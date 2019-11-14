Altice Europe N.V. (ALVVF) Management on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Altice Europe N.V. (OTCPK:ALVVF) Q3 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2019 12:00 PM ET

Sam Wood - Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Drahi - Founder and President

Alain Weill - CEO

Malo Corbin - CFO

Dennis Okhuijsen - Former VP, Advisor & Executive Director

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Robert Grindle - Deutsche Bank

Jakob Bluestone - Credit Suisse

Emmanuel Carlier - Kempen

Alexandre Roncier - Exane

Andrew Beale - Arete Research

After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Sam Wood

Hello, and welcome to Altice Europe’s third quarter earnings call. This is Sam Wood, Head of Investor Relations. With us today are Founder, Patrick Drahi; our CEO, Alain Weill; our CFO, Malo Corbin; and Dennis Okhuijsen, who will take you through the presentation.

Today’s presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Please read the legal disclaimer on Slide 2. The slides are available on the company’s website and a replay of this call will be available for the next month.

And with that, it is my pleasure to hand over to Patrick Drahi.

Patrick Drahi

Thank you, Sam. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for being on the call and I’m here with the team in Tel Aviv. So if you hear a big noise, we may be hurt by a missile but hopefully will not happen during the call. And I’d like to first of all congratulate Sam for having taken position of Head of Investor Relations and we’re proud of that because he is a young and bright guy, only 27, and I’m super happy to be working with young members in the Group. And I thank all the management team for these very, very good results in this quarter. So, thanks to the very good work, the Group grew by almost 7%, 6.9%, all segments, all countries, France is growing 7.2%, international growing 5.5%, and remember as a Group the first quarter was slightly negative, second quarter was plus 3.5%, so now third quarter is 6.9% and fourth quarter would be growing even more.

EBITDA throughout the company is growing very significantly. This is a result of more customers, very good commercial momentum in every country, even here in Israel we’re gaining a lot of customers now. And France is continuing very well with better ARPU trends, churn is going down even more, our strategy to invest in fibre is showing very good because the churn in fibre is very, very low. And we have very much improved the experience for our customers, which is most important from my point of view.

All this giving a very big growth in EBITDA, therefore the deleveraging is coming naturally through the growth of the business, and probably also with some movements coming in the following weeks. The quarter was also very good in terms of refinancing. Because based on the previous quarter numbers, in France, we have been able to refinance a big portion of the debt at lower ever cost of 2.5%. And the company is ready to refinance when needed, further tranches at hopefully an even better cost if possible.

So all that being said, now we're going to take you through the details. And I'm here for all the questions after that. Please, Malo, go ahead.

Malo Corbin

Thank you, Patrick. And good evening, everyone. On Slide 4 we show the result of fixed and residential mobile subscriber trends for SFR. In fixed, as shown on the left hand of the slide, SFR gained 41,000 net additions in the third quarter. As we’ve shown previously in the second quarter, the net additions through the periods on the slide and in our press release are without any particular OTT contribution. Altice France has now 24% of its fixed customer base on fibre. And since back to school, we have inverted the mix of gross adds between fibre and DSL. Meaning we know have more fibre gross adds and DSL gross adds every month. We are very pleased with the launch of the new SFR Box 8 last summer, for which we see an attachment rate of around 20% of the gross adds generating an additional €2 gross add ARPU. As you know, the product is sold for an incremental €5 per month.

Our strategy remains the same i.e. to increase our fibre addressable footprint in France by both building new homes at the level of SFR FTTH and using more fibre from other infrastructure players.

Our addressable fibre footprint is now about €14.2 million versus €12 million end of December 2018 and 77% of this infrastructure is owned by Altice. And we expect to address much more in next year.

Focusing on SFR FTTH. Remember that when we launched this transaction in November 2018, the asset consisted of 5 million homes already awarded to SAFR. Today SFR FTTH has already expanded its footprint to 5.5 million homes after recent successes winning additional concessions in key areas of France. SFR FTTH has a significant incremental opportunity to grow even further, as more households are yet to be awarded, as well as opportunities for consolidation.

Remember, new homes are always off balance sheet, and so we do not consolidate the concession CapEx.

In mobile, actual, on the right hand side of the side, SFR grew the residential mobile postpaid base by 234,000 net additions in the third quarter. We retained a positive traction with positive net adds on growth of SFR brands and on our RED brand.

In the third quarter, overall churn across fixed and mobile postpaid decreased by 15% year-over-year building on the significant reduction in churn that we have already achieved. Call volume decreased again year-over-year. And as we explained previously, the less churn results in less marketing and sales and less customer service costs as our model is a variable model which is not the case with most of our peers. And you have seen this benefit in our improved EBITDA and operating cash flow trend through 2019. And we expect to realize even more of this benefit in full year 2020 compared to 2019.

Finally, the competitive environment in the France telecom market has improved year-over-year. There are no more price points below €10 in the French mobile market. And in September, we saw Bouygues Telecom increasing its price for mobile by €2 from €10 to €12 and in October both Orange and Bouygues Telecom increased their fixed promotional strategies by €2 to €3.

Slide 5 shows the residential subscriber trends for MEO. On the left-hand side of the slide, you can see that MEO grew its total fixed base for the 8th consecutive quarter with plus 38,500 additions in the third quarter. And at the end of this quarter -- of the third quarter, 58% of the fixed base were on fibre. Fibre churn was again very low, below 8% which is the best-in-class churn results in Europe. We continue expand our fibre footprint in Portugal to bring it in excess of 4.8 million homes at the end of September 2019 and we expect to finish a further roll out in Portugal in 2020.

On the right hand side of the slide, you can see that our mobile trends were very strong in the third quarter with plus 41,000 postpaid mobile net additions and the customer base grew a north of 5% year-over-year. Successive quarters of strong commercial performance in Portugal has driven an improved financial performance with total residential as well as total revenue growth accelerating year-over-year. We also now see sequential improvement in ARPU from one quarter to the next quarter.

Slide 6 shows the revenue trends by segment for Altice France. Altice France revenue growth accelerated again in the third quarter to as Patrick was saying plus 7.2% year-over-year. As we explained in the second quarter, this trend is not impacted by VAT as both the revenues in Q3 2018 and in Q3 2019 do not include reduced VAT for press, nor other reduced VAT for products like e-book.

The residential segment in France grew year-over-year in the third quarter, building on the strong performance already achieved in the second quarter. Residential revenue growth is driven by subscriber base year-over-year growth in both residential fixed and residential mobile, which is a result of strong net additions as we've seen on a consistent basis for many successive quarters.

In addition, ARPU trends continue to improve quarter-after-quarter, thanks to more fibre conversion, introduction of the new box as well as a better competitive landscape. The business services segment overall grew plus 24% year-over-year in the third quarter including the contribution from the construction revenues related to the SFR FTTH. Altice France in the third quarter grew 2,025 fibre homes for SFR FTTH.

Moving to Slide 7, Altice International revenue growth accelerated this quarter with a growth of plus 5.5% year-over-year. Altice Portugal, the largest asset within Altice International reported revenue growth of plus 2.1% in Q3, building on revenue growth of plus 0.4% in Q1 and plus 1.1% in Q2. Israel revenues declined by minus 1.6% year-over-year in local currency and plus 6% in Europe.

As we have explained previously, despite challenging market conditions and after stabilizing in the second quarter, we are now gaining fixed customers in Israel. Churn is decreasing year-over-year and ARPU declines are moderating. Subsequently the trends have improved in the third quarter in Israel and we expect revenues in Israel to stabilize soon. In the Dominican Republic, revenues declined minus 1% in local currency in third quarter and grew 0.4% in euro terms and we see improvement in the business.

Finally, Teads continues to report very strong revenue growth with plus 34% year-over-year in the third quarter.

Slide 8 shows the consolidated financials for Altice Europe N.V. under the IFRS 16 new accounting standard. As we presented previously, the financial shown exclude the international wholesale voice business following the closing of the disposal last year. The financials also exclude press magazine followed by the Group. In addition, the financials are pro forma for the closed Portuguese and Dominican Republic tower transaction.

In the third quarter of 2019, Altice Europe reported EBITDA of €1.407 billion, an increase of 8.8% year-over-year and remember that IFRS 16 doesn’t impact our adjusted EBITDA figures. FX in Q3 was slightly higher year-over-year resulting in Altice Europe reporting €685 million of operating cash flow, an increase of 17% year-over-year or 11% excluding Altice TV segment.

In addition, you will find in the appendix of this presentation, the detailed cash flow bridging for the change in net cash during the third quarter.

On Slide 9, as highlighted by Patrick, we announced today that we reiterate all of our full year 2019 guidance which we previously increased at the second quarter results presentation at the end of July. Altice France is expected to deliver revenue growth year-over-year of between 5% to 6% and we expect adjusted EBITDA in France to be between €4.1 billion and €4.2 billion for the full year 2019, which implies that Altice France Q4 EBITDA will be materially above the EBITDA of Q3. For the full year 2019, Altice Europe excluding Altice TV is expected to deliver an operating cash flow growth in the 15% area.

And finally, on leverage, we reiterate our guidance to bring the leverage of Altice Luxembourg consolidated debt to 4.25 times. We are still actively working on the disposal of our Portuguese fibre and we are in discussion with several bidders and discussions are in advance stage of negotiation.

I will now hand over to Dennis to take you through the remaining slides.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Thank you, Malo, and hello, everyone. Slide 10 sets out our standard slide on the maturity profile pro forma for our latest refinancings. As you can see from the chart, we have proactively managed the liabilities across our capital structure and there are no major maturities before 2023 in our complex. At the end of the third quarter, Altice Europe's available liquidity remains very strong at 3.4 billion, the weighted average life of our debt is six years and the average cost we have contracted is 5.4%. And 85% of our debt is fixed and 15% is floating. We have continued to optimize our capital structure in the third quarter to a refinancing at €2.5 billion at France. And following this, we have no major maturities at Altice France and the holding company Altice Luxembourg before 2025.

Going to Slide 11. Today, most of our debt is trending at or above par. As I explained previously, our average cost of debt is 5.4% compared to a blended cost of debt of approximately 3.2% for the refinancing we completed in September in France. As a result, the opportunity to reduce the average cost of debt today is very material. Therefore, we have a very significant opportunity to further reduce our annual cash interest cost, which will meaningfully increase our free cash flow.

Starting on the left hand side with column A, you can see that for the full year we expected accrued interest will be €1.84 billion. If you take into account the interesting savings from the two successful refinancing transactions that we completed earlier this year, you can see that we already have locked in €140 million of interest savings on an annual basis. This results in a material lower accrued interest of €1.7 billion as shown in column B.

Cash interest paid for the full year 2019, however, will not fully reflect this in the first nine months of the year, as we take more interest due to the low interest carryover from 2018 and we paid higher accrued interest on our debt through the refinancing done earlier in the year.

Moving to column C on the right hand side of the chart, based on our refinancing plan of an average cost of debt reduction, as well as an absolute interest reduction, we can realize at least €700 million of interest savings compared to the full year 2019. A majority of these savings can be achieved through average cost of debt reduction alone, as just demonstrated by the refinancings in France and some additional interest savings from absolute debt reduction.

Once we have reduced the leverage of the structure further, we have the opportunity to realize even lower interest cost as shown in the target scenario C on the slide. As a result of the size of the uplift to free cash flow that we can achieve in the medium term, we are extremely focused on this opportunity. This is also one of the reasons why we remain absolutely committed to the delevegering plans that we set out.

And with that Patrick, Alain, Malo and myself are happy to welcome any questions.

Andrew Lee

I just had a -- I will try to stick to one question, but maybe have multiple parts. So I have a question asset sales and your refinancing opportunity. I think you said that the Portuguese asset sale was in advanced stage, does that mean completion still by year end -- by the end of this year? And I guess, more importantly, just thinking about the impact on your refinancing timeline, would a disposal event fast track that refinancing? And could you just confirm whether that increases the scope of your targeted interest, cost savings? Any color on how we think about that will be much appreciated. Thank you.

Patrick Drahi

Okay, thank you, Andrew, for your question. I'll take the first one and then Dennis will answer second one. We have actually an increased interest every quarter that we wait for our fibre network in Portugal, based on the fact that people realize that everybody is moving to fibre, to an increased bid. So, value of that asset is becoming higher ever quarter. The fact that interest rates globally are not going up and we’re going down, are making the yield more effective for very long-term investors. And therefore, we have been wise to wait in the last two quarter because the value of the asset is increasing quarter-after-quarter.

So we have now several groups that have put offers, some of which are firm offer. And we are in the process of analyzing and arguing and increasing timing for us. So I cannot tell you whether we're going to close -- when you say close, it’s signed by the way because the closing will take some regulatory time. But I cannot say with whether we’re going to sign that in the coming weeks or in the coming quarter. But it's clearly something that is coming and I'm very confident we will be able to execute this transaction. And it would have a very important impact on the company, as we intend that we always said to keep control of the asset.

So now with that, I will give Dennis the floor to answer the second part of your question.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Thank you, Patrick. Yes, Andrew, I think what we have is, is clearly that we are extremely confident we're going to be deleveraging to 4.25 times as we set out I think now for many quarters. I think the Portuguese disposal or any disposal I think that we are focused on would reduce the leverage, especially at Altice International as that leverage is today higher than the leverage we have in France.

And as you can see, the majority profile, the shorter-dated debt that we have is predominantly sitting in the Altice International silo. So clearly, that silo would benefit from reduced leverage if we do the disposal. And at that point in time, we can realize significant interest savings with respect to those tranches that are also early in terms of maturity. And so we think the interest saving is very real, and we're going to be saving some interest as we're going to be reducing debt at the same time.

Robert Grindle

Q3 rollout by the French fibre FTTH business was much more impressive than I expected, over 200,000 homes passed. And I think we were led to believe it would have been a quite3 summer before biggest Q4. With these just easy homes or backlog in Q2 that came through, or you already effectively at the 1 million home run rates or even above that? And just a follow on, did you get the money in escrow for the execution of the FTTH transaction this quarter? Thank you.

Patrick Drahi

Thank you Robert for your two questions. I'll take the first. I'll give second to Malo. I think you should visit our team in Paris, because you will be less impressed by the team because we have very low -- I have to say low-looking manager but they are super efficient. And I've been working with them for more than 30 years. So effectively we delivered 225,000 homes during the summer. They were not easy homes, because if you remember, in France you generally don't work from 15th of July until the beginning of September. So in fact, we work only one month and a half. And therefore Q4 is going to be much more than that.

And we effectively have reached the 1 billion VAT per year. And as we -- and if we on top gain more homes to be built, we may accelerate even this a little bit next year. And remember our footprint is expanding not only by the homes we build, but also the homes we access to fibre being deployed by our competitors. And so this is a very, very good momentum for us. I think we've been very wise to acquire our construction companies a couple of years ago, because not only are we controlling the margin but also the quality which is very important.

And today the result of the churn with fibre is amazing. We are still double-digit churn in France. But you saw the churn in Portugal is 8% and we see no reason why not to reach this level in France quite soon. So it's not only good for the construction margin that we mentioned, but it's a super good for long-term business. And remember, every home passed that we do in SFR FTTH, the day we will decide to consolidate that once the construction is finished, so when there is no more CapEx, we will benefit from the full unbundling of this home passed, which means reduction of costs in SFR for the cost of bandwidth and increase of very, very high margin -- even higher margin than constructions from the rental of these home passed. So this is good business, we are accelerating, we are at full speed as I am talking with you. And if we get more homes passed to be back, let's say, we will try to accelerate it a little bit more next year.

Malo Corbin

And the second question Robert on the escrow, as you remember when we closed the transaction an amount of €175 million was put in escrow. As of today, out of this €175 million, €120 million already came back home, so we are still waiting for €55 million. But we already get the recent consent from the municipalities for this left €55 million a couple of days ago, so now there is a process like 10 business days to get the money from the financial investors. So in one or two weeks, the €55 million will be owned as well.

Jakob Bluestone

I had a question on your sort of debt and cash flow reconciliation. So, you reported consolidated debt of €30.6 billion, it’s up €0.5 billion from last quarter. But if I look at the free cash flow bridge on Page 15 in the presentation, it looks like it should have only been up about a €150 million. Can you just help us understand how to reconcile the movement in your net debt with the free cash flow side? And maybe just related to that, could you maybe just give us a bit a comment on working capital, I think your other operating cash flow? It’s sort of been negative for a bit , as we sort of expected for the full year to end down and perhaps that’s part of the reason. Thank you.

Patrick Drahi

Thank you, Jakob for your questions, Malo will take your first part and Dennis second part, okay?

Malo Corbin

So I think if you look at the financial statement at the end of September effectively for the refinancing which we did in September in Altice France, we got the new debt and the cash for the new debt before this 30th of September. But the repayment of the debt which we have refinanced only occurred mid of October. So effectively in the financial statement you will see more debt and more cash. This is why in this presentation you have a pro forma view where we have reduced the cash and reduced the debt to take into account this repayment which was after the cut off of the quarter.

Dennis Okhuijsen

And on the working capital side, I think we have invested I guess in working capital year-to-date. And we are expecting a material portion of that working capital to come back. I think there is certainly some seasonality with respect to securitization and vendor finance that is impacting this line item. I think structurally going forward, we think working capital should be flat for the business which we are operating. I think we invested in France a bit in the first quarter, I think we’ll get some of that back in the fourth quarter and not all of it. And like I said some of it relates to some of the seasonality as we did securitize and vendor financed a bit lower year-to-date than what our normal run rate has been and we’re going to be changing that in the quarters to come.

Emmanuel Carlier

Two questions, one is on the potential share buyback. So I know that you target to get towards the 4.25 time net debt to EBITDA. But is there any possibility that you could buy back stock before that, because of the big opportunity in refinancing that is not reflected yet in the share price? And secondly on the churn in France, so you mentioned it's down 15% but could you split up the level of churn on fixed and on mobile and where you believe you could get it to in the coming quarters?

Patrick Drahi

Let’s see Emmanuel, you have a French name but Spanish accent, so I’m telling you that …

Emmanuel Carlier

I understand both.

Patrick Drahi

You can understand both, but will be English for our friends. Okay. So, okay, sorry. The second question was easier than the first one. Yes, I think -- listen, once we reach 4.25, I think the right -- we always said that the target leverage for this company since IPO was around 4 times. But if we grow more than we thought, 4.25 for me is sufficient. We don't need to go down. And I think with Dennis we analyze that once we reach this kind of level, the cost of debt would not reduce significantly, but would go down from 3.8. So, it should rather stay at this level, because the next -- probably the next step is 3.5 times leverage to decrease even further the cost of debt. So, assuming interest rates would stay where they are and I believe they will, even it may grow down further, assuming we will grow the same we grow today, I think we will grow even more. Once we reach 4.25 we will certainly consider starting to buy back shares. I didn't do it in the past because I wanted to protect some of our long-term investor. So when the price was very low, I wanted to buy more shares. But I didn't do it to not upset our friends from the investing community. But once we reach 4.5 I think I'm very clear today, if we have a good trend as we have today and we will start buying back shares and this hopefully will be -- I think we will reach 4.25 like Malo said beginning of 2021. But if the disposals we're looking on are working well and ahead of plan, maybe we start that earlier.

So as soon as we reach this kind of level or we see this level in the short distance, we will start doing some buyback program for sure.

Second question on level of share. We don't disclose in France because one of our competitor don’t except for Orange. We started on the mobile side and I am super proud to tell you we are at the same level of Orange. And on our digital brand, we are even much lower. So our SFR brand, which was most impacted by the fourth entrant back in 2012 has now reached the level of churn which is exactly the similar before the entrance of a fourth operator. And our digital brand has the lowest churn of the whole group similar to the Portuguese churn, which is below 10%. We don't include the fixed churn but the fixed churn I said something before the fibre churn, we are very close to go from double-digit to single-digits, but we are still on double-digits. And we don't disclose our global fixed churn, because it's a mixture between fibre, FTTB, and DSL but obviously the churn in fibre is lower -- in full fibre is lower than in fibre new building and the lower than the DSL.

All of that is at the level which is a lowest level I have ever known in my career in the last 30 years. And that’s a result of two things, or three things. Number one, the improvement in the quality of service of the company to reach customers. Number two, the quality of the management in the retention expect the recent process and by the way our cost of retention has gone down significantly in the last 12, 24 months. And number three, as Malo said, there is a lower level of promotions, which means, because if there is big promotion customers are moving from ourselves to the competition that also from outside to ourselves. So, when the level of promotion is lower, it means that gross add ARPU comes close to the base ARPU, which means existing customer have less incentive to share to go to competition or even to go to a new offer from us. But I must say -- but this I cannot communicate that we are taking customers these days from most of our competitors if not all. Okay.

So good churn, good trend in terms of the attractiveness of customers to are brand because they think about it. We have the top level of quality where the price is similar to our competitor. We still have a lot to progress, because we are still cheaper than Orange. And long-term I don't see why we should be cheaper than Orange, so there is a lot of potential progress in the ARPU. But before we work on increasing significantly the ARPU, I want to further reduce a little bit of churn, and I’d say we will reach good plateau next year.

Remember that next year, also our total fibre footprint will be close to €20 million, which means two-thirds of our total footprint in France. And Malo told you before in the conversation that today our gross adds in fibre are more important than our gross adds in in DSL, although we had in the quarter only 13.5 million average homes passed in fibre out of a total of 30 million. So it means next year once we get 20 million or close to 20 million homes passed fibre of France out of 30 million meaning two-third of the footprint in fibre. It means our number of gross adds fibre will be much more higher -- much higher than our number of gross adds for DSL. And again as the churn in fibre is much lower than the churn in DSL it means the trend in churn in going to go in the right direction, day-after-day, okay? So it's a longer answer, but I think it was an interesting question.

Alexandre Roncier

First one on gross adds in broadband in France. You just highlighted the good gross adds in fibre. But can you give us some more color on how the [Iliad] inflection point in broadband and their FTTH ramp up has impacted your plan or if you're seeing at some point constraint FTTH gross adds for the overall market? And then secondly, if you could give more color on the bridge for 4Q on overall operating figures for guidance of 15% growth, as it looks like the year-on-year growth for 4Q needs to be materially higher than what you've achieved so far in the year? Thanks.

Patrick Drahi

Okay, Alex. I don't generally comment on my competitors. But as I told you before I see the movement of customers from competition to me. And I don't see from competition to other competitor, so let's see, our fourth competitor is publishing his numbers tomorrow. So his numbers are as good as ours, it means that the total market in France is growing. Maybe there's immigration of people in France I don't know or there are some numbers that I cannot understand. But, for sure, we are gaining customers. We are not impacted by competition at the moment to the opposite. And if the market grows better, well that's good for all of us. So, there are more customers coming to the market. Maybe there is an addiction all of a sudden for fibre in France which makes the total number of fixed customers increasing in France. So we will know that tomorrow after the result of our fourth competitor. What was the second…?

Alexandre Roncier

Question on the …

Patrick Drahi

Question on cash flow of Q4, Malo, please. Malo?

Malo Corbin

Yes. So as you know, France is 75% of Altice. We have a guidance for EBITDA in France between €4.1 billion and €4.2 billion and we are confident within that guidance. If you take the midpoint it means that in Q4 to go to €4.150 billion of EBITDA, you need to get €1.70 billion EBITDA in Q4, a number on which we are confident. So this would be above the number of Q3 and not really above the first half. So on top of this, even if we always have higher CapEx in the second quarter, you see that you can get to the 15% increase in EBITDA minux CapEx for the entire Group.

Andrew Beale

Your French EBITDA was down a little bit sequentially in the third quarter, and you're guiding to be up materially in the fourth quarter, which I guess is traditionally a low margin quarter. I was just wondering, if you can talk us through some of the moving parts. Obviously, construction revenue recognition is a big factor. But you also had a bigger back-to-school campaign and the box launch in the third quarter, which I guess may have been a cost. And you're talking about a nice churn benefit, and I’m presuming some underlying cost benefit as well. So I just wonder if you could talk us through some of the drivers as you see them in that trend?

Dennis Okhuijsen

And I think the biggest impact is seasonality between the quarters in terms of the sales mix that we have and the sales and marketing costs as they are spread over the quarters. And so I think that is the main item. And this was clearly something we were expecting. And as we said, we're extremely confident that Q4 will be much higher again.

Malo Corbin

And that's because as you're seeing that we said that we're going to be a bit more in Q4 compared to Q3 because of the summer break. We will have bit more consistent revenues. And as you know, we do a margin on that activity, so this will also contribute to the fourth quarter versus the third quarter.

Dennis Okhuijsen

And some of the customers, they rolled off at different schedules on promotional prices, and they go back to higher prices. So that is also impacting the underlying numbers quarter-to-quarter. But that's not a surprise for us as we have all that data.

Andrew Beale

So, you’re expecting a sort of bigger roll-off of promos in Q4 than you have in Q3?

Patrick Drahi

Sorry what did you say? Sorry we didn't understand from the roll-off of what did you say?

Andrew Beale

Are you expecting a bigger roll-off of promotions in the Q4 than Q3, so you got a bit of an ARPU effect helping you in Q4 as well?

Malo Corbin

No, in fact Q4 generally is a bit weaker in subscriber additions because you have the break from middle of December. But we had a very good start of Q4 gaining a lot of customers as in October. And we see a better trend in everything, in subscriber revenue -- residential revenue, sorry, business revenue. So as I said at the beginning of the conversation, revenue in France and in the Group -- in France, in International and in the Group will grow even more in Q4 than in Q3

Frederic Boulan

So just a follow up on the question from Jakob a bit earlier. So, basically your net debt at the end of the quarter was €30.7 billion and you are €28.8 billion at year end, so it’s about €1.8 billion increase. If you can state what’s the underlying cash flow decline versus the one-off around refinancing et cetera? And then if we look at 2020, 2021 you mentioned the opportunity on the refinancing savings but if you look at the other big items on CapEx for instance. Do you still expect that free cash flow number to improve around stability in 2020. And what’s the outlook in the medium term? Thank you.

Patrick Drahi

Thank you, Frederic for the question. I think Dennis you want to add on?

Dennis Okhuijsen

Yes. I think on the second part of your question, I think we’re not having a medium guidance outlook, I think our cash flow is going to look like in terms of number or percentage. But it’s clear that we have three buckets of optimization to play out in the medium term. One, we still have quite a bit of growth to come on the EBITDA minus CapEx line. As you see that we’re growing significantly the EBITDA this year that also means your run rate into next year is growing on a substantial basis also next year. So there is significant EBITDA growth still to come just based on the current performance that we are still increasing through better ARPU trends that we see in our core business, lower churn and fibre conversion that we see, the introduction of new books. So we think that is a bucket where you’re going to have much more free cash flow coming from.

As you see this year we still have a bit of one-off items that were playing out in terms of restructuring, some of the cash taxes associated with some of the disposals we have done et cetera. That number will come down as the vast majority of the restructuring items are behind us. And then the third bucket I think which we spend quite a bit of time on the call is reduction of interest expense. on the back of today’s credit profile and outlook you see that the business on the 4 times leverage basis is raising secured debt at around 3.2% leverage. So the interest reduction is real, and then if we would further reduce leverage we can even reduce further. So I think we still have three buckets of free cash flow optimization and I think an area where we have not spent a lot of time on, on the call. It’s also that the programming cost we think structurally will come down in the medium term. So, there is still a lot of optimization to come on that line.

And maybe with respect to your first question, a bit more technical in nature. I think if you can take that up with Sam offline to do the reconciliation because of this refinancing pre and post the quarter, I think there’s probably some technical points to follow up upon.

