Cronos: Moving To The U.S. For Good Reasons

Cronos will adopt U.S. GAAP and USD reporting starting next quarter, which indicates that it is shifting its focus to the U.S. market.

Introduction

Cronos (CRON) reported its 2019 Q3 results which are hardly exciting for any investors focused on numbers. The most important takeaway from this quarter is that Cronos will soon be moving to become a U.S. reporting entity. It will become a domestic issuer in the U.S. and will also adopt U.S. GAAP and USD reporting. We think the decision by Cronos to become an American company is inevitable but it also speaks to the challenging situation in Canada.

(All amounts in C$)

2019 Q3 Review

Cronos reported 2019 Q3 results which showed that revenue grew 24% during the quarter driven by higher volume. Cronos saw gross margin declining to 41% as a result of price compression in Canada. The company also closed its acquisition of Redwood in the U.S., which contributed $0.9 million of sales during the quarter.

One of the most anticipated metrics for this earnings season is average selling prices reported by LPs. We have publicly expressed our concern over an oversupply in Canada and the resulting price compression. We recently analyzed HEXO's (OTC:HEXO) latest results which showed a significant collapse of its realized pricing due to surplus in the wholesale market. Cronos also reported a drop of 42% in its average selling prices, citing a significant supply surplus in the Canadian market. More importantly, management indicated that it will shift its procurement strategy to opportunistically use the wholesale market for raw materials going forward, including dry flower and raw oils. When asked about the greenhouse JV GrowCo on the conference call, management didn't offer a straightforward answer but instead pointed to its partner's experience in operating within competitive markets. It is clear to us that Cronos intends to use the wholesale market to supply its cannabis which will compress its margins in the short run. Over time, the company is betting on its product R&D and branding to differentiate itself.

Cronos remains one of the most well-funded companies in the space with almost $2 billion of cash on its balance sheet. The company is well-positioned to make acquisitions in any industry and will leverage its partnership with Altria (NYSE:MO) to execute its cannabis business strategy.

Bye Bye Canada

On the conference call, Cronos CFO announced that the company will begin reporting in U.S. GAAP and it will also adopt USD as the reporting currency starting in the fourth quarter. The intention can't be more clear: Cronos views itself as an American company and it will focus on the U.S. market going forward. The company was founded by an American that saw an opportunity to establish a cannabis operation in Canada only because of the legalization. Now that the company has received billions of dollars from an American tobacco company, it is time for the company to return to its roots.

With regard to Canada, we think Cronos doesn't currently place too much emphasis on its product sales in the country. The size of the Canadian market is way too small and Cronos probably sees very little return on incremental investments in the country, which we would agree. The market is already flooded with cannabis as indicated by the recent collapse in wholesale pricing. Cronos will continue to operate its existing facilities in Canada and use the legal system to conduct product development and R&D activities.

With a market value of $3.8 billion and an enterprise value of $1.8 billion, Cronos currently trades at astronomical valuation levels. With Q3 sales of $13 million, the company trades at 35x EV/Sales which is hard to grasp. Even after the recent debacle in the cannabis space, Cronos remains one of the most highly valued cannabis stocks in the world. For comparison, Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) trades at 18x and Aurora (OTC:ACB) trades at 13x EV/Sales. As we analyzed in "Cash Is King And Can Buy You Time," Cronos benefits from its cash balance and corporate backing from Altria and its valuation is likely distorted as a result of the above factors. We continue to believe that Cronos is subject to elevated risks due to high valuation levels.

Looking Ahead

Cronos reported its 2019 Q3 results which showed a small revenue growth partially driven by the Redwood acquisition. However, the company announced a significant decision to move its financial reporting to U.S. GAAP and U.S. dollars starting next quarter. Cronos also plans to use the wholesale market for its raw material needs opportunistically as a result of its asset-light strategy. We think Cronos' decision to pivot away from Canada should come as no surprise to investors after the company begins to make headway in the U.S. following its Lord Jones acquisition. The Canadian market is facing a worsening oversupply which will compress margins further and Cronos has shown little desire to invest in its Canadian operations thus far. We continue to be Neutral on the stock mainly due to its elevated valuation and weak financials.

