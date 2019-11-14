CoreCivic: Relationship To Treasury Yields Implies +50% Upside

Following the same theme from the last presidential election, private prison REITs have sold off as we enter an election year.

CoreCivic (CXW) is a private for-profit prison REIT that operates detention centers and has been in business for more than 35 years. As would be imagined, it is a relatively consistent non-cyclical business as shown by the below chart of quarterly TTM revenue and EBITDA. As a REIT, CXW pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders as a dividend. Today the stock is currently yielding ~11%.

Source: S&P Cap IQ

Political Sensitivity

For-profit prisons receive a fair amount of scorn from politicians and the general public. In a nutshell, those on the right are generally agnostic towards for-profit prisons so long as they can get the job done, while those on the left generally distrust for-profit businesses to act ethically and would rather the government run the prisons (while also generally wanting further reforms to the correctional system). Connections with ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) are a particularly sensitive touchpoint as well. The most recent blow to private prisons came in the form of California's Assembly Bill 32. This LA Times article gives a great overview of the bill:

Assembly Bill 32 will prevent the state from entering into or renewing contracts with for-profit prison companies after Jan. 1, 2020, and phase out such facilities by 2028. The bill earned final approval from the Assembly on Sept. 11 by a vote of 65 to 11, a day after it cleared the Senate.

Although there are legal questions surrounding the legality of the bill:

A GEO Group representative suggested that the law, especially the ban against immigrant detention facilities, could be struck down by the courts. “States cannot lawfully pass legislation mandating the closure of federal facilities that displease them on the basis of ideological differences,” the representative said.

As well as the price tag:

The change could cost California more than $100 million a year, according to Senate Appropriations Committee findings. This fiscal year, the average cost per inmate in a state prison is nearly $85,000, while for a private prison the cost is only about $31,000 per inmate.

CXW management spent a great length of time answering questions on AB 32 during its latest earnings call. It does not currently see other states following in California's footsteps. Furthermore, municipalities, states, and the federal government budgets are hard-pressed enough without needing to take on the additional expenses of replacing private prisons. Even California's bold move away from private prisons includes an 8-year phase-out period. But despite this, the political risk should still be taken seriously as it clearly has the ability to move CXW's stock price. The Obama administration also directed the Justice Department to reduce use of private prisons, an action that was rescinded by Trump's one-time Attorney General Jeff Sessions. There is a real concern that if a Democrat wins the presidency in 2020, there will be renewed focus placed on moving away from private prisons.

Valuing CXW: A consistent historical spread to 10-year treasury yields

For these reasons, there has been a great amount of political risk priced into private prison ETFs. The following analysis will help us arrive at a fair value for where CXW should trade absent this risk and consequently what kind of upside could be expected on a Trump re-election. Given the fixed-income-like nature of REITs, it is helpful to look at the spread between CXW’s dividend yield compared to the 10-year treasury yield as shown in the below chart. Keep in mind that an increasing spread implies a declining share price all else equal and a decreasing spread would imply an appreciating share price. From 2013 through 2015 the spread was at below 4% and crept up to 6% as we headed into 2016, only to blow way out to 14% in Aug of 2016 as the Obama administration indicated it would phase out relationships with private prisons and Hillary Clinton was almost guaranteed to become the next US president.

Spread between CXW dividend yield and 10-year US treasuries:

Source: S&P Cap IQ

You can also see that the spread is almost the inverse of the stock price:

Source: S&P Cap IQ

One other helpful way of viewing the spread would be to compare it against the percentage growth in FFO, the measurement of income often used to determine how much will be paid out to investors. If FFO is growing, we would expect the spread to tighten as investors are willing to pay more for the growth in income while the spread should widen if FFO is declining. I’ve added the quarterly TTM % change in FFO over the same time period to the initial chart containing CXW’s spread to treasuries. The growth is displayed as inverse values so that we can easily see the relationship.

Source: S&P Cap IQ

For example, we see that as the spread broke above 4% in 2015 and climbed to 6%, this coincided with declining FFOs. The same holds true for the period from Feb 2017 through Feb 2018 until FFOs again began to grow. Now the election cycle begins to come into play. While FFO has been growing throughout 2019 at rates from 3% to 5%, we see that the spread to treasuries has jumped from 4% up to 10%. Normally we would expect the spread to tighten, but the political posturing related to private prisons is having the same impact as last election season.

How the election outcome should impact share prices

The election is naturally a binary outcome with Trump either being re-elected or not being re-elected. Under the former outcome, history tells us that private prison REITs should rally strongly. After the last election, spreads to treasuries tightened to nearly 2%. Given a Trump re-election would not be as big of a surprise versus his initial election, spreads may not tighten as dramatically, but in light of the growing FFOs, I think a return to 4% is easily achievable. The below table lays out the implied share price and price returns based on a move in the spread:

These would suggest an 86% appreciation would be achievable and that an appreciation of over 100% is certainly a possibility.

If Trump loses the election, and a Democrat presumably wins, the outcome is a little more difficult to predict. If we assume that spreads returned to where they were when the Obama administration began moving down the path to phase out private prisons, then this would indicate a loss of 30%, although it could certainly be higher if/when concrete action plans begin to be announced.

Wrapping Up

If we learned anything from the last presidential election, it is that strongly unexpected outcomes can happen. Conventional wisdom would suggest that Donald Trump has at least a 50% chance of being re-elected as it stands today. Based on the analysis above, this would suggest an investment in CXW to be a good bet given these simplified payoff assumptions:

Aside from share price appreciation, investors collect an 11% dividend in the interim and if California is any indication, attempts to move away from for-profit prisons will take time. We know how slowly the leviathan bureaucracies of federal and state governments work, so I would have confidence that even in a worst-case phase-out scenario, CXW will have a rather lengthy runway as a continuing business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long GEO 2023 bonds.