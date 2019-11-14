Earnings Analysis | Technology

Qualys: High Profitability Defends Premium Valuation

|
About: Qualys, Inc. (QLYS)
by: The Software Side of Life
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
The Software Side of Life
Long/short equity, Growth, momentum, tech
Summary

Qualys reported another strong quarter with revenue growing 14% and operating margins reaching 40%.

Management slightly lowered their full-year revenue guidance but raised their EPS guidance given margins strength.

Valuation seems to be pricing in a strong 2020 and appears to be a tough entry point.

Qualys (QLYS) has had their ups and downs this year as investors have tried to balance valuation with revenue growth slowing down, though margins remain among the best in the software industry. The