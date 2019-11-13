SunCoke Energy: Patience, Grasshopper

SunCoke Energy (SXC) is a name I’ve followed off and on for several years. SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP), the daughter master limited partnership (“MLP”) before a recent roll-up, was my highest conviction idea of 2016 and one of the first longs I pitched to what is now the Energy Income Authority community. I tend to revisit companies often – even long after closing positions – because to me it just makes perfect sense to not throw away past insight and working knowledge once a trade is closed, never to be revisited.

There are plenty of reasons to revisit SunCoke Energy today. When I first took a position in SunCoke Energy Partners late in 2015, the steel industry was coming off its worst downturn since the Great Recession. Despite the airtight contract structure that the firm employed, several counterparties looked poised for bankruptcy. For a multitude of reasons (supply rationalization, Section 232 tariffs, others) those concerns ended up being overblown. However, the coming years looks like a much different story, and unlike in 2015, bankruptcies or facilities closures have already happened. With shares down more than 50% in 2019 on this news flow, the question facing investors is a simple one: Is all the bad news priced in appropriately? We will walk through that today.

Counterparty Risk Emerges In Domestic Coke

It has been a little while since I’ve spoken about SunCoke Energy, so just a quick refresher. The company operates two business segments: “Domestic Coke” and “Logistics.” The Domestic Coke segment, which generates roughly three quarters of current annual EBITDA, produces coke coal (also called metallurgical coal) used in a key method of producing steel, specifically virgin (or brand new) steel. As it stands today, SunCoke supplies roughly one quarter of the overall domestic coke market, with the overwhelming majority of the rest of the market being owned by steel producers themselves. Contextually, this is important as the greatest competition the firm has is most often its very own customers who often have decades of experience producing this product in house. Most often, these facilities are nearby to steel producers that produce steel using the blast furnace process. Imports are not particularly viable. Moisture, product content, and handling costs are quite high, leading many steel producers to have their coke-making facilities on site (most of the market is steel company owned) or through nearby captive partners. Because of the risk of being in this business, SunCoke Energy negotiated extremely long contracts with very high take-or-pay contract provisions.

Recall that there are two types of steel production: Blast furnaces which use coke coal and other inputs and electric arc furnaces (“EAFs”) which generally use steel scrap or hot briquetted iron (“HBI”) to produce steel. EAFs are the (relatively) new kids on the block, but blast furnaces, while older technology, can still be a productive way to make steel. However, they need to be operated at a consistent rate, ideally at or above 80% capacity. This is because liquid steel production, which is run continuously, can only be decreased in large stages. It's quite often an all or nothing scenario on individual lines, something that is not true within EAFs. Given the volatility in the steel market and the value many management teams place on being nimble when supplying the market, EAF facilities, particularly mini-mills, have become popular with many of the largest producers like Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics (STLD). Many integrated blast furnace producers like US Steel (X) also have begun moving toward a blend of production vs. relying on just one type. There has been no avoiding this. Over the past 30 or so years, the cash production cost advantage for EAF has been consistent. I believe EAFs have had a margin advantage over blast furnaces over seven of the past 30 years. The sole exception was in 2008 and 2009 when scrap prices spiked and input costs for blast furnaces (e.g., iron ore) collapsed due to the global slowdown.

Given those facts, the natural tendency is for steelmakers to close or consolidate blast furnace operations (allowing greater scale) or to convert to EAF. This has created the first issue for SunCoke Energy. Early on in 2019, AK Steel (AKS) announced that it would permanently close its Ashland Works Facility in Kentucky by the end of this year. The facility had been on temporary idle for nearly four years, with management electing to only keep one hot dip galvanizing line open. The blast furnace was offline for this entire period. Temporary idle is costly, and while steel management teams will do so because it can be incredibly expensive to restart operations once fully idled, it has become clear recently that Ashland was no longer economic - even during periods of significant domestic steel protectionism. In September, it began to follow through on that closure plan, laying off all 260 employees. There's no question now that Ashland Works is a dead asset.

Ashland is a key counterparty of SunCoke Energy. It's the sole counterparty to the “Haverhill II” contract, representing $38mm in EBITDA assuming proportionate earnings across their portfolio (SunCoke Energy has never broken out its earnings on a contract-by-contract basis). With Ashland closed, the question is now whether there are counterparties close enough to take on those coal contracts, and, assuming management can manage that, what margins will be generated. As a reminder, coke coal that had been destined for Ashland over the past several years while the plant was on temporary idle has been diverted to AK Steel facilities at Dearborn (near Detroit) at their cost. Remember this is a 100% take or pay contract. AK Steel had no choice but to take delivery at Ashland and bear the costs of shipping the product roughly 250 miles north to Dearborn, likely a rate of $15.00/ton. Because of this contract, AK Steel essentially has been deferring producing coke coal at its own coke coal facilities at Dearborn in order to absorb all that extra capacity. For context, the below slide shows how coke coal began to be redirected in 2015:

*SunCoke Energy Partners, November 2015 Investor Presentation, Slide 19

The Haverhill II contract with AK Steel expires in December 2021. Of note, while there's a clause that allows termination with two years written notice, this requires AK Steel to both permanently shut down operations at Ashland facility and also to not have begun construction of a new blast furnace to replace Ashland. Given we are near the two-year window, at this point there's no time value for AK Steel to bother going through the contract cancellation process. Additionally, SunCoke Energy maintains that AK Steel could not elect its option to cancel due to plant investment, likely because of the new blast furnace that was constructed at Dearborn in 2011. Personally, I just do not see the case that Dearborn investment as one that was predicated upon replacing Ashland. Nonetheless, AK Steel would risk a retaliatory lawsuit by pressing on the contract for very little gain.

But what happens in 2022? Haverhill does luckily have the infrastructure to support transportation of coke coal and management has conveyed to me that it can sell coke coal into the spot market “profitably,” at least at the time they were contacted. SunCoke Energy has happened into a bit of luck here given Detroit, perhaps one of the largest remaining blast furnace markets in the United States because of the domestic auto market, is within rail distance. However, all the steel producers in this region have access to coke supplies, much of which is produced on property. The sale price that SunCoke Energy would negotiate would have to be more competitive than producing on site, even inclusive of transportation costs. I think at minimum the expectation should be for a $30.00/ton haircut to margin - we can call it a $20mm EBITDA hit as a nice round number.

This is not the only coke coal contract that will have to be renegotiated. Before the Haverhill II contract is up, Haverhill I also must be extended. This will take place at the end of next year and discussions already have begun. Annual cokemaking capacity is the same at Haverhill II. My working assumption is that EBITDA is substantially similar at Haverhill I. ArcelorMittal (MT), the counterparty on this contract, has had its fair share of issues this year. As a global steel supplier, it's the largest of the SunCoke Energy counterparties and the least likely to face bankruptcy risk. Still, it remains to be seen how much emphasis ArcelorMittal is willing to make on its operations supplied by the Haverhill I contract but I will say that ArcelorMittal has historically pushed for size and volume over margins within its operations. Still, I do think there's risk of a lower contract negotiation given the weak steel market we are in. Unfortunately, when it comes to these agreements, SunCoke Energy is at the mercy of the state of the markets. Counterparties are more likely to be pushy on negotiating materially different terms when sentiment is bearish rather than bullish. As outlined in my US Steel (X) short research (see “US Steel”) the outlook for blast furnaces heading into a wave of state of the art electric arc furnace (“EAF”) facilities in the early 2020s is a set-up that's perhaps the worst for these steel producers since 2015 – if not the Great Recession. I think investors should expect a haircut.

Logistics Performance: No Shelter

In 2015, SunCoke Energy Partners purchased the Convent Marine Terminal (“CMT”) for $412mm in cash. CMT is one of the largest terminals on the U.S. Gulf Coast (located at the mouth of the Mississippi River) and really the only bulk terminal in the region that provides direct rail access for ocean shipments. While this does not seem to tie in to the Domestic Coke segment, management had wanted diversification of its revenue sources but aimed to stick to something somewhat close to its core competencies. The Logistics business, which not only handles coke coal but also thermal (coal used for power generation), bulk products, and liquids, made sense. CMT was added to the stable, joining the KRT and Lake Terminals located on the Ohio River. At first glance, the multiple seemed fair and, while there were some small misses in execution early on, the segment has performed only mildly below expectations. Still, many analysts including myself have been intensely critical of the long-term viability of the assets.

One issue was customer concentration, especially at CMT. The overwhelming majority of revenue at the facility is derived from Murray Energy and Foresight Energy (FELP). Both producers, and really the entire industry as a whole, has begun to rely not just on thermal coal power generation in the United States but also exporting coal mined here in the United States overseas where energy production regulations are more lax. Unfortunately, the thermal coal market is under duress. Murray Energy, the largest privately-held coal miner in the United States, recently failed to make several payments to its creditors. Making matters worse, Foresight Energy also failed to make an interest payment within the past several weeks as well, causing an even further collapse in the share price (this one is publicly traded for those that wish to look up price performance). Of note, Murray holds a controlling stake in Foresight, a firm that has not turned a profit and struggled to generate positive cash flows due to interest obligations in recent years. Driving these likely bankruptcies, pricing for thermal coal is naturally down heavily alongside natural gas due to “coal-to-gas switching.” Electing to produce power via natural gas has been prevalent in American markets where both power generation options are available. Likewise, thermal coal exports have come in well below expectations and shipping rates have not been a tailwind either given demand from competing sectors (e.g., iron ore trade). Bankruptcy seems inevitable for both given the debt load and the long-term secular decline in their markets. The businesses are barely viable. Murray Energy bonds trade at less than a penny on the dollar.

*SunCoke Energy Partners, Q2 2019 Investor Presentation, Slide 7

As shown above, CMT volumes have been sliding heavily this year likely due to pressure at these firms which have made it difficult to maintain volumes. This has pushed deliveries below take or pay minimums, with management brushing over the problem and stating that there will be recoveries at the end of the year. While this has been true in years past and these shortfall payments have eventually been collected, with bankruptcy on the way, it’s likely that these claims are worthless and will never be recovered. Further, the CMT contracts also are highly likely to be negotiated lower as part of bankruptcy proceedings. CMT generated a little better than $8mm in EBITDA in Q2 of 2019, or a $34mm run rate excluding shortfalls, a far cry from the $60mm once guided at the time of the acquisition and also still baked into 2019 guidance. While perhaps volumes return to a limited degree once these companies exit reorganization as exports are likely to remain integral to the business plans of both parties, both Murray and Foresight will push for savings on these contracts.

2022 Scenarios

In 2022, SunCoke Energy will have maneuvered through three key events: The contract renewal for ArcelorMittal at Haverhill I, the move of Haverhill II volumes into the spot market with Ashland permanently idled, and the likely bankruptcy of two key customers on their Logistics segment. While a long way off, how these three events unfold will be important to framing the viability of the business. In keeping with Energy Income Authority standards, I’ve laid out a bear/base/bull model scenario below:

Bear:

Full loss of Haverhill II EBITDA (no ability to sell into spot market at positive EBITDA margin).

$15mm haircut to Haverhill I EBITDA based on ArcelorMittal recontracting risk.

$45mm hit to Logistics Segment EBITDA based on renegotiated and lower volumes from counterparties.

Base:

$20mm EBITDA from Haverhill II (mild success in spot market).

$13mm haircut to Haverhill I EBITDA based on ArcelorMittal recontracting risk.

$30mm hit to Logistics Segment EBITDA based on renegotiated and lower volumes from counterparties.

Bull:

$20mm in EBITDA from Haverhill II (very good results selling into spot market).

Haverhill I contract is re-upped and extended at substantially similar terms to today.

$15mm hit to Logistics Segment EBITDA, CMT sees incremental downside from bankruptcy reorganizations.

Surprised to see viability? I think many are. Under even a pessimistic scenario, SunCoke Energy has no problems surviving, at least provided they allocate $100mm in annual current free cash flow to paying down the debt load ($750mm net today). Any one that was jumping up and down in anger over the SunCoke Energy Partners take out which will see shareholder returns cut drastically need only look at this math to see why a cut had to take place. The prior fat payout that was SunCoke Energy Partners unitholders were accustomed to is just not sustainable under this reality. Management has rightly emphasized delevering and moving the leverage figure below the current 3.28x figure, a target that they should have no issues reaching next year. If done smartly, the firm can avoid any material credit issues and give it runway for several years before the Granite City contract is renegotiated in 2025 with US Steel (X) – provided no bankruptcy occurs there first or at AK Steel (AKS) as well. Obviously that kind of a situation is a doomsday scenario and throws even the bear case highlighted above out of the window. Such an event would pull forward contract renegotiations, a situation that would not be warmly received.

Takeaways

SunCoke Energy trades at a 12.2% free cash flow yield based on bearish 2022 expectations and 18.7% based on my middle of the road view. No surprise that most Wall Street analysts, even those bearish, just have not had price targets as low as what exists today on the common equity. I think the business will be quite viable in the future, and keep in mind this is coming from someone who has recently flipped rather bearish on the blast furnace model in favor of EAFs due to recent economics. However, it's tough to advocate a long position given the likely consistent train of headline bad news that will plague this name over the next two years. SunCoke Energy will get dogged on the Foresight/Murray energy bankruptcies for at least the next year, it will likely release tepid news on the ArcelorMittal contract renegotiation late in 2020, and analysts are going to beat the company to death over issues with Ashland, a topic that it has been reluctant to talk about in detail publicly. I see the company as a potentially great buy when all of these headlines are out there, but I do not think that time is yet here today. Nonetheless, I think the firm is a great watchlist prospect a year and a half or two down the line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.