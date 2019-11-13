OHA Investment Corporation (OHAI) CEO Steven Wayne on Q3 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Steven Wayne - President & CEO

Cory Gilbert - CFO

Steven Wayne

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon. I'd like to welcome all of you to our company's third quarter 2019 earnings call. I'm joined on the call today by Cory Gilbert, our Chief Financial Officer. The presentation we're about to review was posted to our website last night under the Events & Presentations heading of the Investor Relations tab. We also refer you to our quarterly report on Form 10-Q that was filed yesterday.

Before I begin today, as you may know on August 1, we announced that OHA Investment Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement under which OHA Investment Corporation will merge with and into Portman Ridge Finance Corp. The transaction is subject to OHAI’s stockholder vote and to the extent approved is expected to close by the end of the year.

On November 5, we filed our definitive proxy statement with the SEC. And our board of directors has set a special stockholder meeting date for December 12 to approve the merger. For more details about the merger, please refer to the press release in Investor Presentation issued on August 1 and our proxy, which are all available on the OHA Investment Corporation's website. We believe this transaction which is the culmination of a thorough strategic process that OHAI's Board of Directors initiated to enhance stockholder value, will provide an attractive outcome forward and is in the best interest of OHAI stockholders while providing continued value creation opportunity for Portman Ridge stockholders.

I'll now turn to Page 4 and provide a summary of the developments for OHAI through the third quarter of 2019. OHAI's NAV decreased $0.07 per share or 4% to $1.76 at September 30, 2019, from $1.83 at June 30, 2019. The decrease stems from a net investment loss of $0.03 per share, net unrealized portfolio depreciation of $0.03 per share and the $0.02 per share distribution declared during the quarter. This quarter we invested a total of $4.3 million at an average price to par of 99.134. And we had $7.8 million of net realizations. We had full pay downs of our $5 million second lien term loan in MyEyeDr and $1.9 million second lien term loan in Allied Universal. The $5 million MyEyeDr term loan was initially purchased in February 2018 and generated a gross on levered internal rate of return of 10.6%. The $1.9 million Allied Universal term loan was initially purchased in March 2018 and generated a gross on levered internal rate of return of 12.0%.

During the quarter we received $583,000 of production payments related to the investment in our ATP royalty interest. Payments continue to be applied to our cost basis and this investment remains a nonaccrual status. During the quarter we exercised our option to extend the maturity date of our credit agreement with MidCap to March 9, 2020. At September 30, 2019, we had $30 million outstanding on this facility, which will be repaid as part of the Portman Ridge merger transaction.

Now turning to the leverage credit markets, M&A activity which generally drives new money financing opportunities in the below investment grade credit markets increased on a deal value basis in the third quarter of 2019 by 28% year-over-year, skewed by an unusually large number of 10-plus billion-dollar deals. On a deal count basis, M&A activity actually declined 13% year-over-year. The strength in the U.S. capital markets witnessed in the first and second quarters of 2019 slowed in the third quarter of the year. The leverage loan market returned 0.92% in the third quarter of 2019 below its coupon, implying about a 0.5 point of average price decline in the loan market. This weakness has continued in recent weeks with negative returns of 26 basis points from quarter ends through yesterday and has been highlighted by a bifurcation of returns with lower quality credit underperforming.

The high yield market returned 1.22% in the third quarter of 2019 and 43 basis points so far this quarter. On the equity front, the S&P 500 posted total returns of 1.7% in the third quarter of 2019 and is up 4.1% from quarter end through yesterday. Issuance in the leverage loan market increased in the third quarter 2019. New issue volume was up 2% year-over-year and up 29% sequentially. However, syndicated transaction activity in the middle market was down significantly as private unit trend solutions continued to take market share. New issuance by companies with EBITDA of $50 million or less was down 30% year-over-year and down 5% sequentially. New issue first-lien yields for companies with EBITDA of $50 million or less, decreased 71 basis points quarter-over-quarter to 7.5%, which is 16 basis points higher than the 7.3% in the third quarter of 2018.

I'll now turn the call over to Cory to discuss the financial results for the third quarter.

Cory Gilbert

Thank you, Steven. The financial headlines for the third quarter can be found on Page 5. Our investment income for the quarter totaled $1.5 million or $0.08 per share. Cost incurred related to our strategic alternative review with $754,000 or $0.04 per share. Base management fees were $305,000 or $0.02 per share. We finished the quarter with a net investment loss of $560,000 or a $0.03 loss per share. We recorded net unrealized losses totaling $539,000 or a $0.03 loss per share and had no realized gains or losses in the quarter. Altogether, we reported a net decrease in net assets from operations of $0.05 per share. After our $0.02 per share distribution declared in September and paid in early October, our net asset value decreased $0.07 per share to $1.76 per share, a 4% decrease from the second quarter of this year. This quarter we thought and received third party positive assurance on 80% of our Level 3 assets with any fair value.

Page 6 shows the net investment income section of our income statement for the third quarter of 2019 compared to our results for the second quarter of 2019 and for the third quarter of the prior year. Investment income decreased by $2,000 from the second quarter of 2019. Investment income decreased $368,000 or 20%, from the same quarter last year, predominantly due to placing our investment in OCI subordinate notes on nonaccrual status in October of 2018. In the third quarter of 2018, our investment in OCI contributed $459,000 of investment income. Interest expense for the quarter was $620,000 or $0.03 per share, compared to $611,000 or $0.03 per share in the same quarter of 2019, $767,000 or $0.04 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Compared to the same quarter prior year, interest expense is lower due to lower amounts outstanding on our credit facility as well as lower amortization of our debt issuance cost.

Management fees were $1,000 lower in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of this year, and $92,000 lower compared to the same quarter prior year. During the third quarter of 2019, we reversed $32,000 of capital gains incentive fees bringing the incentive fee accrual balance at September 30, 2019, to $46,000. In the second quarter of 2019, we accrued $78,000 of capital gains incentive fees and in the same quarter prior year, we accrued $6,000 of capital gains incentive fees.

During the third quarter of 2019, we reported $754,000, or $0.04 per share of costs associated with our strategic alternatives review process. Other G&A expenses for the quarter were $431,000, or $0.02 per share compared to $731,000 or $0.04 per share in the second quarter of 2019 and $658,000 or $0.03 per share in the same quarter prior year. G&A expenses were $300,000 lower compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower auto-related expenses and lower regulatory expenses related to our annual shareholders' meeting which was held in the second quarter. Compared to the same quarter prior year, G&A expenses were lower by $227,000. As a result, we incurred a net investment loss for the third quarter of 2019 of $560,000, or a loss of $0.03 per share, compared to a net investment loss of $501,000, or a loss of $0.02 per share in the second quarter of 2019. In comparison, our net investment income for the third quarter of 2018 was $57,000, or less than $0.01per share.

Turning to Page 7, you can see the summary of the realized and unrealized gains and losses in the portfolio for the relevant quarters. There were no realized gains or losses recorded in the third quarter of 2019. Now let's look at the net unrealized gains and losses on the lower portion of the page. For the third quarter of 2019, the total net unrealized loss was $539,000. Approximately half of the unrealized losses reported in the third quarter of 2019 related to the two remaining legacy investments, ATP and OCI. The other half of the unrealized loss related to market-to-market adjustments in the OHA portfolio.

On Page 8, you'll find a graphical presentation of the components of the quarterly results and their respective impact on our net asset value per share. Net asset value at the beginning of the quarter was $1.83 per share. NAV was reduced by the net investment loss of $0.03 per share, the second quarter distribution of $0.02 per share and the net negative adjustments in the value of our investment portfolio totaling $0.03 per share. These all combined to decrease our net asset value per share to $1.76 for a quarter-over-quarter decrease of $0.07 per share, or 4%.

Now to discuss recent portfolio activity, let me hand the call back over to Steven.

Steven Wayne

Thanks, Cory. Let's go to Page 10. As shown here, OHA has been able to invest just over $183 million in 41 new portfolio companies since September 30, 2014, which we believe demonstrates OHA's origination capability for OHAI.

Turning to Page 11. During the same period, we have also realized $183.2 million of investments, including $129.9 million through the full or partial realization of OHA Investments. $124.8 million of this has come from the full realization of 14 investments. At the end of the third quarter of 2019, the fair value of our portfolio investments totaled $62.4 million, excluding the $4.45 million of cash on our balance sheet. Our investment portfolio excluding non-yielding assets is split 93%, 7% between floating-rate and fixed-rate investments. Also, 72% of our portfolio investments based on fair value were classified as Level 2 at September 30, 2019.

Moving to Page 12. This page presents the realized and unrealized returns for the portfolio company investments OHA has made through September 30, 2019, since becoming OHAI's investment advisor. The 14 fully realized investments generated a $1 weighted average gross IRR of 13.6% on a non-levered basis. The remaining unrealized investments based on prices as presented in our September 30, 2019, financial statements have a $1 weighted average gross IRR of 11.6% on an unlevered basis. The returns shown in this presentation and discussed today are unaudited and provided for informational purposes. And these gross IRRs are presented before any fees or expenses. Please note that the explanatory footnotes related to this chart are found on the following page.

Turning to Page 14. Despite investing $184.8 million over the past 5 years, which includes $1.7 million of additional investments in legacy portfolio companies, the size of our portfolio by fair value has decreased 64% since September 2014, driven by $126.2 million in net negative valuation changes, and $183.3 million of realizations.

Let's now go to Page 15. This page better illustrates and explains the significant decline in NAV that OHAI has experienced since September 30, 2014, when OHA became the investment manager of OHAI. As shown here on that date, the portfolio consisted of $171 million of investment assets in only 10 portfolio companies concentrated heavily in the energy industry. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil or WTI was over $90 a barrel, but almost immediately started dropping, falling to around $50 a barrel by the end of 2014. In early 2016, WTI was under $30 a barrel and closed yesterday at $56.80 cents after hitting a high -- as high as $76 in October of 2018.

This commodity price movement took its toll on these legacy energy assets. Over the past 5 years, we've had a write-down or markdown approximately $112.6 million of the original $171 million of investment assets or almost two thirds of the fair value. Most of that $112.6 million of net write-downs and markdowns, $97 million of it has come from the 7 legacy energy assets that totaled $127 million of the $171 million investment portfolio. As noted below, the amounts written-off and markdown shown here do not take into account any additional investment, paid-in-kind interest or dividends or discount accretion subsequent to September 30, 2014.

Let's now go to Page 16. While the portfolio may be smaller, this chart does show a material difference in the composition and diversification of today's portfolio. Although our energy exposure was down to 5% in September 30, 2019, as I just discussed too much of this reduction in energy exposure has come unfortunately from the losses in the legacy energy investments. Away from the energy positions, we have substantially diversified our portfolio across a wide range of industries.

Let's move on to Page 17 and discuss our investment activity in the quarter. In September we purchased $4.3 million of second lien term loan in NAVEX adding to our $400,000 position which was previously acquired in August of 2018. The $4.3 million in NAVEX term loan add on was purchased at a 70% discount to par earns interest payable and cash at a rate of Libor+7%. In matures in September 2026. As I mentioned earlier, $5 million of MyEyeDr second lien term loan and $1.9 million of Allied Universal second lien term loan were fully realized during the quarter due to pay downs.

So let's move to another snapshot of our investment portfolio. The yield comparison on Page 18. This table focuses on the yield of our portfolio both as it relates to fair value and cost. Based on our current yielding investments, which includes any PIK component for performing investments. Our portfolio yields 10.1%, based on both weighted average fair value and cost respectively at September 30, 2019. This compares to 10.3% and 10.4% respectively at June 30, 2019. This decline resulted largely from the declines in Libor rates in the third quarter.

As shown on page 19, we now have 28 active portfolio companies at September 30 2019, as compared to 10 at September 30 2014.10:0026 of these are investments made by OHA and they now constitute 90% of the investment portfolio on a fair value basis.

This ends our formal presentation for today. I'll now turn the call over to the operator to coordinate the Q&A process.

Steven Wayne

Thanks, operator. I want to thank everyone for their time today. Also as this is likely our last call, pending the completion of the Portman Ridge merger, I do want thank you all for your ownership and interest in OHAI. And as a final reminder, please vote your proxies at OHAI special stockholder meeting to approve the merger which is scheduled for December 12. Thank you very much.

