NextCure's Big Rise And Fall, And Other Headlines: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

NextCure is down after trial data

NextCure (NXTC) is a recently IPO-ed small cap that has come under my radar mainly because of its tremendous rise after the IPO lock-up period. That is a very good sign; it basically shows the confidence insiders must have on the stock, since they did not flood the market with their option exercise shares after the mandatory 3-month period was over. Indeed, along with a healthy stake from Orbimed Advisors, there are only insider purchases, see below:

However, the stock is now down again, over 50%, almost as much as it had gained after results from a phase 1/2 trial evaluating NC318, a Siglec-15 (S15)-targeting monoclonal antibody, in patients with solid tumors, specifically fourth line NSCLC, did not produce expected results.

Before we come to the data, let's try to figure out why this then preclinical stage recent IPO had a market cap of well over $1.8bn. We looked all over the company for signs of such exuberance, and we noticed two things. One, this Siglec targeting is a completely new angle in cancer, and that is definitely one cause for excitement. However, other companies have pioneered other pioneering targets, and not seen this sort of response from the market. So we looked further, and it appears to us that the single most important source of interest is the founder of the company, Professor Dr. Lieping Chen. His biography is available here, and a brief quote will suffice to make you see the reason for this excitement:

Dr. Lieping Chen is the scientific founder of NextCure and the United Technologies Corporation Professor in Cancer Research and Professor of Immunobiology, Dermatology and Medicine (Medical Oncology) at Yale University. He is also the Co-Director of the Cancer Immunology Program at Yale Cancer Center. Dr. Chen is a pioneer in the field of lymphocyte co-stimulation and co-inhibition. In 1992, Dr. Chen was the first to discover “co-stimulation of tumor immunity” and to use co-stimulatory molecules to treat cancer and other diseases. His laboratory first cloned B7-H1 (PD-L1)...he first showed that blocking the interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1 by monoclonal antibodies improved the immune system’s ability to eliminate tumors...His discoveries directly led to the development of anti-PD-1/PD-L1 antibody therapies against a broad spectrum of human cancers. These discoveries have revolutionized cancer treatment. Dr. Chen has authored 350+ peer-reviewed research articles and is an inventor on more than 40 US patents.

So, that’s all we have about what’s causing the market’s excitement.

Now, as to the data, here’s the gist of it (the conference report is here):

Seven dose cohorts (8 mg - 1,600 mg every two weeks) were assessed, predominantly in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (n=13), ovarian cancer (n=7), melanoma (n=7), breast cancer (n=4) and colorectal cancer (n=3). All NSCLC patients failed to respond to PD-1 inhibitor treatment (median of four prior lines of therapy). Durable responses were observed, including one complete response (ongoing at week 55), one partial response (ongoing at week 28), four NSCLC patients with stable cancer (ongoing at weeks 16-40) and 14 participants overall with stable cancer (ongoing at weeks 16 - 42).

I have been asked how this data compares with competing drugs. The problem with a proper response to that is, either there isn’t, or it is very difficult to find, any trial data in PD-1 refractory patients in (at least) NSCLC who have had four lines of therapy. With my brief research, the closest I could come up with is this data from a trial titled, “Efficacy of next treatment received after nivolumab progression in patients with advanced nonsmall cell lung cancer”.

This is PD-1 refractory - nivolumab is a PD-1 inhibitor; this is also NSCLC; however, there the correspondence ends because baseline characteristics of patients in this trial isn’t as severe as the NextCure trial; and therapies used here after PD-1 refraction were established to may actually have been used earlier in the NextCure trial. On the other hand, and with the usual caveats against cross-trial comparison, these results certainly appear stronger than NextCure’s. Given this confusion, we have decided that the best course of action is to ask the company management directly. I plan to take this up with them soon.

Kadmon surges after hours on interim results of KD025-213 in cGvHD

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (KDMN) on 11/11/2019 announced planned interim results from the ongoing pivotal trial ROCKstar (KD025-213), evaluating KD025 in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGvHD). KD025-213 is an open-label, randomized trial of KD025 in adults and adolescents with cGVHD, who have received and failed at least two lines of systemic therapy prior to this trial. An interim analysis was scheduled at two months after enrollment completion. The trial met its primary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR), with lower bound of the 95% confidence interval (CI) of ORR exceeding 30% for statistical significance. The interim results were statistically significant for both treatment arms: KD025 200 mg once daily (QD) having ORR of 64% (95% CI: 51%, 75%; p<0.0001), and KD025 200 mg twice daily (BID) having ORR of 67% (95% CI: 54%, 78%; p<0.0001). These are also in line with the earlier Phase 2 study of KD025 in cGvHD. KD025 was highly active and well tolerated in this therapy. Adverse events were consistent with those expected in the patient population.

The primary analysis of this trial will complete in 1Q-2020, with updated safety and efficacy data, six months after enrollment completion. It will include secondary endpoints such as duration of response, changes in corticosteroid dose and changes in quality of life. Kadmon plans to share these results with the U.S. FDA at a pre-NDA meeting, and also discuss the possibility for a regulatory filing for KD025 in cGVHD, which the company hopes will occur in 2020. KD025 was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of patients with cGVHD who have received and failed two or more prior lines of systemic therapy. cGvHD is a common complication occurring after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Transplanted immune cells (graft) may attack the patient’s cells (host), leading to inflammation and fibrosis in multiple tissues, which is often fatal. KD025 is a selective oral inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), a signaling pathway that modulates inflammatory response. It is also being studied in an ongoing phase 2 clinical trial, KD025-209 in adults with diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis (dcSSc).

Reata’s bardoxolone in CKD merits accelerated approval

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) announced on 11/11/2019 of having met the primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints in the phase 3 portion of the CARDINAL trial. The phase 3 portion of the CARDINAL trial is an international, multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized registrational study of bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome. The study enrolled 157 patients at around 50 sites and included approximately 15% pediatric patients. The primary endpoint of improvement in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) after 48 weeks of treatment, was statistically significant for the patients treated with bardoxolone compared to placebo with mean eGFR of 9.50 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p<0.0001). The increase in mean eGFR from baseline was also statistically significant at 4.72 mL/min/1.73 m2 for the bardoxolone treatment arm, whereas patients on placebo had a statistically significant decline from baseline in mean eGFR of -4.78 mL/min/1.73 m2. The key secondary endpoint of change in the mean retained eGFR at 52 weeks (48 weeks of drug treatment and 4 weeks of drug withdrawal) was also statistically significant at 5.14 mL/min/1.73 m2 (p=0.0012) for the bardoxolone treated patients. With regard to change from baseline in mean retained eGFR, patients on bardoxolone treatment had a less significant decline of -0.96 mL/min/1.73 m2 compared to highly significant decline of -6.11 mL/min/1.73 m2 for the placebo treated patients. The efficacy was similar across multiple subgroups, including pediatric patients.

Bardoxolone was generally well tolerated in this phase 3 portion of the trial, with a safety profile similar to that in the phase 2 portion of the CARDINAL trial. On the bardoxolone treatment arm, 75 patients (97%) experienced an adverse event (AE), and 9 patients (12%) discontinued treatment due to AE. On the placebo arm, 73 patients (91%) experienced AEs and 4 patients (5%) discontinued treatment due to AE. None of the AEs resulted in more than 2 discontinuations in either treatment arm. The reported AEs were generally mild to moderate in intensity. The most common and frequently observed AEs in bardoxolone treated patients compared to placebo treated patients were muscle spasms, and increases in aminotransferases, which is a pharmacological effect of bardoxolone. 4 patients (5%) receiving bardoxolone and 10 patients (13%) receiving placebo experienced a treatment-emergent serious adverse event (SAE). Reata has written guidance from the U.S. FDA to support accelerated approval if one year of bardoxolone treatment in patients with CKD caused by Alport syndrome demonstrates an improvement in retained eGFR compared to placebo treated patients. A similar improvement after two years of bardoxolone treatment versus placebo may support full approval.

Novartis’ bimagrumab reduces body fat and weight in T2D patients

MorphoSys AG (MOR) licensee Novartis (NVS) presented on 11/11/2019, phase 2 trial results for bimagrumab in overweight and obese adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The data presented as a late breaking poster at the Obesity Week 2019 in Las Vegas, USA, demonstrated treatment benefit. The double-blinded, placebo-controlled phase 2 study showed that bimagrumab treatment was safe and well tolerated over 48 weeks. Body fat and weight reduced while lean body mass (LBM) increased with bimagrumab treatment. At the end of week 48, fat mass decreased 7.5 kg (21%) in subjects on bimagrumab treatment compared to 0.2 kg (0.5%) in subjects on placebo treatment (p<0.001). HbA1c decreased 0.76% points in the bimagrumab group compared to an increase of 0.04% points in the placebo group (p=0.005). Weight decreased 5.9 kg (6.5%) in subjects on bimagrumab compared to 0.8 kg (0.8%) in subjects on placebo (p<0.001). LBM increased 1.7 kg (3.6%) in the bimagrumab group versus a decrease of 0.4 kg (0.8%) in the placebo group (p<0.001). BMI was reduced 6.7% (2.2 kg/m2) in the bimagrumab group compared to 0.8% (0.3 kg/m2) in the placebo group (p<0.001). Bimagrumab is a human anti-activin receptor monoclonal antibody generated with MorphoSys's proprietary HuCAL antibody technology and developed by Novartis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.