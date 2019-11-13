Xinyuan Real Estate Co.: The 10% Dividend Yield Makes For An Even Better Entry Point

The price has come down 20% since our last article, offering an even more attractive entry point.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. (NYSE:XIN) is a Chinese real estate developer and property manager focused mainly on tier-one and tier-two cities in China such as Beijing, Shanghai, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xi'an, and Suzhou. While the majority of their revenue comes from China, they do also have some projects in NYC and London.

Our last article on XIN was published on February 22, right after 4Q18 and full-year results were announced. Since that time, they have announced results for 1Q19 and 2Q19, both of which were consistent with our expectations and neither of which led to a change in our investment thesis.

For 1Q19, announced on May 23 before market open, total revenue came in at $469M, up 169% YOY. The growth in revenue drove a big improvement in net income to common shareholders, which came in at $20M compared with -$10M the year before.

For 2Q19, announced on August 16 before market open, total revenue came in at $609M, up 71% YOY. This also drove an improvement in net income to common shareholders, which came in at $11M compared with -$7M the year before.

Since they announced 2018’s results on February 15 before market open, their 2019 guidance has remained unchanged. They continue to expect contract sales growth of 10% and net income of $125M (which implies net income growth of 18% over 2018). After deducting 30% of this figure for non-controlling interests, we expect net income to common shareholders to come in around $87M.

For 4Q18, total revenue of $1.1B was almost equal to the prior three quarters combined. This led to net income to common shareholders of $70M, which basically represented all of 2018’s net income of $73M. We expect 2H19 to be the stronger half of the year as well, which is why their annual guidance has been maintained through 2Q19 (they should be announcing 3Q19 shortly)

If we assume that they will generate $87M of net income to common shareholders both this year and again next year, that gives us earnings of $1.49/share. As of 10AM on November 13, XIN’s shares were trading at $3.97/share, representing a forward P/E of under 3x.

Yet since February, the stock has declined about 20%. With the dividend now yielding slightly over 10%, we wanted to reiterate our thesis and point out that the entry point is now even more attractive than before.

The reason to own this stock is because they have paid a dividend for 31 consecutive quarters. The quarterly dividend of $0.10/share (which has been at that amount since August 2016) now yields just over 10% annually. That means that even if a partial or significant multiple expansion is muted or delayed, investors do pocket the consistent 10% dividend.

Only time will tell whether the real estate projects they have and are developing will bear fruit. But unlike other Chinese companies that claim to generate piles of cash, at least XIN is returning some to investors in the form of dividends and share buybacks (and has been for almost 8 years). We view the investment as a call option on a more normal P/E that meanwhile returns 10%.

We see no change in the story here since our last article in February. But with the price coming down about 20% since then, a bet on XIN has now become even more attractive than before, with no additional level of risk. We think XIN is a Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.