D.R. Horton: One Of The Best Homebuilding Stocks On The Market

I expect some loss of momentum in case rates start to rise. Other than that, this stock continues to be one of my favorite homebuilders.

The company continues to benefit from its lower income focus and has put its cash flow to good use by reducing debt levels and increasing dividends.

Homebuilding stocks have been a tough nut to crack this year. Stocks in this industry have been in a steady uptrend since the start of the year after an abysmal second half of 2018. The rebound was caused by the fact that stocks had some catching up to do and the fact that rapidly falling rates caused affordability to rise in an overheated housing market. D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) has been one of my go-to housing stocks for a while (article). The company is already operating in a lower price segment and has reported tremendous results in the past. The just released fourth quarter results confirm this and show rapidly rising new orders growth. The company is also spending a lot of free cash flow on debt reduction, making this company a well-run long-term stock.

Q4 Was Another Excellent Quarter

The just released quarter included everything a bull could have hoped for. First of all, adjusted EPS reached $1.35. This is well above expectations of $1.25 and 11% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. Over the past few years, the company had only one quarter without positive growth.

On a full-year basis, the company closed 56,975 homes. This is a 5,000 increase compared to the 2018 fiscal year, which translates to a 10% improvement. The return on inventory was 18.1%, while the return on equity was 17.2%. Especially ROE has shown great improvements over the past few years as leverage has declined significantly. At this point, the company has a debt/equity ratio. Among the major builders, only NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has a lower debt ratio (0.25). On a side note, NVR Inc. is the other homebuilder I really like.

A reason why the company's leverage has declined so nicely is the fact that the company has used free cash flow to pay dividends and reduce debt levels. Over the past 5 years, D.R. Horton has generated operating cash flow worth $4.0 billion. $1.4 billion was directly spent on debt reduction. Note that the company's cash flow has increased from less than $1.0 billion prior to 2018 to more than $1.4 billion in 2019. 2019 has also been one of the most difficult years as higher rates pressured the entire industry.

Going forward, the company continues to focus on further market share consolidation and generating strong cash flows.

With that said, I am going to move over from cash flow to new orders. New orders are my favorite number as this shows how well a company is following the bigger picture. By bigger picture, I mean domestic building permits. This leading indicator is a perfect predictor of housing demand (new orders). The third quarter of 2019 (calendar year) showed a strong growth uptick to 6.8% year-on-year growth. This is the strongest quarter since Q1 of 2018 after 4 very weak quarters mainly caused by higher interest rates.

D.R. Horton outperformed the buildings permits growth rate of 6.8% by a wide margin. The Arlington, TX-based homebuilder reported new sales orders growth of 14%. The dollar value of these values rose by 16% as the company continues to be in a very good spot. 68% of the company's homes are sold with a price tag below $300,000. 44% of homes are sold for less than $250,000. Only 5% are sold at more than $500,000. In addition to that, the company is generating 59% of its sales in the South. Since 2008, the South (mainly driven by Texas) has outperformed the US by a wide margin according to most recent data.

This brings me to the next topic.

Gameplan

D.R. Horton has a few things that support its long-term success and are the reason why it is one of my two favorite homebuilding stocks. The company is building in a lower income segment in an outperforming region. This has allowed the company to avoid running into trouble from rising rates like we saw in 2018. The company is also enhancing shareholder value as debt levels have declined significantly while dividend payments have increased.

In other words, given that housing is strengthening, I think this stock continues to be a good long-term investment.

However, there is one thing I have to show you. As most readers are aware, the most recent homebuilders uptrend was caused by expectations that housing would improve due to lower rates. We are now at a point where this turned out to be true. If the economy is indeed able to bottom as a whole, this should lead to higher overall rates. I am not saying this to get you to sell your shares just a few sentences after I told you how great this stock is. I am saying this because rising rates during an economic upswing have historically led to underperformance.

In the graph below, I marked a few occasions where economic growth was either rising or already high while rates were either 'high' or rising. It often caused an extended sideways trend.

In other words, if the economy is indeed able to gain momentum like we saw in 2016, I think this stock is going to lose some of its momentum. Nonetheless, I am certain this stock will continue to deliver shareholder value and if you want housing exposure, this stock is the way to go.

