Cintas: Don't Walk, Run!

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is the most powerful member of an oligopoly, has a broad moat, and outperforms competitors on many levels. Uniform rentals and facility services constitute 81% of the company's sales. One of the salient points when assessing this company is that those products and services are commodified. Assuming the company provides services equal to competitors (and judging from readers' commentary on SA, their services are exemplary), there is very little chance a prospective competitor could do to pry customers from Cintas' hands.

Due to the company's acquisition of G&K Services in March 2017, Cintas now has only two competitors of note: UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) and Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). For half a decade, organic growth has averaged 7% in the core uniform rental and facility services segment. With 32% of the market for uniform rentals/sales and ancillary services, Cintas market share is more than 50% larger than that of UniFirst's and Aramark's combined. Considering that the US uniform and ancillary services industry is a $16 billion business, that's a large piece of pie.

The company's national scale allows it to service the accounts of clients with a regional and/or national reach, effectively eliminating competition from smaller competitors. The depth of Cintas' ancillary services gives the company the opportunity to cross-sell much of their product line and aids in customer retention efforts. In many respects, the company represents a one-stop-shop for many client needs.

An example of Cintas' dominance is illustrated by the firm's penetration into small and midsized businesses without an existing uniform rental service. Over an extended period, more than 60% of new business has stemmed from smaller businesses matching that profile versus 30% to 50% for competitors. Over a ten-year period, 2004 through 2014, the company's client base doubled, increasing from 500,000 to 1,000,000.

Due to the company's size, it possesses a greater purchasing scale which results in both stronger margins and competitive pricing. In fiscal 2015, Cintas' uniform rental gross profit margin was roughly 10% higher than that of UniFirst and double Aramark's.

Why I'm Not A Buyer

While I'm not particularly concerned about the economy at this point, prospective investors should understand that Cintas is a cyclical stock. If your perspective on the economy is not as sanguine as mine, that alone should steer you away from an investment in this firm.

I also wonder if Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could step into this space. I've read readers' comments that make some good arguments regarding the difficulties Amazon would face, but I'm not convinced Cintas is bulletproof in that regard.

More importantly, however, this stock is selling for a premium. Compare the current and forward PE of Cintas to UniFirst and Aramark. Cintas is in the low thirties while the other two have PEs in the low twenties. Yes, Cintas outperforms the other two, but UniFirst has a very strong financial position, a healthy cash position, and no long-term debt.

One can look no further than the stock's price late last year to see how far this company can fall.

Now, take a gander at my fair value assessment.

Fair Value

As I compose this article, CTAS trades for $193.98 a share.

Morningstar has an FV for the company at $145, CFRA values the shares at $169.73, Argus has a Hold on the shares, and Credit Suisse has a target price of $225.00.

My rating system provides a score of 7/28. Although my system does not provide a dollar valuation for the stock, it clearly indicates the shares would fall toward the lower end of figures cited above.

Dividend Metrics

CTAS has a secure dividend with a (TTM) dividend coverage ratio of approximately 423%. The current yield is a hair below one percent.

The three, five, and ten-year dividend growth rates hover around 25%, 21.6%, and 15.9%, respectively.

Management

CTAS has a solid management team, and the first few paragraphs of this piece provide testimony to that fact. The company has aspects of a family run business. The firm was founded by Richard T. Farmer in 1968, and he is a member of the board to this day. Scott Farmer, Richard's son, has been the CEO since 2003 and has worked for Cintas the last 30 years. The company navigated the 2008-09 economic crisis well. However, management's record is not without blemish. A foray into the document shredding business was a failure.

Financial Strength

Morningstar rates the company's financial health as strong.

My Perspective

Decades ago, while I was serving in the Army, I recall a conversation with a friend of mine as we strolled across the base. We passed a particularly unattractive girl, and as we gained distance from her, he leaned towards me and whispered, "I wouldn't kiss her with your lips" (or something to that effect). Well, at this stock's current price, I wouldn't buy it with your money.

I consider CTAS a Sell due to valuation concerns; however, I hasten to add that this would not apply to a buy and hold investor. There is much to like about an investment in CTAS, but not at this rich share price. Aside from the valuation, I am of the opinion that the market will likely offer us a better entry point in the not too distant future.

This is a company that will likely provide good returns, provided an investor makes entry with a margin of safety. Consequently, it should be on savvy investors' watch lists.

Additionally, I hold a heavy cash position. My research indicates there are few companies trading with a margin of safety in this market. In the past, this was predictive of a correction looming somewhere in the distance.

Concerning My Rating System

I rate CTAS 7/28, a score of a solid but overvalued company. The first number represents the FV of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is a 30.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This weighs the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 65. A score in the 50s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a combined score of 25/41 provides investment targets that often outperform the market.

The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 25/41.

One Last Word

