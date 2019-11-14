SSE plc's (SSEZF) CEO Alistair Phillips-Davies on Half Year 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SSE plc (OTCPK:SSEZF) Half Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2019 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alistair Phillips-Davies – Chief Executive Officer

Gregor Alexander – Finance Director

Martin Pibworth – Wholesale Director

Conference Call Participants

Mark Freshney – Credit Suisse

John Musk – RBC

Ajay Patel – Goldman Sachs

Martin Young – Investec

Deepa Venkateswaran – Bernstein

Dominic Nash – Barclays

Fraser McLaren – Bank of America

Ahmed Farman – Jefferies

Iain Turner – Exane

Chris Laybutt – JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning everyone. Today Gregor, Martin and I will set out how the financial year so far represents encouraging progress for SSE. We are on track to deliver our key financial goals for the year, with positive updates on the outlook for adjusted EPS; close to completing the sale of Energy Services; focusing on core businesses that are geared to realizing the opportunities presented by the UK’s legislation on net zero emissions; working to build on Renewables’ success in the recent CfD auctions for offshore wind; and set to submit next month a strong RIIO-T2 business plan for Transmission.

In summary, we’re working through a complex operating environment to create value from developing, operating and owning world class assets in order to deliver our five-year dividend plan to 2023.

The encouraging progress across SSE includes safety. Over the past year, our total recordable injury rate has improved from 0.20 to 0.13. Good performance such as this, however, is no excuse for complacency; and our ultimate goal remains injury-free working.

I’ll now hand over to Gregor to cover financial performance.

Gregor Alexander

Thanks, Alistair. I’ll start with three positive updates since we issued our pre-close statement in September.

First, in our Notification of closed period we forecast full year adjusted EPS to be around 80 pence to 85 pence after the impact of holding for sale our interests in gas production, about which there are a number of things to say. These interests comprise assets and hedging contracts. The structure of the planned transaction means hedging contracts will be retained. We estimate these will contribute around 3 pence to our adjusted EPS for the financial 2019/2020. And this takes forecast adjusted EPS to around 83 pence to 88 pence.

Second, the European Commission’s green light for the capacity market means our forecast adjusted EPS is no longer subject to receiving around GBP 100 million of suspended payments for the period from the scheme’s suspension to 30, September.

Third, our forecast adjusted EPS is always subject to our hydro and wind assets benefiting from normal weather conditions. The key months lie ahead, and they could be dry and still; but there has been enough wind and rain since September to put renewable energy output, as at early November, slightly ahead of plan. These developments are all encouraging as we look to the full-year and beyond.

I’ll now take you through the half-year results.

We expect a full-year EPM loss of around GBP 125 million to GBP 130 million, which is within the range we provided in September. Today’s results are impacted by GBP 113 million of that loss being incurred in the first half. Looking ahead, EPM remains on track to earn a small adjusted operating profit from its service provision activities from 2020.

Excluding the businesses held for sale; adjusted operating profit is up 14% to GBP 491.9 million; adjusted PBT is up 15% to GBP 263.4 million; and adjusted EPS is up 10% to 18p. This reflects a forecast adjusted current tax rate for 2019/2020 of 12% compared to 6.9% in the same period.

In terms of businesses held for sale, gas production assets had an adjusted operating loss of GBP 15.3 million, and Energy Services had an adjusted operating loss of GBP 7.4 million.

Exceptional items comprise, a GBP 186 million charge related to continuing operations, and a GBP 489.1 million impairment related to the planned sale of Energy Services. Of the total, less than 10% is cash.

The GBP 186 million covers three main areas: impairment of coal stocks; redundancy costs; and operating losses at Fiddler’s Ferry, which closes next March. Charges relating to the sale of Energy Services such as impairments to group IT assets; and impairment charges and redundancy costs from transforming IT systems and moving to cloud-based arrangements that offer greater efficiencies.

The impairment of GBP 489.1 million to the carrying value of Energy Services is based on the headline consideration anticipated on completion of the sale to OVO. We explored all available ownership options and believe the sale, at an enterprise value of GBP 500 million, will best serve customers, employees and shareholders.

There was a favorable IFRS 9 operating derivative re-measurement of GBP 154.6 million in the period arising from an improvement in the out of the money fair value of forward gas contracts. The adverse IFRS 9 financing derivative movement of GBP 69.9 million reflects the net impact of rate movements on cross currency and interest rate swaps.

Our core businesses are electricity networks and renewables, and together they contributed GBP 410.8 million of adjusted operating profit in the first six months, up from GBP 372.7 million in the same period last year. These businesses have important common features.

Networks deliver regulated returns and renewables offer significant levels of contracted income. They require common skills across project development, construction and operations, where we have strong capabilities, and they’ll both play an increasingly important role in the transition to net zero emissions. These core businesses are at the heart of our focus on creating value and delivering on our dividend commitment to shareholders.

Our electricity network businesses and our investment in SGN had a combined adjusted operating profit of GBP 363 million in the first half, down 4%. The total RAV of our networks businesses is now GBP 9 billion.

I’ll now take you through each of the businesses.

In Transmission, adjusted operating profit fell by 14%, mainly due to the phasing of allowed revenue, along with increased depreciation relating to ongoing capital expenditure. But the key development in the first half of the year was the publication of, and positive stakeholder reaction to our draft business plan for RIIO-T2. The central case for Totex is now set to be closer to GBP 2.4 billion, which could take our Transmission RAV to over GBP 5 billion by 2026. Alistair will say more about this later.

In Distribution, higher costs associated with supplying Shetland; increased network fault costs; and slightly lower than expected Distribution Use of System electricity volumes resulted in adjusted operating profit falling 10% to GBP 150.8 million.

Importantly, Ofgem’s RIIO-ED2 process got under way in August, and we’re responding constructively to its early thinking. Alistair will also say more about that later.

SSE’s one-third ownership stake in SGN continues to deliver value, with increases in allowed revenue and other income leading to a 20% rise in operating profit to GBP 102.1 million. For SSE Renewables, there was a 91% rise in adjusted operating profit to GBP 149.9 million, mainly due to a net increase in wind energy capacity in operation over the period, along with more favorable weather conditions for electricity output compared with the same period a year ago.

The inherent flexibility of our hydro assets means they continue to deliver; and in the first half it contributed one third of SSE Renewables’ EBIT. September’s CfD auction results were very encouraging for SSE Renewables. There’s a huge amount of work to do with contractors and potential equity and project finance partners, but at this relatively early stage, we expect a potential equity investment by SSE in these projects of between GBP 1 billion and GBP 1.5 billion, net of sell-downs and project finance.

SSE Renewables is complemented by our thermal generation business, as Martin will explain later. The key positive development was the re-instatement of the capacity market. The business made an adjusted operating profit of GBP 57.8 million, compared to a loss of GBP 3.5 million in the same period a year ago. Martin will describe later the important role of other businesses in the SSE group.

For the businesses other than EPM, which I mentioned earlier, the half-year results were; in Business Energy, adjusted operating profit was disappointing at GBP 2.9 million, as a result of reduced volumes of energy sold, industry mutualization and increased bad debt. This reflects challenging market conditions but profitability is expected to improve in the rest of the financial year.

Airtricity saw improved margins, meaning adjusted operating profit was GBP 16.4 million, up from GBP 12 million. In Enterprise the reduction in adjusted operating profit reflected the sale last March of a 50% stake in SSE Telecoms.

Gas storage adjusted operating loss was GBP 20.7 million, compared to GBP 3.7 million, reflecting that this year’s auction of storage capacity resulted in no contracted sales. The plant will be operated on a merchant basis this winter and we expect gas storage to earn a small profit for the full year.

On pensions, the Scottish Hydro Electric and Southern Electric schemes had a total net accounting surplus of GBP 403.9 million at 30, September, an improvement of GBP 116.8 million on 31, March 2019. Due to the Scottish Hydro Electric pension scheme being in surplus, we have agreed with the trustees to take a contributions holiday.

SSE is in year two of the GBP 6 billion five-year investment and capital expenditure plan set out in May 2018. The phasing of projects means we’re on course to invest around GBP 1.4 billion in this financial year.

We are creating significant future investment opportunities. The CfD projects will be funded optimally and we’ll be in a position to give more detail as they reach final investment decision, in the first half of 2020 for Seagreen, and by late 2020 for Dogger Bank.

As I said earlier, SSE’s equity investment net of sell downs and project finance is expected to be around GBP 1 billion to GBP 1.5 billion. We plan to set out updated CapEx plans by May 2020. As ever, they will be guided by strong financial discipline.

Since April 2014, we’ve successfully created value by securing proceeds of over GBP 3 billion from sales of assets and businesses. This has resulted in gains on sale, fair value uplift and finance to be recycled through investment in new opportunities for growth in our core businesses.

This recycling of capital from mature investments into new opportunities is a common feature of the utility landscape in Europe, and our approach here leads to value creation from developing and operating, as well as owning, assets.

Raising funds at competitive rates is fundamental to creating value through investment and we’ve confirmed our position as the largest issuer of green bonds in the UK corporate sector. In September, our Transmission business issued SSE’s third green bond, a 16-year, GBP 350 million euro bond maturing in September 2035 with a coupon of 2.25% and an all-in funding cost of 2.39%.

At 30 September, our adjusted net debt and hybrid capital stood at GBP 10.3 billion. Excluding hybrids, our average debt maturity is seven years, unchanged since March. Adjusted net debt is expected to be around GBP 10.4 billion at March 2020. This forecast is based on cash inflow from the sale of Energy Services, and proceeds from sale of a stake in Seagreen, but excludes proceeds from gas production assets, which are expected after the year-end.

We’ve always said the forecast level of net debt may vary to support value creation, and we’ll also continue to be agile in looking at potential disposals, investments and acquisitions, while carefully managing overall debt levels.

Our average cost of debt is now 3.6%. As we forecast in May adjusted net finance costs for the full year, excluding the impact of IFRS 16, are expected to be just over GBP 450 million, reflecting additional joint venture interest costs from Beatrice and lower capitalized interest.

Our current credit ratings remain amongst the strongest held by private sector utilities across Europe; and as a long-term business, we believe SSE should maintain a strong balance sheet. With high quality assets, an increasing focus on regulated electricity networks and renewables, and a wide variety of options for the future, I’m confident we’ll maintain credit rating metrics that are sustainable and consistent with an ability to secure funding from debt investors at competitive rates.

SSE’s first financial goal is to remunerate shareholders for their investment. The interim dividend of 24 pence is in line with the full-year dividend of 80 pence that we expect to recommend in May, and is another step in delivering on our five-year plan to March 2023. The encouraging progress we’ve seen so far in this financial year further underlines our confidence in the long-term value of our assets and earnings that will ultimately support the dividend in the years ahead.

I’ll now pass you over to Alistair.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Thanks, Gregor. Amidst obvious political uncertainty, there’s one issue on which society is broadly aligned, the urgent need to tackle climate change. Looking back over the half year perhaps the most positive long-term policy developments for SSE’s businesses were the net zero legislation passed in the UK and the Climate Action Plan published in Ireland.

With the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow this time next year, we’ll be encouraging the UK and Irish governments and other stakeholders to enable faster and further decarbonization across the electricity, transport and heat sectors, fulfilling the huge potential of renewable sources of electricity.

Taking carbon out of electricity is at the heart of our strategy to develop, operate and own assets supporting the transition to net zero emissions. We’re in the right place, doing the right things at the right time to create sustainable value for shareholders and society. That’s why SSE doesn’t have a strategy for sustainability; it has a sustainable business strategy.

We have four strategic goals directly linked to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We have pledged to: cut carbon emissions; deliver more renewable electricity; enable more electric vehicles; and lead in fair wages and tax.

Our sustainable business strategy is reflected in good performance in key environmental, social and governance indices. These are increasingly important benchmarks for investors and we’re positioning ourselves to be attractive to ESG-minded funds.

Following the CMA’s launch of its merger enquiry into the Energy Services/OVO sale, I’m optimistic of a successful completion of the transaction early in the New Year. This will be a major milestone in reshaping SSE to focus on electricity networks and renewables.

Earlier, Gregor set out some of the common features of those core businesses. But after the sale of Energy Services and then Gas Production assets, we’ll retain other businesses that complement this core.

Martin will now look at what these businesses bring to the re-shaped SSE group.

Martin Pibworth

Thank you, Alistair. Even after Energy Services is sold, SSE will retain customer facing businesses for a simple strategic reason: they complement our core market-based business of renewables. Business Energy provides a route to market for the electricity output from our generation and this could become even more valuable to SSE Renewables in the years ahead as markets seek corporate PPAs and emissions reductions.

Across Ireland, the benefits to customers and other stakeholders of the vertically-integrated model, exemplified by SSE Airtricity and its Generation Green campaign, are substantial; and Enterprise is our division for new businesses to create platforms for growth as the energy system evolves, such as distributed energy and electric vehicle infrastructure.

These businesses therefore complement our core and they create opportunities and options in changing markets. The reality of the net zero transition is that variable renewable output requires back up generation. Older high-carbon stations have come to the end of their life; nuclear is too expensive; and we don’t yet have enough cost-reflective, zero-carbon flexible power.

With some of the most flexible and efficient gas-fired power stations, SSE is filling this gap; and we are today publishing a paper that shows gas-fired generation will continue to provide a unique and important role in the UK and Ireland energy systems in the short, medium and long-term.

Providing flexibility in National Grid’s balancing mechanism will remain an important income stream. They vary from year-to-year, but earnings can exceed GBP 50 million per annum. We also have a leadership position in new flexible plant, through the GBP 350 million Keadby 2 project in Lincolnshire. We believe it will be one of the cleanest and most efficient CCGTs in the world, and it’s on target for commissioning by 2022.

Our Thermal business has a new leadership team under Stephen Wheeler with a mandate to explore emerging technologies like hydrogen and Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage. We’ll be guided by financial discipline and won’t develop further CCGTs without a pathway to decarbonization, which these technologies could provide.

Our growing portfolio of multi-fuel plant also has an important transitionary role in waste management, as we move towards a circular economy. Building on the success of the first plant at the site, Ferrybridge Multi-fuel 2 is now taking deliveries of fuel as we test the plant before full commissioning shortly. We’ll also make a final decision soon on whether to go ahead with investment in a new 50MW multi-fuel plant at Slough, which we would expect to be completed in 2023. Including Slough, in a typical year, SSE’s share of its multi-fuel assets is expected to prevent more than 1 million tons of waste going to landfill; and generate over 600 gigawatt hours of electricity. These are high quality assets providing significant economic and societal value.

Over the past five years, we’ve secured a significant reduction in carbon emissions. We expect to show a temporary increase for the full year as the remaining coals stocks at Fiddlers Ferry are used before the station closes in March 2020, but we remain committed to a target to achieve a further 50% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030. In fact we aim to beat this and our future plans for thermal generation will always be consistent with our 2030 targets and wider ambitions for net zero emissions in the UK, Ireland and elsewhere.

I’ll now hand you back to Alistair.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Thank you, Martin. A year ago, we announced our plan to create SSE Renewables and since then, I’ve grown even more optimistic about this business, for four reasons: first, the completion of Beatrice has confirmed our capability in partnering to develop and operate world-class offshore wind farms; secondly, through our development capability and procurement and partnership skills we’ve shown we can compete successfully in renewable energy auctions; third, our wind energy pipeline is progressing: we’re moving some onshore wind projects closer to being subsidy-free and we have offshore wind sites in advancing stages of development; and fourth, the skills, scale and future pipeline of this business are being demonstrated to a wide range of stakeholders, which in itself should open up new opportunities in the future.

Clearly, the successful bidders for CfD contracts face a potential delay from the judicial review process. This is disappointing, but we’re in regular dialogue with the UK Government and the Low Carbon Contracts Company. We believe the Government will robustly defend its position and aims to secure a positive resolution to this issue. So, we’re looking forward to progressing Dogger Bank and Seagreen. The projects as a whole should generate over 20 terawatt hours of renewable energy in a typical year, equal to around 7% of the UK’s current electricity demand.

Our share of the projects is currently 2.2 gigawatt; and the success in securing 15-year CfD contracts was testament to SSE Renewables’ capabilities. The strike price levels are consistent with securing sustainable returns on investment across the contract term; and we believe that well-designed assets should generate sustainable returns well beyond the 15 years.

With offshore wind, now one of the cheapest forms of electricity generation in the UK, well below nuclear. We believe the next UK Government must raise its ambition well above the current 30 gigawatt of offshore wind operating by 2030.

Dogger Bank is a 50:50 joint venture with Equinor and will be the world’s biggest offshore wind farm. It will also feature the world’s most powerful wind turbine, GE’s 12 megawatt Haliade-X. Dogger comprises three projects that are each expected to generate more than 5,000 gigawatt hours annually and combined will power 4.5 million homes. We have a series of key steps in order to deliver Dogger, and these include a target of starting onshore works next spring, before financial close late in 2020.

Seagreen Phase 1 is currently wholly-owned and will benefit from a CfD for 454 megawatt. We plan to build out the full 1,075 megawatt with the remainder operating on a mix of PPAs and merchant basis. This is expected to generate annual volumes of around 5,000 gigawatt hours. In line with our strategy to lead in development and operations and to optimize our ownership of assets, we intend to sell down an equity stake in Seagreen expected prior to financial close. There is a development premium to be realized – and we believe SSE Renewables is a premium developer.

As with Dogger, there is work still to do as we approach a final investment decision on Seagreen, which we would expect in the course of 2020. SSE Renewables has 2 gigawatt of installed onshore wind capacity in GB and on the island of Ireland. We also have a pipeline of over 1 gigawatt of project options, including the fully-consented 457 megawatt Viking wind farm on Shetland.

Viking was unsuccessful in securing a CfD contract, but there is an opportunity to develop on a subsidy-free basis, as long as Ofgem’s consultation results in an endorsement of Scottish Hydro Electric Power Distribution’s proposed contribution towards the new transmission link for Shetland.

Beyond Viking, we believe we can deliver subsidy-free merchant onshore wind at high-quality sites. We have several such sites with potential routes to market, including extensions to existing wind farms such as Gordonbush, which secured consent earlier this month. Whilst SSE Renewables currently has an 8 gigawatt pipeline of onshore and offshore developments in the UK and Ireland. We’re looking beyond that and expect to be an active participant in the future Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland rounds.

In Arklow Bank, Ireland, this also represents an important offshore wind option and we hope to see the project securing necessary policy support from the Irish Government as it works to deliver its Climate Action Plan.

As we’ve said before, extending to other geographies, our core competencies in renewables presents significant potential for future growth. We continue to explore opportunities and assess whether the right risk/reward balance can be achieved. As ever, strict capital discipline will guide any decisions.

Hydroelectricity was the first chapter in a SSE’s long-running renewables story and nature’s batteries in the Scottish glens continue to create value. Our hydrofleet is operationally best-in-class with high levels of availability and efficient OpEx supported by a pro-active, long-term capital investment program. There are options, too, such as new pumped storage at Coire Glas.

SSE’s regulated electricity networks businesses are integral to the UK’s decarbonization ambitions and should be a source of value for shareholders and society for years to come. With such a strong track record in maintaining power supplies, and investment and innovation all heading in the right direction, it’s disappointing that they continue to feature in Labour’s proposals for renationalization.

We’re in no doubt that the interests of electricity customers, and the attainment of net zero emissions are best served by well-run, independently-regulated private companies. We’ll continue to keep shareholder value at the forefront of our minds and make as powerfully as we can the case against state control. We have a progressive electricity distribution business that’s central to decarbonization. with an electrification likely to be a key means for decarbonizing heat and transport, there’s a clear potential for future RAV growth.

Alongside this, we must expect to see new opportunities for growth through the procurement and management of flexibility services as we progress through to RIIO-ED2. We’re heavily focused on improving performance in distribution by delivering significant change and modernization of operations, infrastructure and work practices, alongside a major investment program. We’re progressing internally, but we know we need to deliver and move faster on this we will do.

We’re focusing heavily on regulatory incentives with a good start to the year on customer supply interruptions and customer minutes lost. Increased system automation is a key part of the success. We’re focused on maintaining good performance through the winter. I believe we’re also leading the pack on innovation. We’re replacing legacy systems with new technology and investing in the systems, platforms and scalable technologies needed to become distribution system operators in a more localized system.

Ofgem’s early engagement on the RIIO ED2 priorities, regulatory framework and approach is encouraging. We believe the price control needs to build on ED1 progress on network reliability, customer service, connections and innovation; enable a proactive approach to the investment needed to accommodate new services, such as electric vehicles, while maintaining security of supply, provide strong incentives to encourage more innovation and reflect the changing DSO role; and deliver a regulatory settlement that’s fair for both consumers and investors.

Investment in the transmission grid in the north of Scotland is critical to delivery of the UK’s net zero goals and also creates significant growth opportunities for SSE. With a remaining investment pipeline of GBP 500 million in the current price control, we’re on track to grow RAV to around GBP 3.6 billion by 2021.

We believe the network will require further investment that could take the RAV to over GBP 5 billion by 2026. The case for this investment will be set out in Transmission’s RIIO-T2 business plan, A Network for Net Zero. Based on analysis of the certain needs of users, the plan proposes a minimum total expenditure of closer to GBP 2.4 billion over the 2021 to 2026 price control.

The final business plan will be submitted next month and we believe it will represent a package that’s fair to both customers and investors. Transmission’s forecast RAV growth doesn’t include up to GBP 1.5 billion from the provision of islands links. Whether the 600 megawatt Shetland link is built, first depends on confirmation by Ofgem that the proposed contribution from Scottish Hydro Electric Distribution represents the best means of meeting Shetland’s future energy demand; and will require an approved needs case.

The 600 megawatt Western Isles link hinges on the appetite for investment on the part of renewables developers, and SSEN continues to liaise with developers and Ofgem on the issue. We’re doing the same in relation to the 220 megawatt Orkney link.

Taken together, our electricity networks are strong, stable businesses with a central part to play as decarbonization of power, transport and heat gathers pace and a positive outlook for future value creation. Along with our stake in SGN, they should provide a total RAV of around GBP 10 billion by 2023.

To summarize before questions, this financial year so far represents encouraging progress for SSE. We are set to meet our full-year financial goals with positive updates on the outlook for adjusted EPS; close to completing the sale of Energy Services; focusing on core businesses that are delivering on a low-carbon strategy; working to build on recent successes in CfD auctions for offshore wind; and ready to submit a strong business plan for the next Transmission price control period.

In summary, we’re working through a complex operating environment to create value from developing and operating, as well as owning world-class assets in order to deliver our five-year dividend plan to 2023.

We’ll now take questions. Thank you. Mark first, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Mark Freshney

Hi, it’s Mark Freshney from Credit Suisse. Can I please ask about capital investment in the offshore wind projects and potentially Viking, because I mean, you’ve spoken about GBP 1 billion to GBP 1.5 billion of equity contribution, but there need to be a lot of project finance, a lot of down gains redeployed. Can you talk about whether you need to resort to issuing equity out of the group or ways that you could finance it?

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Sure. Well, Gregor said, and you gave me some comfort that he thought he could balance the book. So, I’ll let him talk you through how he’s going to do that.

Gregor Alexander

No, I think we are pretty confident we won’t need to do to raise equity we said in a speech. We are doing one – I think is GBP 1 billion to GBP 1.5 billion of equity. We’ve taken in releasing our range there’s some assumptions on what we have expectations aren’t farmed down how much project finance will be able to do, et cetera, et cetera. We’ll be able to farm up on that once we’ve gone through the procurement supply chain process and we’re near a financial close. So, I think it’s a model that we assumed is that we’ve been more equity than we would have said as a team – the capital markets team in May 2018, because we have got a lot more megawatts that we’ve achieved a CfD under the auction. But we’re pretty confident that we’ll be able to kind of what within that range.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Okay. Just Mark just pass the microphone – I was lost. Okay, fine. Sorry. Thanks. So, and then we’ll go over here as well next.

John Musk

Yes. This is John Musk from RBC. Following up on offshore really, on the potential for project finance, can you give us some indication of the cost differential for project finance for you versus on balance sheet, which may not be an option, but just to understand the attractions there? And then on the potential Seagreen disposal, are we talking about selling down the CfD a bit or the other bit or a mix? Is that something that you can get some details on?

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Okay. Well, on Seagreen, we’ll look to get to below 50% for our share in the whole project. I think we’d rather sell that on a simpler structure possible. We may do things around differentiate around the CfD and other PPAs that we put in place. But I think we’d like a simpler project structure as possible on that. But Gregor have some views and also just project finance.

Gregor Alexander

Yes. I mean it partly depend on the practice [ph] of, the joint venture partners aren’t for the willing to pay. So, we’ll be flexible on that, but it’d be 50% or less as honest as I said. in terms of a project finance, it is more expensive than putting on their balance sheet. But clearly, from a ratings point of view, the project finance is non-recourse specific to the project and wouldn’t come on our balance sheet. So, when you take that into account, overall was far more efficient struggle to fund big capital intensive projects.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

And obviously, that’s the purpose of having a CfD. The CfD at the levels are at, we’ll probably be below most people’s price curves going out. But they do provide certainty and naturally I think, I think it’d be remissive as not to take advantage of the opportunities to the project finance offer. So, just behind you, Andrew, that’s first and then we’ll come to…

Ajay Patel

Ajay Patel, Goldman Sachs. Two written questions please. Just on the offshore, just across maybe the whole project, could you give us any indication of what unlevered IRR or spread over cost of capital that you would expect from these projects? Just broad indication and then a similar question on the subsidy free onshores. And if you were to go down this route, what type of returns or premiums spreads above cost of capital, would you expect?

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Fine. Okay. I think Gregor was expecting those questions.

Gregor Alexander

Yes. Well, on the offshore, we would expect to get into a low double-digit equity returns and I’m going to be specific on that, because we’re going to go through the queuing process et cetera. And on onshore, if you’re talking about Viking, we would expect to make equivalent returns that on a project basis that we’ve made on other projects within the portfolio over the last five to 10 years. So, some pretty big returns somewhere in the kind of mid-single digit.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Andrew, do you want to go next?

Unidentified Analyst

[Technical Difficulty]

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Okay, all right. I think obviously, we’ve seen significant benefits from scale across the piece. We’ve obviously seen people hungry to come into the market. You’ve got that new turbine. It’s bigger than anything else and GE has been pushing that reasonably hard. And then just despite the fact that dollar goes a long way offshore and therefore, when you take to DC, it obviously is much shallower water there than in many other places. So, I think you put those things together with scale of those three projects and people have been able to get to those prices that we’re not going to go into detail, the bidding strategy, Martin may be able to offer you a bit more color, but I’m not sure how much more color at this stage, we obviously know the market will need to see more between now and may, and we’ll be looking to do that. I’ll let Martin give you any more he can as well.

Martin Pibworth

Yes. I’m going to say, I’m sure you’re aware of this, but these were very competitive supply chain processes right across the piece and we’re very comfortable with the way we have emerged from that. And obviously, the GE machine is a new machine, it’s gone through all the engineering due diligence you’d expect from SSE, you’ll say from our partners and also from Dogger Bank goals as a whole. So, we’re very confident in all of that. So, well, just as Alistair said, it’s all part of a bigger project economics, which I have to think, probably not ready to say too much more on for this stage.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

But obviously, well, it’s likely to be a company that we worked with before on another major HVDC project and people have obviously, spent a lot of time on that. So, we will try and provide more detail. but obviously, it’s early days at the moment and I think the key thing is we’ve been able to provide the numbers that Gregor has provided in terms of what we expect to be the net spend to us and what we expect to be the returns as well as he sort of pinned the tail on that donkey for you as well hopefully.

Gregor Alexander

Also, it’s relatively channels, so some scales offset some of the additional transmission loss you would have, because of the line.

Martin Young

Yes. Hi, it’s Martin Young from Investec. Yes. Two questions please. On Seagreen for the part that isn’t covered by the CfD, would it be possible to get a sort of a rough indication of your thinking as to the balance between corporate PPAs and merchant on that project? And then secondly, in respect of the transmission business plan that you will be submitting in under a month. If we go back to the summer, the cost of equity that you are assuming in your initial business plan was some way away from where Ofgem was positioned in itself, just wondered what your latest thoughts were – on where cost of equity could or should land?

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Sure. I think if you look at it on a portfolio basis, the CfDs cover kind of 70% of the total output that we currently got in those projects. We still think we’ll find people willing to buy into those projects with the 42% CfD that we’ve got. On the corporate PPA market that I think Martin is commenting in the last few days. We’ve seen some activity there. And I think that market will continue to grow. So, I think it’s going to evolve during the course of next year, essentially. So, I believe it’ll still represent attractive opportunity and I think that those kind of prices that there’s potential for attractive opportunities for corporates to take on PPAs as well from us or those kind of prices.

Martin Pibworth

just on the corporate PPAs when we talked about them about six months ago. Since then, obviously, there’s been at least two deals in the market, which I think a genuine additionality. And we are seeing an uptick in interest from corporates on these sort of things. And remember, Seagreen is several years of the fast generation. So there’s plenty of time for that market to mature further.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Gregor, do you want to talk about T2?

Gregor Alexander

Well, with switching business plan to Ofgem on the 9th of December. Clearly, we’ve been through a process with the challenge of group and I think, you have to wait to design of what we’d see is that there’s still a large gap between we’re ofgem putting the views and positivity in our position and we will continue to argue our case with Ofgem in an open interim time basis.

Martin Young

Okay. That’s a far right. Thank you.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Hi, this is Deepa Venkateswaran from Bernstein. Two questions. So for, Seagreen and Dogger Bank separately, could you give an idea of what might be the project financing ratio for each of these? And for Dogger Bank, I thought that you also plan to farm that down, but maybe a bit later. So, could you talk about your thinking about what way would you go down from 52 watt? And second question, and maybe, you’ll say that this is in your business plan is do you intend making any changes in your transmission business plan on the – to improve your financeability with say, the fast money, slow money ratio versus RIIO1?

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Okay. I will answer them quickly. I think on the project finance, we’d like to get more out of dogger. So you’d, perhaps hope to be up at 60% or something like that. On Seagreen, you might be more than the 40% to 50% range, I think we’ll just have to test the market on that and we’ll also see what corporate PPAs as mostly as described come in for us there. on farm downs, you’re right, we’ll be keen as a farm down earlier on Seagreen 1, because we would expect to get financial close on Seagreen earlier than Dogger.

And then secondly, we only own 50% of Dogger currently. Again, a working – a reasonable working assumption is that the data structure, where we have 40% is a sensible mid-case, where we’d like to end up, but none of that is set in stone. I think it’s highly unlikely that we want to get below 30% if we’re operating assets. So, I think deals with that and on T and financeability. I think we think there are questions at the moment about the financeability of the T businesses with the return. So, Ofgem our offering and that’s why we think greater returns are needed, particularly getting the scale of investment and the uncertainties around just how much investment is required as though we’ve talked about GBP 2.4 billion. Today, we also mentioned the GBP 1.5 billion that may exist on the island links.

And in addition to that, you could probably take the total amount of spend that we’ve identified that could come into the next price controllers up to GBP 7 billion ounce. And therefore, I think returns will clearly need to be better than they are. But we do acknowledge we need to produce a good business plan, a well-founded business plan in order to give Ofgem the confidence that they’ll want to provide us with reasonable returns to make those sort of investments.

Gregor Alexander

On fast money clearly, you’ll partly depend, where Ofgem may return on perspective, so that will be an important discussion, particularly for transmission and as Alistair said, remaining of both spend. And just to kind of make clear on the kind of gearing levels that we guys expect to get to. These are kind of indicative and partly depend on whether we do PPAs or not, particularly on Seagreen. And if we don’t, then repeating [ph] levels could be at the lower end of the range.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Okay. Two alone from Dominic.

Dominic Nash

Hi, sir. Dominic Nash of Barclays. A couple of questions for you please. Firstly, on networks again, GC got GBP 2.4 billion in your transmission business plan. And the GBP 1.5 billion is an addition to that I presume. out of that GBP 2.4 billion in that GBP 1.5 billion, how much of those – how much of it you think will be subject to competition in transmission?

And the second question of course, again, going back to offshore wind is what’s the difference in value you can extract from selling a stake preconstruction, just selling a stake post-construction and would you not be better to hold onto these and take the construction can sell them for a larger premium once they’ve actually commissioned?

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Okay. Well, the unusual like – and maybe, like Gregor and Martin commented on the offshore wind and the pre and post-construct. Just on the networks piece as well, do you want to fill that one in, Gregor?

Gregor Alexander

Yes. the GBP 2.4 billion and the GBP 1.5 billion, just raise your transmission question again.

Dominic Nash

Yes. I mean basically say, the GBP 2.4 billion is not inclusive of that GBP 1.5 billion, GBP 1.5 billion is on top of it.

Gregor Alexander

Yes.

Dominic Nash

And then I presume the GBP 1.5 billion is a wholly subject to potentially being subject to competition.

Gregor Alexander

Yes. Okay. So, I mean I think on the basis of Hinkley Point and where Ofgem, Ofcom, we’d be hopeful that that wouldn’t be subject to competition. but maybe, that has to be a process to going through. So that would be a kind of position there on transmission. and then on offshore wind.

Dominic Nash

Yes. especially, why…

Gregor Alexander

Deconstruction, yes.

Dominic Nash

Yes. I mean it’s not like a huge risk involved in.

Gregor Alexander

So, I think that they should be, if we take someone like Seagreen had 100% of that on balance sheet. that’d be a significant investment, no earning in a period of two to three years, which we’ve had in the past, but not quite as big as that and you have to balance the risk of future returns, actually – and some of the investment bankers here, and I’m sure we’ll confirm this, that gap between pre and post-construction kind of returns has reduced significantly over the last three or four years. So, we don’t think there’s a huge difference, Martin, do you want to take it?

Martin Pibworth

No, no. I totally agree that, and I’d also point to our history, where in our partnerships, we’ve tended to work with partners, who complimented and helps increase the value of those projects as well, and looking forward on something like Seagreen, and I suspect that that will be part of our thinking.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

I think we’ve got a good track record there basically and if you look at something like Seagreen in that same particular, where we’ve got the 100%, it’s not quite as simple as is it to Beatrice cease ball together, but it was definitely started from how’d you make to Beatrice is basically. And how’d you upscale it? But it’s got to the point base earlier about the GE Technology, which we obviously saw FirstEnergy from last week. You’ve got more proven technology there and whereas Dogger has definitely more leading edge technology, Beatrice is definitely, let’s get more proven technology in the ground to do it and do it quicker. So the two projects are slightly different in that sense.

Dominic Nash

Thanks.

Fraser McLaren

Hey, good morning. It’s Fraser McLaren from the Bank of America. Three quick questions please. First, we’ve seen other offshore operators rethink their assumptions on load factors. How robust do you think your estimates used in your bids are? Secondly, I just wanted to check whether the change in wind asset depreciation was included in your previous guidance or if this along with perhaps renewables, I provide some headroom to your EPS guidance range. And then thirdly, on Scottish independence, what would be the largest risks and also opportunities for SSE?

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Right? Well, if we get on the line, maybe Martin can do offset certain assertion that the rest of the industry is heading for a car crash. And then maybe, maybe, Gregor on the depreciation, they’ll both have a quick crack at independence as well, trying to give a good answer on that one for you as well. We’ll be interested. you’re asking that you have President of Scotland yourself, Fraser.

Martin Pibworth

So, start straightly offshore. So, simple answer is we obviously review our production data very regularly. We have quite deep and long experience in onshore and indeed offshore, maybe, credit cap got this constructed several years ago, and we don’t recognize the issues that I should have been talking about. So, we’re pretty confident in our assessments, I mean wind resource assessment has come a long way over the last 10 years certainly, but we are very confident in our plant, and actually, if anything if I look at credit cap out, its availability has probably been higher than we expected in our initial project assessments. And it’s very, very early days, clearly, on Beatrice, but we’re encouraged by Beatrice’s record across the summer. So, we feel pretty confident about our estimations.

Gregor Alexander

Yes. Depreciation has included a – benefit, depreciation has included in the guidance. So, we were expecting to do that this year. I’ll give you a Scottish kind of asking comment on independence. I mean, we had, we thought that referendum in 2014, the issues were going to clear at that time Moen views that our relationship with Scottish government is very good, and Scottish government’s targets are actually more ambitious than the UK. So actually, SSE could be. In some scenarios, I’m not saying all scenarios in a good position to drive forward that renewables agenda with Scotland going forward.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Yes. I think at the moment, we’re a long way away from two parliaments agreeing that that’s what they want to do and under the terms of that and what the question is, and what the answers may be not remain or leave or something like that. So, I think until that comes along, we’ve probably got to focus on what’s in front of us, sort of four weeks out. And also we’ve got to focus on taking the opportunities that we have that are pretty substantial. So, we’re not ignoring it. We are clearly aware of it, but we are some way away and actually to getting something done next year, price for next selection, I think will be tricky. And therefore, you’re into 2022 when the next sort of election happens and then you’re into maybe a six – at least six to 12 months after that is some way down the line as we all know amongst a long time in politics. Never mind two or three years. Yes. So, I’ll come back to Iain. Sorry, I called you Andrew earlier, and maybe Andrew, to sort of the back was in my head Andrew.

Ahmed Farman

It’s Ahmed from Jefferies. Two questions. So, I think in the past you’ve talked about the debt peaking at GBP 10 billion and then gradually going down to sort of closer to GBP 9 billion. I think if you could have an update at that would be very helpful. Then secondly, I think Gregor, you mentioned earlier, give us a sort of a sense of the equity IRRs, I think you said low double-digit. Could you just sort of talk about what are sort of the – let’s say load factor assumptions under – behind that number and if there are any specific farmed down benefits included in that?

Gregor Alexander

There’s no farmed down benefits included and we’re not going to get into specifics on load factors until we get closer to financial close and...

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Well, the GE website says you can do up to 63%, but that was a generic thing that they published long before we did anything. Yes. But that’s what they said. We obviously have to take account of where it is and what is actually doing, what the wind regime is and not any overly ambitious talking up with numbers. But all of that as we say, I think we will put out some sort of patchy about what the – what the CapEx is going forward and try and give you a bit more color on each of the projects as we go forward. But we still have quite a lot of work to do. And Martin and Jim, who’s at the front here and that teams and people are doing an awful lot of work on these as it, this is GBP 10 billion plus suspend to deal with and that’s a lot of stuff to pin down at the moment.

Gregor Alexander

Yes. On net debt, I mean, we’ve seen net debt move up in the half year, it’s a bit higher than we expected partly, because you had the FX movements sort Sterling has weakened. You also can remember we had disposal proceeds coming in last year, which we were using for share buyback in the first half as well. So that’s coming through the net debt numbers. And in terms of moving forward, we would probably expect net debt to be a bit higher, because of some of the CapEx projects coming through. I said that we’d give an update on CapEx by me; at that time, once we were farmed up our CapEx program, including hopefully knowing what we’re doing on transmission islands et cetera, then we’ll be better positioned to give you a kind of five-year view as to where that is going.

The key thing is that the projects that we’re investing in our cash flow positive to our kind of cash and therefore support the debt. It’s not like we’re doing strategic investments with high premium that doesn’t support that debt that we’re investing and debt levels are low. So, as you know, for most of you that have followed SSE for a long time, I always say, debt and equity are fungible and our shareholders would far prefer us to kind of do debt than equity.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Iain.

Iain Turner

Yes. Iain Turner from Exane. Could you talk about your ambitions in onshore, what is the action needed…

Alistair Phillips-Davies

I couldn’t get that...

Iain Turner

Okay. Just an onshore wind, you talked about your ambitions to do subsidy-free onshore wind. What does that actually mean? Does that mean you do something on – something purely on a merchant basis or do you need – still need some kind of support to get that done?

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Well obviously, if we can get support, even if we’ve got a zero subsidy revenue, revenue stabilization mechanisms, I don’t see those coming forward at the moment although I think there is more talk in government given the net zero ambition about what they do there. So, we obviously wouldn’t reject that. But like in the meantime, the team have worked hard and we call out Viking as a possibility and we also call that golden bush as a possibility plus through other things in that Martin, can you take that?

Martin Pibworth

We got other instruction how the south is, potentially very good onshore wind farm to build. I mean it goes back to my previous answer. I think, I mean believing in a net zero transition and believing the whole of kind of economics society is getting behind that. I suspect there is a way to get these projects and waves in some form or another, which gives alternative underpins to some of the other things we’ve seen in the past.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Yes. Good luck with the microphone.

Chris Laybutt

Chris Laybutt, JPMorgan going through, just a quick question on thermal generation, given net zero as the target, and longer-term that there’s a question mark over the fit of thermal within the mix, is that it for thermal generation development for you as a group? And second question, Gregor, just in terms of the capital management program and the conversation we’re having about the potential for more equity needed, although you are confident, but you clearly won a lot more capacity that you need to know construct. Does that cause you to pause to rethink your capital management programs that you have in place today lies of that future larger pipeline of growth?

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Well, I’m giving you first. The thermal – and my brief statement on thermal has the huge important role to play. The CCC have clearly said this got to roll while they’re to 2040s, and whether that’s around in a reformed gas to provide hydrogen and/or carbon capturing abatement and carbon capturing utilization storage or whatever to the U.S., whatever they’re calling it now. So, we would clearly view thermal as an attractive area, but it’s only attractive if you can decarbonize your thermal fleet. And that’s the key thing for us and that’s where we work. So, I think thermal is an attractive business going forward, which is exactly what Martin said earlier on why we highlighted doing the presentation.

Martin Pibworth

Yes. I mean I think there’s to pass this actually say, I mean there is clearly going to be a number of coal and nuclear stations over the next few years, we’ll start to close. Obviously, the UK, I think, is running today, some gas plant, which is probably in the region of 25 years old and that has limited longevity going forward. At the same time, as most people would expect to tick up in demand on the back of EV deployment et cetera. The solutions on carbon capture and hydrogen on a number of years away and in the meantime, something has to fill that gap. And it feels very logical to my mind that something like keep it to at over 60% gross efficiency is clearly a better, more efficient if until solutions kind of running kind of F-class machines adding for nice in right across the industry.

So, I think that probably holds together as we go through a transition. I think it’s probably quite the progress that people have made in discussing CCS and indeed hydrogen over the last year is striking. It feels like slightly anecdotal, but it feels like there’s a lot more momentum behind finding solutions. I might, we are quite pleased with some of the progress – some of the OEMs have made and the fact that we’re in thermal generation, allows us to speak to those OEMs about some of those future solutions.

Gregor Alexander

Yes. I’ll tell you on our balance sheet point, I’d say we’re quick clear that, we’re not expecting to issue equity and we’ve got some fantastic assets there. You would monetize some of them in the past. We’ll take a view as to for future investment, whether we need to monetize some more assets, if we needed to different and that actually looking at going forward, we will be very clear that we would expect to be looking to be around the rating that we’re in, and meeting those metrics. But we need to look at all those growth opportunities and weigh them out as they come through and clearly, we’ll have a better idea that over the next six to 12 months, particularly on the transmission without price controls going with that, we’re going. So, I would expect to manage that within the balance sheet as we’ve done in the past.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

Okay. one more question, Dominic.

Dominic Nash

Hi, Dominic Nash from Barclays. Quick one, obviously, you’ve closed the SMP, would they be supportive to carbon for nationalization if they were to form government?

Alistair Phillips-Davies

I think the big issue here is that the state control or move back to state control in the energy business is going to be hugely disruptive, take a very long time to put the net zero back a very long way. And it’ll probably lose a solid leadership position in offshore wind globally, in the three, four years that it, that it might take. So, I think that’s very dangerous. Now, what ultimately a politician might decide to do to get new independence referendum, I do not know. And you will get various people think the S&P, which are broad search, don’t want their energy assets, which actually drives a lot of growth and prosperity in Scotland, particularly given the vast majority that go run from some part of London or run by a bunch of people down in London.

So one, they may not want that. Other people will comment that they would do all sorts of things in order to get an independence referendum. I can’t say, I can guess where Nicola and her colleagues will get to, and I think actually sensibly, actually Nicola is a pretty sensible politician. She is going to play a classified relatively close to adjust and she will clearly want an independence referendum. But I think she will clearly want as well to make sure that businesses and things that drive the economy in Scotland and will continue to drive it going forward.

Alistair Phillips-Davies

They have a sensible handle on. And I think the final thing I’d say is that we’ve always worked very well with this government. And I think they appreciate the fact that we bring an awful lot of private investment into the country and do that in a very responsible and sustainable manner.

Well, thank you all very much. Three of us are around for awhile. The Chairman is here if you want some of the market homework for us and we’re also surprising, we’re not doing that. We should be. And there’s quite a lot of members of the team around as well, who can help you.

So, very happy to talk if you want to, otherwise thank you for your time.