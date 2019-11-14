Energy Fuels: A Speculative Buy Ahead Of Trump Task Force Announcement

If Uranium prices remain below the $50-$100 range, equity in UUUU will likely continue to be diluted and the stock price will slowly decay.

Over the long-run, falling Uranium supply and rising demand is likely to cause prices to return to historical norms.

Energy Fuels is the largest U.S producer and is set to gain the most from a potential Nuclear Fuel Group decision.

Trump's Uranium Task Force set to offer recommendations to revive the industry is likely to announce its findings within a few days.

Back in August, I wrote "Warning: Uranium To Explode" that detailed my long-term bullish argument on uranium that is likely to be catalyzed soon. While uranium's spot price has yet to "explode", the article was within a week of nabbing the current bottom in (URA) and the ETF is currently up about 9% since then.

To be frank, a slight pullback may be around the corner for uranium as the commodities CFD price has pulled back from $25.5/lb in August to $24, but has moved back up to $24.6 over the past week. Take a look below:

(Trading Economics)

Since uranium's price is not followed by most uranium mining investors, a downward earnings surprise may occur for a few companies as was the case with Energy Fuels (UUUU) a week ago.

That said, the long-run reversal trend is still very much intact and Uranium appears to be at its trend support level:

(Trading Economics)

Given my belief that spot prices will continue higher for reasons described in-depth in the article, now may be a good time to get a bit more aggressive and pick stocks that will act as a leveraged play on uranium's price.

One stock that is perhaps the best for achieving this goal is Energy Fuels which holds the iconic ticker (UUUU). While the company is certainly risky as it has chronically negative cash flow and trades with a share price of around $2, it has a ton of potential upside if uranium continues higher and/or the U.S looks to subsidize the industry in order to protect it from extinction.

Overview of Current Operations

Energy fuels is generally the largest uranium producer in the United States with operations in each of the Four Corner states and Wyoming. The company currently has $24M worth of ore in inventory and has measured $313M worth of uranium in the ground at today's spot price, but total potential resources (inferred) are likely worth a few billion if measured.

The company currently has most of its facilities on standby which means that the mine is fully licensed and permitted and prepared to ramp up production within 12-18 months. Three mines are currently in production, five are on standby, and three are being permitted. Unlike many global producers, Energy Fuels strives to have all of its mines permitted which serves as a protection for investors.

To see how dominant the company has become within U.S uranium production, take a look at a chart of the production level of the company vs. that of its competitors:

(Energy Fuels Investor Presentation Q3)

Importantly, alternative feeds are uranium that was purchased from the government or other mining businesses and not pulled from Energy Fuels' mines. This has been an excellent source of revenue for the company in recent years and has allowed them a step ahead of competitors in processing capacity.

While production is important, total supply is more important in the long-run. In fact, current total production pales in comparison to total potential inventory. They have proven reserves of 12.5M LBS of U3O8, 73M in indicated reserves and 49M in inferred reserves. Of course, the latter two figures are unproven so best taken with a grain of salt, but overall it is very likely the company is sitting on 40M at the least.

Keep A Close Eye on the U.S Nuclear Task Force

Of course, all of this uranium is essentially worthless at today's abnormally low price. Again, it is best to read my original article as I cover this in much more depth, but essentially the world has become dependent on uranium leftover from weapons and other sources that are quickly running dry. At the same time, China and India are rapidly increasing Nuclear power capabilities and will have many plants go online over the coming five years to a decade.

Uranium spot prices are about as far from an efficient market as possible as Nuclear plants essentially require a fixed amount of uranium per unit of time. If there's a shortage, they must buy uranium no matter the price. On the other hand, if there is a glut like there is today prices will remain extremely low until the glut clears. If you are impatient (by that I mean willing to wait for years for returns), investing in uranium is probably not for you as its current price is 40-70% below all-in breakeven costs.

That said, there is a glimmer of hope that could bring about major short-term profits to investors. As you may have heard, the U.S production of uranium has declined by over 90% since the 80s, while global demand has risen. The problem is not that the U.S lacks the resources, it is because countries like Kazakhstan, China, and Russia heavily subsidize the industry and have effectively dumped the U.S out of the market.

While the U.S currently gets most of its uranium from Canada and Australia which do not subsidize. Canada recently saw its largest mine Mcarthur River (owned by Camceo) (CCJ) shut down due to low prices which will decrease Canadian production by an estimated 50%. Australia will also have its largest mine be shut down in 2021 due to financial and environmental needs and likely come back online in 2026.

The main producer of Uranium Kazakhstan is a NATO ally, but a large portion of its production is controlled by Chinese and Russian state-owned-enterprises who subsidize.

While I generally support free trade, the reality is that the U.S Navy could be held hostage if these countries, whom we appear to be rapidly geopolitically diverging from, cut supply. (Note, most major carriers and all submarines use nuclear power)

Without a doubt, this is a major threat and caused Trump to create a task force to look for ways to boost U.S production. A 30-day extension was granted on October 17th so, within a few days, it is likely that an announcement will be made. In my opinion, it is entirely likely that this announcement will be beneficial for Energy Fuels considering them and Uranium Energy (UEC) are the main U.S companies involved.

Energy Fuels is also the largest vanadium producer in the U.S which also increases the company's subsidy potential.

The Bottom Line

I am fundamentally bullish on uranium even if the Task Force does not decide to help the struggling industry. Unlike with oil, the supply-demand fundamentals are largely opaque and, because there are no Uranium futures and it is nearly impossible to speculate directly on the metal, uranium's spot price lacks the ability to adjust as efficiently. At least, it is far less able to adjust than commodities with liquid speculation markets. Thus, for a long-term investor, I find the best strategy sitting and waiting with a small position on Uranium producers.

Of the producers to choose from, Energy Fuels is my favorite. They have been extremely aggressive in expanding production capacity and making all attempts possible to find uranium and permit mines. While most producers have scaled back considerably to save cash, Energy Fuels has continued to push forward and, when the moment is right, will be more than ready to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Importantly, we must ask ourselves how long the company can wait. More explicitly, at what rate will shares be diluted if uranium prices remain depressed.

As you can see below, the company has been completely dependent on equity sales for survival:

Data by YCharts

Operational cash flows dipped over the last year and I believe we can make a reasonable assumption that the company will probably burn cash at a rate of around $20M-$40M per year at current prices and will likely need to continue to dilute equity at around 10%-20% per year until prices recover. I firmly believe this will occur over the next five years or sooner, but if not share prices are likely to continue to slip.

Frankly, the stock is essentially a call option on uranium. If prices rise, an epic 2011 style exponential rally is feasible, but until then the stock will likely slowly decay in value. Because its upside is much higher than the potential downside and, in my opinion, the odds slightly favor the upside, it is a gamble worth taking. I believe that, for an investor willing to sit on poor performance for some time, UUUU is a buy. Since Camceo (CCJ) has better cash flow, I own more shares of it as a core uranium position, though I am more bullish on Energy Fuels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCJ, URG, UUUU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.