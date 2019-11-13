Charles Schwab: Brokerage Firms Have Finally Hit Bottom

Brokerage firms have finally made it to the bottom. They have been moving toward zero-dollar equity commissions for decades. Twenty years ago, they were charging $30 a trade, just two years ago they reduced it to $4.95 a trade, and now it is free. The fee structure of brokerage firms has been changing along with commission schedules. The strongest brokerage firms have moved away from commissions being a large part of their revenue and found other fee structures to support their business. Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) stands out as a leader in this sector and it is priced nicely to add to portfolios. Schwab has also been quietly gathering assets and building a fixed income business that will help it stand out from other online brokers.

After Schwab announced the new zero-dollar equity commissions last month, its stock dropped 14% that week. This drop is proportional to the loss of commission revenue from total earnings. Based on second quarter results, annual revenue was running at $10.6 billion with commissions making up about 3.5% of this amount. So, this will be a loss of about $375 million of revenue. Second quarter EPS were $0.67, so if this zero-commission schedule was in place, this would translate to EPS of roughly $0.61. When 3rd quarter results were released later in the month, SCHW handily beat 2nd quarter results and expectations. EPS were $0.70, net income was up 1.5%. Free cash flow also came in at a much higher $5.2B compared with 2nd quarter's $2.0B.

Given Charles Schwab's diversification across business lines (banking, asset management, and custodial services), the loss of commission revenue was well planned for and shouldn't have come as much of a surprise. Schwab competes with Robo-advisors by having $30 billion in assets. They are the largest Advisor custodian. They manage mutual funds and ETFs. SCHW now has a banking division (Schwab Bank) that contributes more than 50% of total revenue. Schwab Bank receives deposits from Schwab brokerage accounts that have cash sitting on hand. A few dollars of a dividend may not seem like much, but when these dividends pay customer accounts, Schwab gets to sweep this money in their bank and pay a measly 0.23% while they lend it out at a much greater rate. This spread has been a cash cow for Schwab. Some investors worry this spread will shrink with the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates. One of the biggest threats to Schwab's earnings is customers will realize they do not have to use Schwab Bank to hold their money. If more customers transferred their cash to a money market fund, it could potentially harm the bank given the reliance of the company on banking.

One market trend that will help Schwab is the steepening of the yield curve. According to the latest Lead-Lag Report, the yield curve has been steepening instead of flattening over the past few weeks, they expect that to continue. Even though the Federal Reserve has been cutting short-term rates this year, the spread between the 3month and 10yr Treasury has widened recently. This will help Schwab when it acts like a bank, borrowing short and lending long and earning the difference in rates. After dipping into negative territory earlier this season, the spread is now almost at its largest for the year and looks set to stay strong.

Beside a steeper yield curve helping it, Schwab also has a strong ETF product line up they are growing and building. Schwab rolled out three new bond ETFs on October 10. They will cover 1-5yr duration corporate bonds, 5-10yr duration corporate bonds, and long-term US Treasuries. This brings their fixed income ETF selection to 7 and gives them an edge over competitor, Fidelity. Fidelity only offers 5 fixed income ETFs and does not break out the corporate sector by duration. It also helps Schwab compete with some of the big bond houses like Pimco, who also does not offer investment grade corporate bonds broken down by duration. With an average account size of $245,000 at Schwab, buying individual bonds is not an option for most investors. Schwab is setting themselves up to take advantage of an underserved market.

The strength of their ETF business showed in their 3rd Quarter numbers. The assets in their proprietary ETFs jumped 20% from 3rd quarter 2018 and 5% from last quarter. Assets in their ETF OneSource program were up a whopping 183% from last year. Schwab's focus on the ETF business is paying off and should be where the lost commission income will be offset. Another area of growth for Schwab is advisor services. This is where customers are not managing their assets on their own, but rather paying a fee for asset management. Growth in assets of this area was 2% this quarter, 3% last quarter and almost 10% in the 1st quarter. The average account size increased 7% from this time last year.

Charles Schwab looks well prepared to take on the non-existent equity commissions by relying on other divisions to fill the gap. They are less reliant than their closest competitors, E*Trade Inc. (NASDAQ:ETFC) and TD Ameritrade Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTD), on brokerage commission and as the front-runner of this scheme, they can lead the show. With the help of a steeper yield curve and expanding their ETF business and Advisor services, Charles Schwab is focused on expanding their business and growing into the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services by Pension Partners, LLC in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Pension Partners, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.