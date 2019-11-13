Fiat Chrysler: Jeep Introduces The $25,000 Wrangler Tax Deduction

This will drive business owners to the Jeep Wrangler like never before, increasing sales for FCA of its highest-priced Wrangler version.

With the new diesel Jeep Wrangler in the Rubicon trim, it becomes the first and only Wrangler variant to tip the 6,000 lbs scale.

Until now, the Jeep Wrangler has been below 6,000 lbs, thus ineligible for the $25,000 deduction.

It used to be called the “Hummer loophole.” Section 179 of the tax code enables a business to deduct various amounts for different kinds of vehicles that are purchased by a business and used for business purposes at least 50% of the time: Section 179 Deduction for Trucks / Vehicles | Section179.Org. It's essentially a form of accelerated depreciation, as the whole amount of the commercial vehicle purchase would eventually have been written off - only over a much longer time frame, the useful life of the asset.

Unless you are willing to drive around in a pickup truck with a bed that’s over six-feet long, or a van with at least nine seats - and some people clearly are - the most coveted deduction under Section 179 is the $25,000 level. It requires the vehicle to have a GVW - gross vehicle weight - of at least 6,000 lbs.

Certain large SUVs have qualified for this for many years already. Apart from the aforementioned and long-discontinued Hummer, current SUVs such as the Chevrolet (GM) Suburban and Ford (F) Expedition qualify for the $25,000 deduction.

This had been a relative handicap for FCA’s iconic Jeep Wrangler (FCAU). While the Wrangler is a “heavy” vehicle given its tough construction and capabilities, it also has a relatively compact footprint because of its off-road focus - it needs to be narrow and short. The net of all of that is that until now it did not have a GVW of 6,000 lbs.

As a result, it was not eligible for the $25,000 first-year Section 179 tax deduction. That put the Jeep Wrangler at a disadvantage in the business purchase market. We will never really know how many tens of thousands of fewer Wranglers were sold in the U.S. market, because business buyers purchased other SUVs and pickup trucks instead to get the tax benefit.

That all changes at the end of December 2019.

Why? Because FCA is now introducing the first Jeep Wrangler with a GVW of just over 6,000 lbs.

Mind you, not all versions of the Jeep Wrangler will be so eligible. In fact, every version of the Jeep Wrangler will still fall below the 6,000 lbs mark. Except one.

Yes, you read that right: Only a single configuration of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler will be eligible for the much-coveted $25,000 first-year tax deduction. Guess which one will be in hot demand?

This $25,000 tax deduction Jeep Wrangler unicorn will be the one which combines the diesel engine (a Wrangler first) with the off-road extreme Rubicon trim package. It has various things such as bigger wheels and beefier skid plates, adding to the weight. The diesel engine alone, and its associated exhaust and other requirements, adds approximately 400 lbs to the Wrangler. Between the diesel engine and its auxiliary requirements, and the Rubicon edition’s bigger wheels, beefier skid-plates, and other equipment, this Wrangler version barely tips the scales at over 6,000 lbs. $25,000 tax deduction secured!

How much will it cost?

A bare-bones Jeep Wrangler starts at $29,790 before discounts - and consider that discounts can be material, sometimes exceeding 10%. However, that’s for a two-door with manual gearbox. The Wrangler’s new diesel engine is only available with four doors and automatic gearbox. Now you’re at $35,790.

The diesel engine is a $4,000 option, so that brings the price to $39,790. Of course, almost nobody will end up paying $39,790 - and not because they’ll pay less thanks to discounts. They’ll pay more because most people will add many more options.

For example, the nicely equipped Sahara trim level starts at $42,140 - plus $4,000 for the diesel. So now you are at $46,140. Of course, you can easily add in the neighborhood of $5,000 to $10,000 of additional equipment onto the Sahara too.

Still, no matter how much equipment you add to the Wrangler Sahara, it doesn’t take you to a GVW of 6,000 lbs. For this goal, you have to go with the Rubicon version, which starts at $45,790. Add $4,000 for the diesel and you’re at $49,790.

In the Jeep Wrangler configurator, I added a few sensible and important options, yielding a price of $53,300. Add $4,000 for the diesel engine and the realistic price you should expect to pay for a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon diesel is $57,300 before discounts.

I doubt you would get a $7,300 discount on a Wrangler Rubicon right now, so the $25,000 first-year depreciation deduction would constitute less than 50% of the purchase price. That said, $25,000 is a $10,000 tax-savings value if you are in the 40% marginal tax bracket (state and Federal rates combined).

What does this do for FCA’s earnings and share price?

The Jeep Wrangler has been one of FCA’s most significant sales successes in recent years. The Wrangler used to sell in relatively tiny volumes, and didn’t even have doors - yes, doors - until 1983. This has all changed in recent years. Here are the 2019 sales numbers for the Wrangler and its sister pickup truck variant, the Gladiator, for the first nine months of 2019 for both the U.S. and Canada:

Jeep Q3 2019 USA Canada TOTAL Wrangler 172020 20454 192474 Gladiator 23384 1180 24564 TOTAL 195404 21634 217038

As you can see in the table above, with 217,038 sales for the first nine months, the Wrangler-Gladiator duo is on track to hit approximately 300,000 sales in the US and Canada combined for the 2019 calendar year. Then add sales to all other countries in the world, as they are all exported from Toledo, Ohio. FCA’s Jeep Wrangler+Gladiator franchise is likely as large as Tesla’s (TSLA) vehicle franchise for 2019, as measured by unit sales (approximately 360,000) on a global basis.

By making a diesel available in the Wrangler - and by summer 2020 also the Gladiator - this alone will help unit sales all by itself. All other things equal, adding an engine variant that not only produces materially more torque, but also yields at least 20% better fuel economy, possibly reaching 30 MPG on the highway, will be more attractive to more buyers.

Then, adding the Section 179 business tax advantage only to the most expensive Wrangler variant in the lineup - the Rubicon diesel - will further skew the sales mix to the most lucrative corner of the product line. People who may have bought a $48,000 (gasoline) Sahara may now buy a $57,000 Rubicon diesel instead.

FCA could see tens of thousands of Rubicon diesel versions of the Jeep Wrangler sold in the U.S., where none would have been bought at all until now. If you assume 10,000 of these units sold at $57,000 each, that’s an incremental $570 million in high-margin revenue for FCA.

Downsides with the product

While the diesel brings engineering advantages to the Wrangler other than the $25,000 tax deduction, such as the superior fuel economy and torque, it does not come without downsides.

For starters, the unavoidable one is the weight. It adds at least approximately 400 lbs to the Wrangler. This will impact suspension and handling as well as some off-road capabilities. Adding weight is rarely a good thing, and this is no exception.

Most importantly, you can’t get the Wrangler diesel with the automatic (full-time) all-wheel drive system that you can get with gasoline Wranglers in the Sahara trim. This is bad because a manual all-wheel drive system is simply impractical for most people. You forget to engage the system in time, and then you forget to disengage it in time.

Actually, it’s basically impossible for a person to engage and disengage the all-wheel drive system accurately, because we can’t feel and see the conditions fast enough, even if we wanted to. The situation requires computer automation here. Regular all-wheel drive cars have such automated systems, and Jeep ought to make it available on more Wrangler models than gasoline Saharas. The diesel would have been an obvious candidate. Perhaps next year!

All in all, the Wrangler diesel adds superior fuel economy together with the Wrangler-first $25,000 first-year depreciation deduction under Section 179. This will help drive FCA’s sales and margins in the right direction.

