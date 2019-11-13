TripAdvisor: Still Not Cheap Enough

Investment Thesis

TripAdvisor (TRIP) remains incredibly overpriced.

In September, I wrote,

In the past, I had been bullish TripAdvisor (from the sidelines). In fact, approximately this time last year, when the share price was just a nudge below $37 per share, I was very close to pulling the trigger. With the benefit of hindsight, my instincts were on the ball, as the share price soared - but you can't invest in hindsight. Having once again fallen in price, I looked again at TripAdvisor with a fresh pair of eyes. My conclusion is that I simply can't make a compelling enough case for why TripAdvisor could work out positively.

Below is TripAdvisor's performance since that article was published:

Source: Not Cheap Enough

My point here? It is not to look back and argue I called it right - you can't invest in hindsight.

My point here is to look ahead and declare that this stock has no margin of safety and carries a very negative risk-reward profile. Here's why:

Q3 2019: The Start Of The End

Looking up and down TripAdvisor's Q3 results, there was nothing to sweeten its results and offer any sort of hope to investors. Pick any figures: revenue growth, non-GAAP EPS numbers, adj. EBITDA; everything looked grim.

But what most concisely sums up TripAdvisor is this slide below:

Source: Slide 13

TripAdvisor points out that historically it was a cash-generative business - and that's great! But how will investors paying up nearly $4.4 billion market cap hope to profit from the past? I argue that they will not.

Show Me The Cash?

(source)

Further confounding shareholders' troubles is that historically TripAdvisor could point to its high EBITDA margins and argue that although it offered shareholders lackluster revenue growth, at least it was converting its revenues into cash flows at a very high margin.

Meanwhile, Q3 2019 results firmly put a stop to any such delusions as its free cash flow was negative $22 million, the worst figure it had for years - stretching all the way back to Q3 2017 when it was worse.

Also, if previously TripAdvisor's shareholders could charge that although TripAdvisor's revenues growth rates were not growing fast that its cash flows were steady - today, these are clearly turning sour.

Furthermore, what's arguably more important is that TripAdvisor's $933 million of net cash will only provide it with breathing room. Because going forward, I'm assuming that TripAdvisor will start burning through $50 million of free cash flow per year (before acquisitions).

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

It started cheap, but it got a lot cheaper

The problem with investing is that it's not good enough to pick out cheap stocks.

To be a successful investor, one has to pick out cheap stocks that have the potential to turn around. And I contend that not only does TripAdvisor not look like it's going to turn around any time soon, but the price investors are willing to pay is still too high (approximately $4.4 billion market cap).

Why is this problem? Because successful contrarian investing is about selecting companies where investors' sentiment is so rock bottom that the price ultimately reflects this.

Source: author's calculations

However, the table above reminds readers it's not only TripAdvisor which is trading at a depressing multiple, it's also the whole sector that has fallen out of favor with investors.

Pick out any metric from the table, either P/Sales ratios or P/Cash Flows (before capex) ratios, and you will see that each company trades at a discount to their historical pricing.

This informs us that the whole sector is undergoing temporary headwinds, and that only the fittest will survive.

Will TripAdvisor be the most suited to turn around and profit from this sector's disruption? It is possible, but I'm unsure.

But does paying up close to 3x its trailing revenues when it is struggling to convert its revenues into strong free cash flow provide investors with the required margin of safety?

I conclusively posit that it does not.

The Bottom Line

TripAdvisor has evidently fallen on hard times. This is never pleasant for anyone involved. And taking action in your investment does not mean shorting the stock. But I do declare that remaining inactive when the facts demonstrably show that TripAdvisor is about to enter a dark chapter of its life is unwise.

Looking For Strong Returns? TripAdvisor is terrific! But numerous studies have shown that it is difficult to beat the market with popular names. Meanwhile, by being extremely selective and investing in less popular companies, your chances substantially improve. Investment strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! SKIN IN THE GAME: I'm always invested alongside you in My TOP 5 STOCKS!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.