Global Medical REIT: Q3 In A Nutshell

Since my Buy recommendation in February 16, 2019 the share price of Global Medical REIT (GMRE) has increased by 18%, and an extra 7% has come from quarterly dividends. In the meantime, the AFFO has increased by 11%, implying multiple expansion of 7%. Currently, GMRE is still undervalued by ~10% compared to the sector peers, according to NAREIT statistics.

The key focus areas / questions for Q3 2019 were the following:

Whether GMRE will be able to maintain the aggressive stance on external growth without sacrificing its portfolio quality; Whether via the share issuances for fueling large-scale acquisitions GMRE will be able to achieve positive AFFO/share growth; and Whether the dividend will become backed with stronger underlying AFFO, as the AFFO payout was already above 100% before Q3 2019.

The key takeaway here is that GMRE's acquisition policy is gradually paying off. The dividend coverage is very likely to finally go below the AFFO payout of 100%. GMRE has all the right constituents for further capital gains, but the portfolio allocation to secondary markets might make the holding period rather bumpy.

Acquisitions

During Q3 2019, GMRE acquired seven properties, encompassing an aggregate 257,783 leasable square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of $66.1 million. And here comes the best thing - these purchases were made on a weighted average cap rate of 7.7%. This means the acquired properties will generate 7.7% NOI return relative to their market value. While $66.1 addition to the total investment portfolio might be nothing to such healthcare players as Ventas (VTR) or Welltower (WELL), for GMRE this has brought up the overall portfolio value by ~8%. This is truly gigantic growth. The portfolio expansion was even wider from Q1 to Q2 2019. Back then, it grew by ~15%.

Source: Q3 2019 (10-Q), SEC filing

Obviously, such growth would not be possible without stock issuances. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, GMRE raised $102.8 million of equity through a combination of common stock and OP Unit issuances at an average offering price of $9.95/share. Since Q4 2018, this has increased the share float by ~60%, thus diluting the previous equityholders significantly.

However, as long as the received funds are put into investments that are yielding above GMRE's WACC, this should be treated positively. So, considering that the company has ~5% WACC and that the recently acquired property cap rates are ~7.5%, the bull case for GMRE is supported. Plus, in the latest quarterly filing, it is stated that from September 30, 2019 through November 6, 2019, the company has acquired an additional three properties, encompassing an aggregate 147,799 leasable square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of $58.3 million with a weighted average cap rate of 7.5%. It is clear that GMRE is not thinking to slow down on new acquisitions or considering acquiring properties with lower cap rates. GMRE CFO Bob Kiernan's quote from the Q3 2019 earnings call confirms that:

Because we see a real potential to grow the AFFO for our investors in the stock share price by continuing to do what we do, because of the spread we have by buying 7.5% and the cost of our capital is substantially coming down with our stock price going up. And also the interest rates that we locked in and the interest rates, even if they stay where they are or go down. We have such a good spread that we could just add that to the AFFO, increased our stock price and at least for the next few years, that’s our strategy.

The good news is that even though the portfolio's size has grown tremendously, the quality has not suffered. Occupancy remains at 100%, portfolio rent coverage is 4.9x, the weighted average lease term is stretched to 8.9 years and the weighted average rent escalations are set at 2.1%. These numbers really prove that management is highly skilled for maintaining such metrics, while growing at such a fast pace. Don't forget that achieving and/or maintaining high quality standards is way more difficult with high cap rate deals.

Unfortunately, there are some caveats that must be taken into account for such an aggressive acquisitions policy.

First, a portfolio saturated with ~7.5% cap rate healthcare properties that provide 100% occupancy with strong tenants and have embedded 2.1% rent escalations on top of the existing triple net leases must have some risk factor explaining the above-average yield. In this case, it is the geographic allocation in secondary markets. We have to bear mind that the markets are at least somewhat efficient and that there is a reason why some investment yields more than the other. Since GMRE's portfolio is fully exposed to secondary markets, the following risks should be factored in:

The properties may not possess the same economic growth engines of the larger gateway markets.

The underlying revenues might be more sensitive to business cycle fluctuations.

There might be a need for near-term large-scale renovations due to poor building conditions.

Low barriers to entry causing potential oversupply etc.

Source: GMRE (Urology Center of the South)

As you can see in the picture above, this 33,777 SF building (built in 2002) is not a trophy property. Just try to skim through the acquired properties during Q3 2019. These properties are so unpopular that you will hardly find any image on them.

With that being said, I still remain bullish on GMRE and consider this strategy to be a reasonable source for long-term alpha. The management has a beautiful track record of acquiring secondary market healthcare facilities. The AFFO growth and portfolio's high quality is a clean proof of that. Plus, let's not forget that GMRE has also a size advantage in a sense that it is worth it for the company to enter into small deals, as the acquired units would actually leave some material impact on the results. In other words, GMRE does not have to buy something in bulk for which usually the competition is much more severe, thus limiting the probability of getting good bargains.

Source: GMRE

Finally, the portfolio allocation is highly diversified despite GMRE being a small-cap REIT. This should offset some of the risks that come with relatively risky investments in the secondary markets.

Future AFFO

At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is AFFO per share. You can achieve great top line numbers via external growth, but if the underlying AFFO per share does not change or, even worse, declines, then the acquisition strategy is essentially destroying shareholder value.

Since the huge share issuance in Q1 2019, GMRE has not yet managed to recover the previous level of AFFO/share figure. In the quarter prior to the issuance, the AFFO/share stood at $0.2, while now, after 3 quarters, it is only $0.01 away from the previous level. Namely, GMRE has grown its AFFO/share by 11.7% since additional share issuances. Some part of this may be attributable to rent escalations, but the lion's share comes from profitable acquisitions. The growth could perhaps be a bit stronger, but in the light of relatively minor debt used in conjunction with the raised $102 million, ~12% is a good result.

Source: Q3 2019 (10-Q), SEC filing

GMRE does not provide a standalone facility financing structure, hence it is impossible to determine the exact combination of equity and debt used, but here are some rough estimates. Gross investments in real estate have increased by ~$183 million and long-term interest-bearing debt has increased by ~$87 million, implying ~47% loan-to-value. This is a somewhat conservative ratio, which robs the opportunity to get higher returns, but at the same time does not create unhealthy financial risks.

Now, in terms of the leverage and expected dividend coverage, the following excerpt from the Q3 2019 earnings call is a must-read (from Bob Kiernan):

Yes, Drew. I mean so if I think about where we’ve been leverage during the third quarter, it was a call it high 40s on average during the period. And with the acquisitions that we’ve done already in Q4, we have pushed our leverage up into the low 50s, which is where we need to be in terms of covering the dividend. So feel good about that from an outlook perspective.

Currently, the $0.8/share dividend is backed by TTM $0.74/share AFFO - 108% AFFO payout. But as the recently acquired rents start to kick in and the leverage is pushed back to the previous level, the AFFO coverage will follow. Headwinds should come from the lowered weighted average interest rate and from more favorable debt maturities. The weighted average interest rate and the term of GMRE's debt were 4.19% and 3.85 years respectively as of September 30, 2019, compared to 4.64% and 4.24 years respectively as of December 31, 2018. So, the lowered financing costs will make the spread between cap rates and WACC even wider, ultimately benefiting the AFFO. A shortened overall debt maturity schedule is also a good sign, since GMRE will be able to refinance the "high-cost" loans with cheaper ones driven by the dovish Fed.

Moreover, as GMRE has already indicated, it will continue its aggressive acquisition strategy. Since September 30, 2019, it has closed and placed under contract the following properties:

Source: Q3 2019 (10-Q), SEC filing

These ~$60 million units are already generating cash flows that are not reflected in the Q3 2019 report. Again, a 7.5% cap rate should definitely have a net positive effect on the AFFO, thus bringing down the AFFO payout.

The dry powder has gone up as well. GMRE's credit facility is now comprised of a $200 million revolver, a $300 million term loan, and a $150 million accordion. In terms of the company's total liquidity, including cash and availability on the revolver, the quarter ended with $136 million. So, $136 million compared to the current size of the property investment portfolio is huge. The dry powder accounts for more than 15% of the total portfolio.

Source: GMRE

Finally, GMRE will not have to worry about extending the existing rents in 2020 at all. 2021 will not require any major negotiations either. So, in the near term, the current portfolio is truly positioned perfectly to allow the company to keep on adding new and high-yielding properties.

Bottom line

GMRE drives a very strong and accretive acquisition strategy that has already started to bear fruit from the relatively massive share issuances made earlier in the year. The spread between cap rates and GMRE's WACC will continues to boost the underlying AFFO/share growth, bringing the 108% AFFO payout back to safer levels. The AFFO growth trend line and the plans to take the leverage back to where it has been historically send a clear signal that the next dividend will be covered with sufficient AFFO. The key risk here, though, is the fact that all GMRE's properties are located in secondary markets. The diversification and high portfolio standards help, but the systematic risk is still relevant.

In my opinion, GMRE is a true gem that needs to be included in an investor's portfolio that seeks high dividend with significant upside potential from capital appreciation. Nevertheless, the position should not weigh too much in the portfolio, since the risk stemming from secondary market is huge and applicable to all properties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.