Visa Has Become Interesting Enough To Buy

1. Technical parameters

Almost since Visa’s (V) IPO in 2008, the company's stock price has been following its long-term exponential trend that acts as a smart average and looks like a straight line on the graphs with log y-axis:

Now the company's stock price almost perfectly matches this trend. It means that Visa’s capitalization is growing in full accordance with its long-term trend. It is worth adding that in the first half of 2020, the trendline reaches a level of $200 per share.

Since the second half of the year, the rolling annual total price return of Visa's stock has been fluctuating around the average. It also points to the balanced state of the company's stock price dynamics.

Technically, Visa's stock price looks balanced.

2. Growth drivers

The long-term relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and Visa's capitalization describes the company's current price as slightly overvalued, but nothing critical.

Another strong relationship between Visa's revenue growth rate and its P/S multiple indicates an almost balanced current price of the company:

Based on the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, Visa's current price is balanced too. And if analysts' average expectations concerning the EPS of Visa in Q3 2020 come true, the company's balanced stock price will approach $200 within the bounds of the proposed model.

In terms of well-established relationships, Visa's current price is classified as balanced and retains positive potential.

3. Comparable valuation

Judging by the P/S (forward) multiple adjusted by the expected revenue annual growth rate, Visa's stock price is extremely overvalued:

But, for the market, it's okay to evaluate Visa like this:

But judging by the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, Visa is undervalued by 14%, and, by the way, much cheaper than PayPal (PYPL) and Mastercard (MA):

The most interesting is that this undervaluation appeared only after the last adjustment of the forecasts:

I think that Visa is gradually transforming from a “growth” company into a “profit” company. This means that such a company should be assessed mainly in terms of its profits. And therefore, I am more inclined to believe that Visa is now cheaper than the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

4. Risk Parameters

Now, Visa's Bearish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to drop when the market is only down) is much less than the Bullish Beta (a measure of how a stock price tends to rise when the market is only on the rise):

This means that the bullish sentiment about Visa is growing.

Bottom line

From a technical point of view, Visa is balanced. In terms of analysis of internal growth, Visa is rather balanced, but retains positive potential. Visa is undervalued relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq and in particular is much cheaper than PayPal and Mastercard. Visa's tendency to grow in a positive market is increasing, and the tendency to fall in a negative market is declining.

Admittedly, the market is now positive regarding Visa. In such a situation, it is simply dangerous to sell the company's shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding Visa. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.