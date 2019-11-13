Technically Speaking For November 13

The Fed is done raising rates for now, barring a change in the economic backdrop. From Fed Chair Powells testimony:

We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook of moderate economic growth, a strong labor market, and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective.

Powell also noted that the Fed made the latest cuts to "help keep the U.S. economy strong and inflation near our 2 percent objective and to provide some insurance against ongoing risks."

European equity inflows are increasing. According to a report in today's Financial Times, EU equity funds have seen an influx of $3.4 billion in the last three weeks. The charts are encouraging: The IEV (which tracks the EU broadly, in black) and the SPY (in blue) have moved in unison during the last year. The IEV has modestly underperformed the SPY. Individual country's charts are also showing signs of life: The charts for the five largest economies have all rallied since the beginning of August (all except the lower right). Equity markets are a leading indicator, so traders are making bets based on future expectations, which I'm not sure are justified. The composite PMI is barely positive (up 0.6 to 50.6 in the latest report). Services are expanding (PMI 52.2) but manufacturing is in serious trouble (45.9; a 7-year low). The ECB has been arguing that economic risks are weighted to the downside. Economic sentiment is weak and growth is grinding lower. The main fly in the economic ointment is the US-China trade war, which has negatively affected global manufacturing. If that gets resolved, I would expect a decent rebound as pent-up demand floods the system. But until that happens, I'd be wary.

Global risk is high right now. From Nouriel Roubini:

There are now several geo-economic games of chicken playing out. In each case, failure to compromise would lead to a collision, most likely followed by a global recession and financial crisis. The first and most important contest is between the United States and China over trade and technology. The second is the brewing dispute between the US and Iran. In Europe, there is the escalating brinkmanship between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union over Brexit. Finally, there is Argentina, which could end up on a collision course with the International Monetary Fund after the likely victory of the Peronist Alberto Fernández in next month’s presidential election.

All four have economic ramifications. The first is already impacting global supply chains while the second would affect oil prices. The third is already harming the UK while the fourth could have negative ramifications for interest rates.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: This was a defensive day, starting with the long end of the Treasury market leading the gains. The DIA was in the top three performers, but Treasuries comprised four of the top five gainers. At the bottom are smaller-cap indexes and transports. Overall, the losses are minor. The sector performance was definitely defensive, with utilities, real estate, and staples occupying the top three positions. At the other end are energy, basic materials, and financials.

The two-week charts are key right now as all show a general consolidation. The IWM has traded between the 157-160 level for most of the last week. Today, prices dropped a bit but rallied twice to bring them back in-line with the latest trading range. The SPYs are forming a rising wedge pattern, with the 310 area providing resistance.

But underneath at the sector level, there are still some bullish trends, starting with the technology sector ... ... which is in the middle of a six-day rally. This is the largest component of the SPY and QQQ. Healthcare is also rallying, although it's still below highs from a few weeks ago. This is also one of the largest sector components of the SPY.

Rounding out the top three industries by size are the financials ... ... which are trending mostly sideways. Like the IWM, they dropped at today's open, but regained some ground during the session.

Over the last month, financials, industrials, and basic materials are the top three performing sectors; over the last quarter, it's financials, technology, and industrials (data from finviz.com). That bodes well for the markets overall. As for the consolidation, it's natural after a modest uptick to consolidate gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.