Q2 Holdings: Strong Growth Continues

The stock is still about 25% below its 52-week high and is trading at a more reasonable price/sales valuation.

Thesis

Q2 Holdings (QTWO) posted another stellar quarter of revenue growth, lapping the top range of its own guidance. Revenue was up 32% vs. Q3-18. This beat comes on the heels of the company making yet another acquisition to further boost growth and expand the company's total addressable market (TAM).

In October, the company closed its acquisition of PrecisionLender. The new business will add at least $3.5 million in revenue to the Q4-18 report. Absent the PrecisionLender revenue, the company maintained its full-year guidance of revenue of at least $315 million, which will represent 31% growth vs. 2018. Recent acquisitions are fueling growth stellar revenue growth but also resulting in higher operating costs. Operating losses nearly doubled compared to Q3-18 as the company hired more people and invested in the operations of its recent acquisitions.

Though the company appears to be quarters away from profitability, its continued revenue growth rate and tiny piece of its TAM make the company an interesting long-term bet on the small banking technology market. At a forward price/sales ratio of 11, the company's stock price is back in its normal valuation range of recent years after flirting with a P/S of 15 earlier this year. The company is ~25% off its 52-week high and may test that high within the next year if strong revenue growth continues.

Source

Revenue Growth Exceeding Expectations

Q2 Holdings is a Texas-based provider of SaaS solutions to small banks, otherwise known as regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs). An RCFI is a bank with no greater than $50 billion in assets. The company provides software to RCFIs that enables them to provide slick websites and apps that are comparable to the online user experiences of the mega banks. RCFIs traditionally haven't possessed the resources or personnel of the large banks to create a user-friendly online banking experience.

Source

Since going public in 2014, the company has broadened its offerings and did so again recently with two notable 2018 acquisitions, and most recently, its $510 million acquisition of PrecisionLender, a SaaS providers of data-driven sales enablement, pricing and portfolio management solutions for banks.

Source

While the company had stated for years that its addressable market was $3.5 billion, the continued evolution of its offerings has expanded TAM to $8 billion, the company announced earlier this year. Q2 CEO Matt Flake said the PrecisionLender acquisition adds $2 billion to that TAM, bringing Q2 Holdings' TAM to $10 billion. The company is on pace to generate ~$320 million in revenue this year, including revenue from PrecisionLender, bringing Q2 Holdings' market share to just 3%.

Costs Are Up, But So Is Free Cash Flow

Total operating expenses were $40.1 million, up 37% yoy, largely due to headcount additions made to support continued growth in the core business, as well as additions associated with businesses acquired at the end of 2018 - Cloud Lending (e-lending) and Gro (account opening sales/marketing) - and the investments the company will have to make to integrate the back-office systems and shared services of acquired companies.

For free cash flow generation, the company expected sequential improvements in the back half of 2019, which is playing out. Free cash flow was $15.7 million in Q3. For the first nine months of the year, free cash flow is still in the negative, but nowhere close to the nearly $80 million in negative free cash flow the first nine months of 2018.

Valuation

Q2 Holdings is unprofitable and has a price/sales ratio of 11, which is on the lower end of the range this year for the company. The company is not profitable and looks like a risky bet by a host of other valuation metrics. Additionally, the company continues to lose money as it invests in the business and operations of new acquisitions. The company diluted shares this year in an additional stock offering and took on additional debt. On a price to sales basis, the company looks reasonably valued compared to other prominent SaaS players, though they're turning a profit and Q2 is not:

Company Price to Sales Ratio Recent Revenue Growth Rate Profitable/Not Profitable Q2 Holdings 11 32% Not Profitable Veeva Systems (VEEV) 20 26% Profitable Shopify (SHOP) 22 49% Not Profitable Salesforce (CRM) 8 24% Profitable

Conclusion

I finally initiated a position in Q2 Holdings last quarter. The company is an interesting growth story in a niche market. My position is small. There doesn't seem to be any discussion about potential profitability in the near-term and analysts on calls don't appear to question the issue. But with just 3% share of an ever-expanding TAM, the company may have years of double-digit revenue growth ahead of it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QTWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.