ISM Data And BMW Earnings Will Affect The Equity Market

BMW has been at the center of the macro slowdown. With expectations low, the risk seems squarely on the upside. Negative headlines with constructive price action would be a strong.

The way to play this could be retail ETFs, which had a 3% intraday range move at the last non-manufacturing ISM.

The expectation for the September ISM report was 55.2; instead it came in at a shocking 52.6. Because ISM non-manufacturing is key to gauging whether economy is deteriorating, the S&P.

ISM nonmanufacturing is a large component of US economy. When it falls below 50, historical data indicates that we’re heading to a recession. September’s ISM report rattled the S&P when it missed badly, coming in at 52.6 instead of the expected 55.2.

Source: Refinitiv Datastream

Investors should consider playing this the juicy way: the retail ETF, which had a 3% intraday range move at the last nonmanufacturing ISM.

Automaker BMW is at ground zero of the macro slowdown. German manufacturing has been in recession territory for six months, but despite the many macro roadblocks, German autos have proven themselves to be robust. BMW’s results will really put that to the test.

Nobody expects much from BMW on the top-line revenues, so the risk seems to be squarely on the upside – even if the German PMIs are terrible, which is expected, it would only bolster this take.

The Trade

BMW will shape the market for the rest of the year. Negative headlines with constructive price action will be a strong signal to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.