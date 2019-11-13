Cronos Group: A Little Light In A Whole Lot Of Dark

As one of the big cannabis firms with a presence in Canada, Cronos Group (CRON) is a good barometer of the broader cannabis space. In its latest earnings release, covering the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, the management team at the firm revealed some information that investors should see, at a minimum, as being unsettling. Insulated by a significant cash hoard, the company has the ability to continue growing, but faced by industry oversupply and falling prices, the pain is clear for all to see. In all, Cronos makes a better prospect than many other players in the industry, but it's important to keep in mind that in the midst of this storm, the company brings with it significant risks if the industry doesn't get its act together.

Unless otherwise stated, and even then on a case-by-case basis, all references to $ or dollars will imply Canadian dollars.

Tremendous growth, falling prices

Rarely will you find a company that can nearly quadruple revenue year-over-year, but still miss analysts' forecasts. Cronos is that unique exception. According to management, net revenue in the latest quarter was $12.70 million. This represents an increase of 237.8% over the $3.76 million the company saw in net revenue in the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. Despite this amazing growth, the firm easily missed the $14.14 million in revenue analysts anticipated.

The reason for growth year-over-year is singular. In the latest quarter, the company produced 3,142 kg equivalents of cannabis. This represents an increase of 511.3% over the 514 kg equivalents the company generated the same quarter a year earlier. Just as impressive was how strong growth was quarter-over-quarter. In the second quarter of this year, volume sold totaled 1,584 kg equivalents, implying an increase from then through the third quarter of 98.4%. All of this growth was caused by a mix of two things: first, added capacity coming only from the firm's cultivation and production facilities, and second, from its M&A activities.

In September alone, the company closed four different acquisitions (subsidiaries under the Redwood Holding Group name). These acquisitions cost the business about $300 million, including $225 million of which was in the form of cash. This deal included Redwood's Lord Jones brand, which management has designated as a super premium CBD provider. Products under this brand name include bath salts, chill balm, stiletto cream, and more. This deal also serves to further the company's plans to place itself firmly within the US.

Despite the fact that sales grew so much, the company's bottom line suffered significantly. During the quarter, its adjusted EBITDA totaled -$23.9 million. This compares to the $19.87 million loss analysts anticipated. EBITDA fared even worse when compared to the recent past. In the third quarter last year, EBITDA was -$3.20 million. Year-to-date, the firm's performance brings its EBITDA to -$50.65 million compared to the -$7.10 million seen in the first three quarters of its 2018 fiscal year. Operating cash flow in the latest quarter came out to -$26.43 million versus the -$12.64 million seen a year earlier, while the year-to-date figure of -$102.42 million easily eclipses the -$33.27 million generated in the first three quarters of its 2018 fiscal year.

Part of the problems Cronos has faced recently stem from the fact that achieving fast growth is expensive. However, a bigger problem relates to the pricing seen in this space. As an example, we need to only look at the revenue per gram sold over time. In the third quarter this year, this figure came out to $3.75. A year ago, it was $7.18. Year-to-date, results have suffered as well, falling from $6.74 in 2018 to $4.86 today. To put into perspective how quickly things worsened, we need to only consider that in the second quarter this year, pricing averaged $6.44 per gram. This implies a quarter-over-quarter decline of 41.8%. Some of this is due to a change in product mix, but the real issue appears to be industry oversupply.

A look at the bright sides

I cannot stress enough how bad the drop in prices has hurt and may continue to hurt Cronos moving forward. Because of this, I have drastically revised my own thoughts on the firm, but this is not to say that it's the worst player out there. There are some bright sides for investors to consider. For starters, as of the end of its third quarter, the company still had cash and cash equivalents on hand of $1.475 billion. It also had short-term investments worth $517.06 million. This provides a significant amount of liquidity and can support not only the company's continued market share expansion, it can keep it operating at losses for potentially years if need be.

This is great in and of itself, but there are other positives that investors should be cognizant of. As an example, management announced the launch of its new PEACE+ line of products. According to their website, these offerings are tinctures, which are low-calorie, alcohol-infused CBD liquids. With its connection to Altria (MO), the company will rapidly expand the product to be included in about 1,000 retail stores across the US, utilizing Altria's distribution network in the process. The company also has yet to benefit from its recently-completed acquisitions, so those should contribute to revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Another change being made by management is that as the company nears the period where cannabis edibles can go mass market, it is changing some of the facilities at its Peace Naturals Campus to allow the company to provide for more research and development activities, to focus more on production and manufacturing of derivative products, and to act as additional warehouse space.

Strategy and liquidity are both great areas of focus, but another benefit to the firm fits under neither of these: costs. Although prices are falling and those price decreases are more severe than cost improvements, cost improvements are helping to ease some of the pain. In the latest quarter, for instance, the company's cost of goods sold per gram totaled $2.27. This represents a decline of 30.8% over the $3.28 per gram seen a year earlier. Most of this drop came from the second quarter to the third quarter this year. In the second quarter, the cost of production was $3.01 per gram. This quarter-over-quarter decline of 24.6% is impressive, but to adequately compete with the competition, Cronos will need to see this figure fall further.

Takeaway

Right now, Cronos is going through an interesting change, and it will be intriguing to see if the continued evolution of the cannabis industry will be enough to solve today's oversupply. Undoubtedly, Cronos has the resources necessary to continue growing and to keep operating, even if its bottom line remains depressed for a while. That said, investors would be blind to ignore the very harsh reality that came home to roost during the quarter. This leads me to conclude only one thing: all of the companies in this space are likely to be hurt by margin compression in the near future, and there's no telling when that pain will ease, but with its own expansion initiatives and treasure chest of cash, Cronos is better positioned long term than a lot of its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.