Qualys: High Profitability Defends Premium Valuation
by: The Software Side of Life
Summary
Qualys reported another strong quarter with revenue growing 14% and operating margins reaching 40%.
Management slightly lowered their full-year revenue guidance but raised their EPS guidance given margins strength.
Valuation seems to be pricing in a strong 2020 and appears to be a tough entry point.
Qualys (QLYS) has had their ups and downs this year as investors have tried to balance valuation with revenue growth slowing down, though margins remain among the best in the software industry. The