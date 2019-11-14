S&P 500 Profitability: Relative (Half-Full) Vs. Absolute (Half-Empty) Perspective (Glass)

That, of course, unless stock prices move down. However, lower forecasts mean that it would be easier to beat (again).

The TTM P/E is already trading above its long-term average, and since the S&P 500 EPS is expected to drop in Q4, this isn't about to improve.

However, when you look at the absolute numbers of both the top and bottom lines, things look much less optimistic.

Stocks trade at all-time highs, and if you look at the number of companies that beat estimates, it makes perfect sense.

With the vast majority of S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) companies already reporting their results for the third quarter of 2019, we're taking a closer look at the data, trying to determine whether the earnings season which is coming to an end was good or bad?

Actual vs. Forecasts

75% of S&P 500 companies have beaten EPS estimates for Q3 to date. That's above the 5-year average of 72%

60% of S&P 500 companies have beaten revenue estimates for Q3 to date. That's above the 5-year average of 59%.

Reacting Better to Surprises

S&P 500 companies that have reported positive EPS surprises for Q3/2019 have also recorded the largest average price increase (+2.3%) over the past five years.

The average price increase of 2.3% (for companies that beat) is above the 5-year average of 1.0%.

Similarly, the average price decrease of -1.8% of companies with negative surprise (not meeting market expectations) is above the 5-year average of -2.6%.

Earnings

S&P 500 companies are reporting a Y/Y decline in earnings of -2.4% for Q3/2019, which would mark the 3rd straight quarter of Y/Y earnings declines for the index.

Although the number is still negative, it has actually improved from-2.7%, -3.7%, and -4.7% during the last three previous weeks, as well as from -4.0% at the end of the third quarter.

Pay close attention to the energy sector (XLE) which is leading the weakness in profitability.

Revenues

S&P 500 companies are reporting revenue growth of 3.2% for Q3/2019, which would be the lowest revenue growth reported since Q3/2016

Strongest sectors? Healthcare (XLV) is leading the way (we talked about this sector's attractive valuation many times already), with communications (XLC), consumer discretionary (XLY), and real estate (XLRE) performing well too.

Weakest sectors? Energy (XLE) again, but mostly materials (XLB).

Valuations

The trailing 12-month P/E ratio for S&P 500 companies is 20.1x, which is above the 5-year average (19.6x) and above the 10-year average (17.6x).

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for S&P 500 companies is 17.4x, which is above the 5-year average (16.6x) and the 10-year average (14.9x).

Trade War

YTD US goods exports to China (MCHI, FXI) are down $14.6 billion (15.6%) compared to the first nine months of 2018. YTD export total of $78.8 billion is the lowest nine-month total since 2011.

Looking Forward

As always is the case, different investors are likely to draw different conclusions from the same set of numbers.

If you're a bull, you're likely to point at the percentage of companies that beat the market expectations. That's the half-full of the glass, which is based on a relative view.

If you're a bear, you're likely to point at the declining profits as well as that revenue growth is slowing. That's the half-empty of the glass, which is based on an absolute view.

No matter what type of investor you are, S&P 500 companies are now projected to report a Y/Y decline in earnings during Q4/2019.

That, of course, will make it easier for these companies to beat the market (reduced) forecasts again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.