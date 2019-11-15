Wells Fargo: Outperforming, Defying Analyst Downgrades, Three 11% - 14% Trades

Three high-yield trades for WFC are detailed, with yields of 11.5% to 14% annualized.

WFC and the banking sector have outperformed the market over the past month and quarter, despite a raft of analyst downgrades.

Whoever said the market has to make sense? With interest rates declining in 2019, aided by the Fed making three rate cuts, the general consensus has been that banks' earnings would move lower. Additionally, you wouldn't have guessed that scandal-plagued Wells Fargo (WFC) would have outperformed the market over the past month and quarter.

Looking at the earnings estimates revisions for the big four money center banks - Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Bank Of America, (BAC), and Citigroup (C) - would bear this out - they've all received mostly downward revisions from analysts:

But looking at the price performance for WFC and the big banks, using the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) as a proxy, defies that downward trend. WFC is up more than 23% for the quarter and 10% for the month, vs. an 8.8% quarterly gain and a 4.4% monthly gain for the S&P 500, and also is beating FTXO.

Looking back further shows FTXO roughly in line with the market in 2019, while WFC has had a respectable 17.66% price gain. Both of them, however, have trailed the market by a wide berth over the past year:

FTXO top holdings include JPM, C, WFC, and BAC, in addition to other large US banks:

Indeed, this outperformance doesn't stop with just the big bank sub sector - regional banks also have joined in the fun, with various ETFs such as the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT), posting gains of ~7% to ~8.6% over the past trading month and ~12% to 17% over the past trading quarter.

IAT also outperformed the market in 2019, up 24.55%, with the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), close behind, up ~21%. Just like the big banks, though, all of these regional bank ETFs have lagged the market over the past year:

Analyst's Price Targets:

WFC's price performance has outrun analysts' low and average price targets - it's currently ~27% above the lowest target of $42.00 and is 4.65% above the average $50.92 price target.

Valuations:

WFC has a higher yield of 3.83% vs. its sector median of 2.52%. Its trailing and forward P/E''s are both a bit lower than the median, while its price/book of 1.34X is slightly higher. Its price/sales ratio also is lower than average.

Earnings:

It looks like investors believe that WFC's new CEO, Charlie Scharf, who was appointed in late September, can repair the damage and put all of the scandals and fines circling around the troubled mega bank in the past. WFC's troubles already have claimed two CEOs thus far. Mr. Scharf, who previously served as CEO of Bank of New York Mellon, started in his new role on 10/21/19.

WFC's Q3 '19 revenue was up slightly, at $22B, whereas its non-interest expense jumped to $15.2B, up $1.4B vs. Q3 '18, mainly due to higher operating losses from higher litigation accruals, as well as higher salaries, commissions and incentive compensation expense.

Net interest income fell $1B, due to WFC's net interest margin sliding from 2.94% down to 2.66%. A few bright spots were: A 6% decline in net charge-offs, with a lower net charge-off rate of .27%. Average deposits were up $25B, while average loans were up $10.3B vs. Q3 '18.

WFC also had a Tier 1 ratio of 11.6%, down from 11.9%, but still above the regulatory 9% rate and WFC's target ratio of 10%. They bought back 159M shares in Q3 - the share count is 9% lower than in Q3 '18. WFC's big buyback program has probably lent a great deal of support to its share price in 2019.

(Source: WFC site)

Dividends:

At $53.29, WFC yields ~3.83% and has the highest yield among the big four US banks. It usually goes ex-dividend in a Feb/May/Aug./Nov. schedule and pays in the following months, although its Q1 ex-dividend may fall at the end of January 2020.

Although it has the highest yield, WFC's 45.31% dividend payout ratio is the highest among the big four banks, and its five-year dividend growth rate of 7.36% is by far the lowest.

So, if you're looking for a piece of the WFC "action," but you're leery of its current price, which is above analysts' average price target of $50.92, you may want to look at selling cash secured puts below WFC's price/share.

Here are two cash secured put trades for WFC which offered attractive put option premiums.

You can see additional details for these trades and other option-selling trades on our Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

WFC's January '20 $52.50 put strike pays $1.31, for a 14% annualized yield. The breakeven is $51.19, which is just slightly higher than the $50.92 target price. With WFC going ex-dividend in late January/early February, having the shares assigned in mid January would set you up for the next quarterly dividend. Your forward dividend yield at $51.19 would be 4%.

If you're looking for a lower breakeven, you can go further out in time.

WFC's April '20 $52.50 put strike pays $2.55, five times the $.51 quarterly dividend. The annualized yield of 11.51% and a $49.95 breakeven, which is ~2% below the $50.92 average target price:

If you're more bullish, but you want to hedge your bet somewhat, this March 2020 covered call trade offers an 11.8% static yield. The March $55.00 call strike pays $1.70 over 3X WFC's quarterly $.51 dividend.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

