennial bears on the name point out that dividend payments aren't enough to offset the lack of share-price appreciation or to offset those who have capital losses in the stock currently. While it is true that there hasn't been appreciation for someone who bought at $40 or higher, we will first say that those losses aren't realized; they are on paper. Second, considering the many dividend payments that have been received, we do not think anyone is underwater in this stock right now. Of course, the goal of investing isn't to break even. Still, with the recent share appreciation, especially for those who followed the advice we gave, the bears' argument has fizzled.

Get paid

A stock like AT&T works for everyone. Now, older investors may opt to be paid the dividend and pocket the cash. Nothing wrong with that at all. Get paid! But we strongly argue that, for younger investors with a multi-decade outlook, the best play is to reinvest your dividends in order to acquire more and more shares. By reinvesting the dividends, your position will grow increasingly larger. With this reality, moves higher in shares will help recoup those on-paper losses, and at the same time the total dividends paid increase every single year. AT&T is displaying growth through its acquisitions while also working to grow its legacy businesses organically, and these moves have led to serious dividend protection. That in turn cuts a hole into a rarer bearish argument, that the dividend has been potentially unsafe.

The dividend is safe

When AT&T reported its much-anticipated Q3, we were projecting strong cash from operations, around $11.4-11.5 billion stemming from our revenue expectation of ~$45.1 billion. Operating cash flow came in at the lower-level of this estimate. Here is the three-year trend: Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Operating cash flows had been flat to declining before Time Warner was brought in. We were not surprised at these results this quarter once we saw the revenue figure. We presume that cash from operations will also grow in the low single-digits moving going forward. Of course, this measure coming in like this impacts free cash flows, which is a vital metric for the dividend.

Here is the main reason the dividend is safe. Free cash flow is critical to the dividend payment, and it remains strong. We have been eyeing $27 billion to $28 billion for the year in free cash flow thanks to the boost from WarnerMedia. We were looking for $6.2 billion to $6.3 billion considering capex spending of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion and operational cash of $11.4 billion to $11.5 billion. We were once again not disappointed:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Looking ahead, we expect free cash to be strong in Q4, helping free cash flow reach $28 billion. This was down from last year, driven largely by the hits to revenue discussed above. Overall, increasing free cash flow has been a priority, and of course a much better free cash flow impacts the critically important dividend payout ratio. But let us discuss why we see cash flow being strong.

Why cash flow will be strong moving forward

This is not enough to say the dividend will be raised because it always has been. That may be true, but we need some numbers to back it up. First off, we have management's own projections of performance, so we feel safe relying on the numbers as being relatively close to such projections. In the most recent quarterly call, CEO Randall Stephenson stated:

The punchline for the quarter is that we remain on target to meet every single objective for the year. We said leverage would be around 2.5 times by year-end, and we're on track to hit that target. We told you that full year EPS would grow in the low single digits, and we're checking that box. We said we'd generate $26 billion of free cash flow, and now we're tracking to $28 billion. We said we would remain very active on the portfolio front, evaluating and executing opportunities to monetize $6 billion to $8 billion in non-core assets, and we have. Our current forecast is to realize $14 billion by year-end.

John Stephens, CFO elaborated:

Our cash flows are on a record pace for the year. Cash from operations came in at $11.4 billion, and free cash flow was $6.2 billion in the quarter and nearly $21 billion year-to-date. This puts us firmly on track to reach our full year target of free cash flow in the $28 billion range, both from an ongoing operations and including about $2 billion from a full year of applying our working capital approach to WarnerMedia's assets.

Now, how do we get to these numbers in Q4, and how do we ensure cash flow can continue to grow in the future? Well, we need to boost revenue. One way to bring in direct cash flow is with further asset sales. AT&T has monetized more than $30 billion in non-strategic assets over the last few years. You should expect continued evaluation by management of its businesses and more progress on divesting assets that are no longer core to the fundamental mission and strategic approach of the company.

The question also becomes, how do we see revenue, and thereby cash flows, improving? Near-term, we note that wireless service revenues grew by about 1% in the quarter and approximately 2% year to date, and management stated, "We expect that trend to continue into the fourth quarter." How can it get there? Well, its Mobility update promises the "wireless plan of the future," with new unlimited offerings that are launching to attract new business. Last weekend, just in time for the holidays, AT&T launched the Unlimited Starter and Unlimited Extra plans. The Starter plan is $35/line for four lines with "unlimited" data, talk and text. The Unlimited Extra plan at $40/line for four lines adds 15 GB of mobile hotspot data per line. In a few weeks it will launch the Unlimited Elite (due in coming weeks) which will come at $50/line for four lines, and will have 30 GB of mobile hotspot data along with HD streaming and HBO included. That is an attractive promotion to bring in new customers. We surmise the company will add around a quarter-million net phone adds.

We also believe that the pace of video losses is coming to a halt. While there may be losses, we believe the pace will slow. AT&T had about 225,000 net losses due to programming blackouts while gross adds were down about 400,000 due to new, higher intro pricing and credit thresholds, as well as more targeted promotions. We see this segment as improving overtime as the offerings are moderated.

We believe these trends will help revenue growth, and lead to operational and free cash flow gains. We would also be remiss if we did not mention the success of WarnerMedia. The Joker is still contributing to Q4 success, though comparing with last year's Q4 can be tough since 2018 saw Aquaman and Fantastic Beasts 2 as big premieres. Still, it is the most successful R-rated movie of all time.

Now, we mentioned that video losses may slow. We would be remiss if we did not mention the contribution to cash flows. We believe that gaining scale in linear pay TV is the reason they bought DIRECTV, and that subscriber losses might come with it as new streaming abilities come into being. Obviously this is ongoing and will continue into the future. The U-verse pay TV business has shifted to profits, and both have helped contribute about $4 billion per year or a total of $22 billion in cash by the end of this year according to the recent filings.

Now, as we move into the years ahead, we have further evidence as to why the dividend will be raised. It is because we expect revenue generation and improved cash flows, but there is one initiative that will drive this into the future. It may only be a small percentage increase overall, but that is all we need. We are talking about HBO Max.

Perhaps you may have heard, but the new HBO Max Plan was announced. Based on early projections revenue growth will start minimally in 2020 and ramp up there after:

Source: AT&T WarnerMedia Day 2019

Some may be saddened to see only a $5 billion revenue boost in the next few years, but note that the expense associated with this revenue growth will level off as subscribers grow, and domestic net investment shifts highly positive a few years from now:

Source: AT&T WarnerMedia Day 2019

The point is that this, as well as WarnerMedia and new work with mobility plans, are going to help boost cash flows. As such, we believe this is the path forward and it is why we see a dividend hike.

Don't forget the coverage means the dividend is so safe

We care about free cash flow because it impacts the dividend payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio is the most critical indicator to monitor and depends, of course, on how much is paid out in dividends vs. what is brought in for free cash flow. With us predicting a dividend hike, free cash flow needs to remain high or show some growth as well to keep the payout ratio safe. For Q3 we were eyeballing a comfortable payout ratio under 60%. The payout ratio was just above 60, but still strong:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio remains very comfortable. There were times when the payout ratio exceeded 100%, and the target goal was in the 70% range. Right now, it looks like the ratio will be in the 50% range moving forward.

The company has generated almost $21 billion of free cash flow through the first three quarters of the year. And the company has used that cash to pay dividends and lower its debt position. Keep in mind, the company has projected that for the next few years, this payout ratio will be between 50%-70%:

Source: AT&T’s Q3 Earnings Slides

While our dividend growth projection might be minimal, investors can rest easy knowing that the payout ratios are very low. Using the annualized dividend of $2.04 and expected earnings per share for the year of $3.56, the earnings payout ratio is 57%. This gives AT&T plenty of room to continue to offer dividend hikes going forward, especially when we factor in the sources of growing revenues.

Take home

We see the bearish arguments having dissipated. While we did not touch on debt, that too is being paid off and leverage is coming down. We do fully expect that the dividend will be hiked again, and it is more than covered by free cash flow. While dividend hikes have a negative impact on the payout ratio in and of themselves, if free cash flow comes in at $27 billion to $28 billion for the year, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 60% for the year. This is a massive improvement from the old 2018 goal of staying around 70%.

The bottom line is that the dividend has been raised like clockwork every year and we see this as continuing. We are projecting an announced raise to $0.52 quarterly in the dividend as the year comes to a close. Looking ahead, to fend off the bears, the company has to continue to offload underperforming assets, continue to monetize TV/Streaming, integrate WarnerMedia, and reduce leverage. The company is healthier than it has been in several years, and the Street has rewarded the stock by revaluing it higher nearly 50% from the lows of late 2018.

If you like our work and want to see more trading and investing ideas be sure to scroll to the top of the column and click the orange "follow" button.

Want to pad your returns with short-term trades and deep value long ideas?

Stop wasting time and join the community of traders at BAD BEAT Investing. We're available all day during market hours to answer questions, and help you learn and grow. Learn how to best position yourself to catch rapid-return trades, while finding deep value for the long-term.

You get access to a dedicated team, available all day during market hours.

Rapid-return trade ideas each week

Target entries, profit taking, and stops rooted in technical and fundamental analysis

Deep value situations identified through proprietary analysis

Stocks, options, trades, dividends and one-on-one portfolio reviews

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.