RedHill And Talicia In H. Pylori Eradication: Just Warming Up

Before the Analyst and Investor Day on November 22, 2019, I sum up my thoughts on the approval.

The excellent safety and tolerability profiles of Talicia, coupled with enhanced therapeutic eradication efficacy over standard of care, reaffirm the positive nod from the FDA - an excellent 10th birthday gift!

The priority review and subsequent approval of Talicia for the eradication of Helicobacter pylori infection constitute the first FDA approved therapy for this gastrointestinal infection in a decade.

A week ago on Monday, most received an email alert from RedHill that I have paraphrased as "the FDA said yes to Talicia”.

The Approval

My investment interest in RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was triggered by the H. pylori clinical program, specifically, the clinical development of Talicia. In several articles published in November 2018, December 2018, March 2019, May 2019, and August 2019, I rationalized the clinical value of Talicia, with FDA approval affirming the thesis. As a graduate student, I was introduced to the paradigm-shift concept by Drs. Marshall, Warren, and Brody that revolutionized H. pylori identification and eradication. As a faculty member, I reiterated this 2005 Nobel Prize-winning therapeutic concept in journal club discussions with graduate students.

An important and significant point worth highlighting in the approval is its broad patient population. Specifically, Talicia will be used therapeutically for the eradication of H. pylori infection in patients irrespective of ulcer status. Obviously, this could expand the addressable market for Talicia beyond the two million patients estimated to be treated for H. pylori infection annually in the US. As RedHill noted:

H. pylori affects approximately 35% of U.S. adult population; it is classified as a Group I carcinogen and is the strongest risk factor for the development of peptic ulcer disease, gastritis and non-cardia gastric cancer.

The emerging global resistance of bacteria strains to antibiotics treatment was justification for the WHO designating H. pylori as one of high priority antibiotic-resistant pathogens in need of new effective antibiotics in 2017. Pharmacologically, the inclusion of rifabutin to Talicia, a fixed-dose triple therapy combination of two antibiotics (amoxicillin/rifabutin), proton pump inhibitor (omeprazole), validated RedHill’s thesis. Which was that Talicia would mechanistically regress the high and growing bacterial resistance and ensuing diminished efficacy seen with clarithromycin-based standard-of-care therapy. FDA approval of Talicia is a validation of that thesis.

What Is Next?

Talicia will be launched in Q1/2020. This has been a long time coming with the sales folks expected to hit the ground running. I expect RDHL to provide detailed information on the marketing strategy, pricing and sales target on November 22, 2019. As they say, the show must go on. RDHL has a diverse clinical pipeline with two Phase 3 drug candidates, RHB-104 and Bekinda, in clinical development for Crohn’s disease and gastroenteritis/gastritis, respectively.

As a small market-cap, there is always a risk in marketing a new therapeutic agent. Specifically, large biopharmas have the marketing experience and outreach to successfully meet their target sales goals. As a commercial-stage company, RDHL does have an experienced sales team to successfully market Talicia in the US.

An excerpt from its website regarding marketing preparation for Talicia demonstrating that RedHill is capable of marketing Talicia all by itself at least in the US.

RedHill’s U.S. commercial operations, headquartered in Raleigh, NC, include a gastrointestinal-focused sales force of approximately 40 sales representatives. RedHill has assembled an experienced specialty GI commercial team, with a proven track-record, to lead its U.S. commercial operations.

Upcoming catalytic events include regulatory plans for Phase 3 drug candidates RHB-104 and Bekinda. The Q3/2019 earnings call scheduled for November 19, 2019, should reveal its marketing approach for Talicia, partnership options for outside the USA and other updates on other clinical programs.

At the end of Q2/2019, RDHL reported cash and cash equivalents balance was approximately $34.9M. RedHill also strengthened Talicia intellectual property protection through 2034 in the US and 8 years of marketing exclusivity. In Q3/2019, RDHL filed a $150M shell offering to purchase ADSs, subscription rights and/or units. In Q4/2019, an exclusive license agreement with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. was signed for U.S. rights to Aemcolo (rifamycin) for traveler’s diarrhea (great call!).

Analysts from 5 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $22.25. With several catalytic events anticipated in the next 12 months, I presume that RDHL may just be warming up!

Market Outlook

Feedback from Clinical Investigators, Drs. Graham & Howden, on the approval of Talicia:

Professor David Y. Graham, MD, MACG, Professor of Medicine, Molecular Virology and Microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine, Houston and Lead Investigator of the Talicia Phase 3 studies, said: “Talicia offers patients a much-needed new treatment option for H. pylori with an excellent safety and efficacy profile that is not compromised by clarithromycin or metronidazole resistance. The clinical studies for Talicia demonstrated high efficacy in eradication of H. pylori. Studies with Talicia found zero resistance to rifabutin and showed 17% resistance to clarithromycin, a current standard-of-care macrolide antibiotic, consistent with current data showing that clarithromycin-containing therapies fail in approximately 25-40% of cases. Colin W. Howden, MD, AGAF, FACG, Hyman Professor of Medicine & Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, added: H. pylori is a major cause of peptic ulcer and gastritis. It is also carcinogenic and is the leading cause of gastric cancer. Treatment of H. pylori infection has become increasingly difficult due to growing bacterial resistance and the lack of advances in treatment options over the past decade. Talicia offers a new effective treatment option to overcome bacterial resistance and provide optimal efficacy and I believe it could become a recommended first-line standard-of-care treatment for H. pylori infection.

