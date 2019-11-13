Central Bank Intervention Will Likely Avert Recession

Investors should position themselves by moving out of cash and bonds and into stocks and precious metals.

With the Federal Reserve and the ECB starting to restart their Quantitative Easing programs once again, the outlook for stocks seems to be very rosy despite what many bears tell us. The economy is not deteriorating and a recession is most likely not going to occur. We all have to thank the central banks for this.

The following charts show the trajectory of the balance sheet expansion of the Federal Reserve and the ECB. The Federal Reserve will be buying treasuries and increasing its balance sheet by $60 billion per month starting in November 2019 and reducing it to around $10 billion per month after March 2020, while the ECB will be increasing its balance sheet by $20 billion per month buying public-sector debt.

This increase in central bank buying is also shown in the following chart from J.P. Morgan's Marko Kolanovich. A clear correlation can be seen between the expanding balance sheets of the central banks and the global manufacturing PMI. As central banks start quantitative easing, PMI will rise with a 6 month lead and GDP will rise as a result. The stock market is likely to go up when GDP growth accelerates in 2020.

More evidence of an improving economy can be found in the credit spreads. The spread between the 10 year bond yield and the AAA rated corporate bond yield is typically a good leading indicator for real GDP and the latest data is showing an uptick here, improving the odds of rising real GDP growth.

Similarly, the leading indicators for the economy of the U.S. and the OECD countries have been improving.

I believe this shows us that there is no sign of a recession coming. The central banks have been proactively cutting rates and expanding the money supply in order to avert the recession and they are succeeding in it.

However, one side effect of monetary expansion and rate cuts is inflation. In a previous article I said that the yield curve would revert back to positive, especially when central banks start QE. The shorter end of the yield curve is manipulated lower while the higher end of the yield curve goes higher as a result of higher inflation expectations. I expect a further reversion of the yield curve in positive territory as QE unfolds next year. The chart below shows that each time central banks expand their balance sheet, the yield curve moves up.

More signs of rising inflation can be found in the improving retail sales numbers. The chart suggests that the inflation rate will move above the 2% level.

Average hourly earnings have also been moving up as shown on the chart below, again confirming inflation will move above 2%.

One of the largest parts of the CPI is rents/shelter costs. This segment has also risen on the back of rising housing prices. The chart below shows that the housing boom is far from over and has likely just started. Building permits for private housing posted one of the largest increases and is typically a leading indicator for house prices.

Productivity has been declining since 2000 and this strengthens my thesis that inflation is going higher (see chart below). As real output declines, efficiency in producing goods will fall and prices will rise as a result.

The conclusion is that despite what many bears say, the economy is not deteriorating. The fact is that central bank intervention is propping up the market and is probably succeeding in averting a recession. GDP growth will start to accelerate into next year and stocks will move up. However, higher inflation will be the side effect of all of this monetary intervention of central banks. Investors can position themselves by moving out of cash and bonds and into stocks and precious metals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.