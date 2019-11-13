U.S. Equities - The Top Is Near

In the article I wrote last week - U.S. Equities - Upside Continuation Unlikely, I discussed several potential Elliott Wave counts that all portend a move lower. In virtually all alternatives we are watching in the S&P 500, a move lower appears imminent. The real question relates to whether the next move down will hold a retracement against the move up from 2,855 that occurred on October 3rd, or whether it breaks this level.

Upside targets range from the high hit yesterday, up to 3,106/3,112 region, with an outside chance it can grind up to 3,176 before a reversal occurs. However, we are of the belief that the S&P 500 is at or near a tradable high now or with one small squiggle higher and, regardless of which Elliott Wave count plays out, will provide a move down to the 2,950 region or lower.

Below, please refer to the S&P 500 Daily Chart. In this count, the SPX is currently completing the 3rd wave of a larger ending diagonal. In diagonals, wave 4's come deep and retrace against the move up from the wave 2 low, which is the low that occurred on October 3rd. It is for this reason we will be watching the 2,950 region as support for the next move down. If it can manage to take out 2,855, then it will clear up the larger pattern, and we will then default to our long time count with an expectation of a move to 2,200 into 2020.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

So, nothing has changed to our larger expectations. However, we will be keen on the levels that are held or not held on the next pullback to provide the clues necessary to clear up the larger pattern expectations in the S&P 500.

Looking for detailed info on market opportunities; actionable entries and exits; Elliott Wave, Fibonacci, and Hurst Cycle counts? Check out my Marketplace Service, The Active Investor. Daily S&P, Gold, & Bitcoin analysis with easy to follow charts and videos.

Weekly in-depth analysis S&P 500, Metals, Bitcoin, Crude, Natural Gas, and US Dollar.

Active chat room. Start your free trial today. "Your charts are so clear, and so actionable, I really appreciate it." "This service is top notch!" "The analysis is so good and so clear that it keeps me in a SWAN mood."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.