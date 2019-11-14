CenturyLink: A New Storey

The ability to cut debt and refinance debt places the telecom on pace of a substantial cash flow boost from lower interest costs.

The market has long punished CenturyLink (CTL) for an extensive period of revenue declines. The Q3 results were the first indication of a revenue inflection point that will rocket the stock back to the highs when Jeff Storey was promoted to the CEO position. My investment thesis remains bullish on owning this stock and snapping up shares on dips.

Image Source: CenturyLink website

New Revenue Story

The CenturyLink Q3 revenue numbers held massive significance for the stock. Not only did the telecom beat analyst estimates by $72 million, but also revenues of $5,606 grew sequentially from $5,578 million.

Source: CenturyLink Q3'19 earnings release

Both Enterprise and Wholesale revenues grew sequentially while IGA and SMB saw minimal declines. If not for the ongoing collapse of Consumer revenues, CenturyLink saw revenues grow $48 million sequentially.

While absolute growth is crucial, the ability to beat targets is just as important. The Q3'19 revenue beat was the first quarter since back in Q2'17 that CenturyLink squeaked by analyst revenue estimates. The EPS beats during this period weren't important to the market due to the focus on whether the company could return to revenue growth.

Source: S.A. earnings page

While one quarter is not a trend, the market will have far more confidence in the management team with a few quarters of sequential revenue growth and beating targets. CEO Jeff Storey cut a lot of low calorie revenues since taking over back in 2018.

When combined with the dividend cut in early 2019, the market killed the stock by over reacting to meaningless metrics such as unprofitable revenues when cash flows are far more important.

Cash Flows Are King

Cash flows are always a major contributing factor to where a stock trades. In the case of CenturyLink, the cash flow metric is likely the best way to value the stock.

The large telecom continues to forecast a 2019 target of $3.25 billion in annual free cash flows. The company hasn't raised guidance yet, but the constant cut in cash interest expenses will provide a major boost to cash flows in 2020. The Q3 interest expense was down $61 million YoY to $496 million.

The combination of paying down debt and refinancing existing debt to lower rates provides a massive savings for CenturyLink. The company should be able to reduce debt by 5% and along with savings from refinancing one can easily envision the company continuing on a path of reducing interest expenses by over $200 million on an annual rate after just reaching a $244 million annualized rate.

The major note for shareholders is to be careful valuing the stock based off EBITDA figures that don't benefit from lower interest expenses. EBITDA margins have grown in the last year, but EBITDA dollar amounts are struggling due to the previous revenue cuts along with no benefits of the big interest expense reductions. The company still forecasts 2019 EBITDA of ~$9.1 billion.

Shortly after Storey took over the stock surged to $24. One can argue the stock wouldn't have declined, if not for these intentional revenue cuts and failures to hit targets primarily due to this reason.

The company now pays $1.095 billion or the equivalent of $1.1 billion on annual dividend payouts. The payout is only ~31% of the midpoint of 2019 free cash flow guidance of $3.25 billion.

Further reductions in cash interest expenses in the $200 million annual range would contribute significantly to a FCF boost in 2020. One can easily argue CenturyLink would be a position to start hiking the dividend on such a scenario where debt is further cut by another $2+ billion in the next year.





The company isn't likely to hike the dividend as net debt would dip to a still high $31.7 billion and without any hikes in the EBITDA targets, CenturyLink would have a leverage ratio at 3.5x EBITDA. The leverage ratio wouldn't support any hike, but the telecom would have the cash flows to pay a larger dividend.

The point here is that investors need to be careful viewing the 6.5% dividend in relation to the dividends of AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ). The company could easily pay a substantially higher yield now that debt is getting under control.

Based on the forward EV/EBITDA ratios, CenturyLink is the cheapest stock of the bunch. A similar forward 7.5x EV/EBITDA multiple would value the telecom in the $30 range based using just flat EBITDA targets for 2020 while the company expects EBITDA to grow.





Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that CenturyLink is far too cheap as the company starts a new day. The return to revenue growth will cause investors to rerate the stock going forward and the market has all stated a willingness to pay $24 per share based on the leadership of Jeff Storey.

CenturyLink isn't likely to obtain the EV/EBITDA multiples of AT&T or Verizon, but the stock could easily return to the 2018 highs based on on confidence in the current management team to execute on the long-term plan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.