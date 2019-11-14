Silk Road Medical: Brighter Days Ahead

Today, we will be studying why Silk Road Medical (SILK) is an attractive investment in November 2019.

Company overview

Silk Road Medical is a medical device company focused on stroke prevention opportunities. The company went public in April 2019. The company has developed an innovative technique to treat carotid artery disease, which involves a buildup of plaque in the neck arteries that supply blood to the brain. Carotid artery disease is a leading cause of ischemic strokes or strokes caused when blood flow to the brain gets obstructed. At times, the plaque in the neck arteries breaks away and blocks the blood flow to the brain, thereby leading to a stroke.

Stroke has been identified as the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Each year, approximately 795,000 people suffer a stroke in the U.S. Approximately, 140,000 people die each year from stroke. Since prevention is better than cure, doctors have been deploying two methods to prevent ischemic stroke. The first one is the highly invasive CEA (carotid endarterectomy procedure), which involves surgically removing the plaque from the neck artery through a large incision. The second one is CAS (transfemoral carotid artery stenting), where a stent is placed over the plaque in the artery to prevent it from dislodging. Both of these methods are far from perfect. CEA is more effective but is extremely risky. Patients may suffer from a heart attack, stroke, or even cranial nerve damage during CEA. CAS is far less invasive and also far less effective in preventing strokes.

Silk Road Medical’s TCAR (transcarotid artery revascularization) process can be the much sought-out solution for preventing stroke. In TCAR, a product called the ENROUTE neuroprotection system is inserted into the patient’s neck artery through a small neck incision to remove the loose plaque. This system reverses the blood flow away from the brain. The blood is then passed through a mesh screen to filter out loose plaque particles. The filtered blood is then reinserted in the patients’ body through the leg. Thereafter, an ENROUTE stent is placed on the remaining plaque in the neck artery.

Silk Road is currently targeting a market opportunity worth $2.6 billion with its TCAR procedure. This includes a $1.0 billion market for patients treated with suboptimal procedures and a $1.6 billion market involving patients who are currently not treated due to unfavorable risk-benefit ratio. The short-term market opportunity, however, is based on a conversion from CEA to TCAR in high surgical risk patients.

TCAR procedure is generating a significant amount of supportive clinical evidence. In May 2015, FDA approved the Enroute Transcarotid stent system to be used in conjunction with Silk Road Medical’s ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System. By the end of the third quarter, TCAR outcomes have been studied in more than 6,500 patients. The benefits of TCAR can be seen in the study results.

In the ROADSTER study, the company evaluated the TCAR procedure using Enroute in high surgical risk patients with carotid artery stenosis. The risk of stroke in 30 days after the procedure was 1.4%, as compared to the 2.3% risk seen in standard surgical risk patients after CEA. Besides, TCAR also requires smaller skin incisions than traditional CEA procedures. This lowers the chance of CNI (cranial nerve injury) and also reduces scarring. It was seen that the CNI rate with TCAR in the ROADSTER study was only 0.5% compared to 5.3% seen for CEA in the CREST study. At six months, none of the TCAR patients had CNI. However, 2.1% of CREST study patients had unresolved CNI. Of these, 80% had problems with their motor skills. Besides, TCAR is also a much faster procedure as compared to CEA. This significantly reduces hospital time.

In ROADSTER 2 study, Silk Road Medical evaluated real-world performance of TCAR in high surgical risk patients with carotid artery stenosis. Here, the 30-day stroke rate was 0.6%, even lower than that seen in ROADSTER.

Silk Road Medical’s Earnings performance

The company posted revenues of $17 million in the third quarter ending September 2019. This is a YoY (year over year) rise of 77%. Sales growth was driven by increasing adoption of TCAR across hospitals and geographies and by increasing the number of trained physicians. The company posted a gross margin of 76%, a YoY rise of six percentage points. Increased revenues, manufacturing efficiencies, and timing of certain manufacturing engineering projects helped boost the company’s gross margins. The company reported a net loss of $8.0 million lower than the net loss of $9.0 million for the same period of the prior year. Based on these results, the company has raised its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance to $62-63 million, implying a YoY rise of 79-82%.

In the third quarter, there were 2,250 TCAR procedures performed. The company expects more than 8,000 TCAR procedures in 2019, significantly more than 1,876 in 2017 and 4,573 in 2018.

Why Silk Road Medical is a buy?

I believe Silk Road Medical’s TCAR is on its way to become the standard of care in stroke prevention market. The company has generated compelling clinical evidence to highlight TCAR’s superiority over CEA and CAS.

The ROADSTER trial demonstrated lower procedure time as well as the length of stay with TCAR procedure as compared to that seen for the CEA procedure in the CREST trial. Clinical superiority coupled with lower post-procedure costs is making TCAR pretty popular with the payers. TCAR is covered by CMS and by various third-party commercial payers. CMS has also established physician and hospital ICD-10 codes as well as corresponding payments for the TCAR procedure.

Hospitals are also reimbursed at a higher rate for the TCAR procedure as compared to the CEA procedure. This, coupled with lower costs associated with in-hospital complications and length of stay, makes TCAR an attractive option for hospitals. Physicians are also rapidly opting for TCAR procedure, considering that it is supported by robust clinical evidence and leads to better patient outcomes. The learning curve for this procedure is also much lower.

Silk Road Medical is targeting only a small number of physicians to train on TCAR. Around 80% of the CEA and CAS procedures are currently performed by around 2,750 physicians in the U.S. Hence, it becomes easier to deploy a dedicated sales force and ensure an efficient coverage model. In 2018, the company had trained around 775 physicians on TCAR. The company expects this number to increase by around 500 and reach 1,275 by end of 2019.

Finally, every procedure requires sales of four products. This ensures that the company’s revenues do not depend on a single product. Silk Road Medical is targeting around a 5% share of the stroke prevention market by the end of 2019. This implies that there is a huge market opportunity available for the company to grow in the coming years.

Silk Road Medical also plans to explore other opportunities for TCAR procedures in areas such as Heart, Aortic Arch, and Brain.

Risks for Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical is a new kid on the block, set to displace two much older and established procedures in the stroke prevention market. This may prove tougher than expected.

Being relatively new on the stock market, it is a pretty volatile stock. Silk Road Medical is also trading at a P/E multiple of 13.88x, which is definitely not cheap.

What price seems right for the stock?

At the end of the third quarter, Silk Road Medical had cash worth $112.3 million on its balance sheet. Assuming a quarterly cash burn rate of around $20 million, equal to its third-quarter operating expenses, the company can sustain its operations until the end of CY 2020. This assumes no contribution from the rapidly increasing revenue base.

Wall Street analysts have tagged the 12-month consensus for this stock at $49.33. BofA Merrill has a Neutral rating for the stock with a target price of $43. JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is Overweight on the stock with a target price of $45. Stifel has rated the company as “Buy,” with a target price of $44. Finally, Argus has rated the company as “Buy,” and set the target price at $52.

I believe that the analyst consensus target price of around $49.33 is close to the fair value of the stock. Hence, I recommend investors with above-average risk appetite to take a long-term call on Silk Road Medical.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.