Office Depot: Time To Take Profits

The dividend and the repurchases are well-covered by cash flow and there seems to be some cash flow hidden on the balance sheet.

The company will likely benefit from strong business customer retention going forward but this could also turn out to be a double-edged sword.

Introduction

Investors in Office Depot (ODP) are looking back at very volatile times. After the market sell-off in late 2018, ODP’s shares bounced nicely and peaked at $3.8, likely due to the ample amounts of free cash flow (FCF) generated during 2018. News of the Alibaba deal in early March led to a spike to almost $4 per share. However, the rally was short-lived and the performance warning in early April sparked a huge sell-off that got me interested in the stock. The bad news did not end here and management had to admit a continuation of the dismal performance of its CompuCom division. Then, Bank of America Merrill Lynch increased downward pressure by assigning an underperform rating. The stock saw excessive pessimism, peaking in early September with a share price of $1.23. Between April and September, ODP thus lost almost 70% of its market cap, certainly scaring one or the other retail investor out of the stock while sparking the interest of several institutional investors. The stock bounced from its low and a favorable Q3-2019 earnings release contributed to the recent rally that lifted the stock to $2.60. ODP has thus doubled from its, only very recent, low and thus I deem it worthy to discuss whether the market’s increasing optimism is justifiable. I will not go into detail about the business model of ODP since other contributors have already done a remarkable job in this context. Instead, I will point out some likely key drivers of ODP’s share price going forward. I will also assess the company’s highly praised cash flow generating capabilities.

Key Drivers Underlying An Investment In ODP

Its retail and Business Solutions Division (BSD) will likely benefit from the flexible brick-and-mortar footprint

So far in 2019, ODP has closed 44 stores and is now operating 1,317 stores. A look at its 2018 10-K reveals a reassuring flexibility with almost $440 million of operating lease obligations coming due in 2019. $600 million come due in 2020 and 2021. Thus, ODP is able to shut underperforming stores as desired, optimizing its brick-and-mortar footprint. However, its retail division is more than just your typical office supply chain: ODP is able to use these stores as distribution centers, increasing the value for BSD customers through timely delivery and a competitive pricing structure. This combination appears to be an advantage over the competition.

A further increase in customer retention through CompuCom seems plausible

The acquisition of CompuCom is generally viewed in a critical light. Management apparently overpaid when accepting the $1 billion price tag. CompuCom has not performed well in 2018 and sales have been reported down 6% in Q3-2019. Also, the division's operating margin is very low, as can be noticed from the recent segment analysis (page 4 in the earnings release). CompuCom even posted an operating loss of $11 million YTD. Likely, further investments are required to improve its operational performance. News of CompuCom incorporating Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) vPro platform is thus well-received in this context. I can understand the frustration underlying the costly acquisition but find that CompuCom could prove valuable in the long run since it will likely further increase ODP’s business customer retention. However, this is a double-edged sword: While happy BSD customers will probably also rely on CompuCom, a BSD-related executional mistake might ricochet on the CompuCom division's performance.

ODP is a very margin-sensitive business that requires operational excellence

Management recently reported an increase in gross margin and a reduction in SG&A expenses for its retail and its BSD segments. This is welcome news and it illustrates the importance of solid margins to an operationally leveraged business such as ODP. Management's efforts in mitigating the effect of tariffs as well as its business acceleration program already seem to pay off. Ultimately, the program is claimed to result in annual cost savings of $100 million while reducing 2019 FCF by $70 million – in theory a spectacular return on investment.

Sales continue to disappoint

Same as most brick-and-mortar retailers, ODP also suffers from online competition. On a comparable basis, retail sales are still down 4% YOY. The BSD segment fared better, reporting a decline of 1% YOY. As already mentioned, CompuCom showed the worst performance with a decline of 6% YOY. Other retailers such as Macy’s (M), while investing heavily in terms of capital expenditures, have apparently stabilized their comparable sales. I am particularly disappointed by the performance of CompuCom and hope that management stabilizes retail sales as well in due course. In an operationally leveraged business, plummeting sales can quickly lead to operational losses. On a more positive note, ODP is likely able to manage this risk also in terms of its flexible operating leases.

Fears of a recession

If a recession is indeed around the corner, ODP would certainly see its sales decline. The company operates in a somewhat semi-discretionary space and thus will probably suffer more than consumer staples firms but less than retailers of purely discretionary goods. If the trade war persists or even continues to heat up, the deal with Alibaba (BABA) could backfire. On a more positive note, I have no doubt that ODP is able to weather a recession thanks to its strong balance sheet. I will not go into detail in this matter but consider its low debt to be very manageable, also since it is backed by solid cash flow.

Share repurchases as a (long-term) catalyst

Shrewd long-term investors can only hope for another sell-off. ODP has just increased its repurchase authorization to $200 million, of which $190 million remain available to date. At a share price of $2, the company could retire approximately 17% of the shares. However, if we assume a mean share price of $1.5 over the next year, the float could be reduced to 422 million shares (i.e. a reduction of 23%). ODP’s going-forward FCF yield would be boosted accordingly.

Cash flow liberation from CompuCom’s receivables

In FY2017, ODP’s receivables grew from $697 to $931 million. In the same year, the company reported a cash inflow due to a decrease in receivables of $15 million. Thus, I suspect that it “purchased” approximately $250 million in receivables via the CompuCom acquisition. To date, receivables of $919 million are still on the books. I assume that ODP will liquidate quite a bit of its working capital over the next quarters, funding share repurchases and repaying debt. Note, though, that this upcoming operating cash flow (OCF) boost is a one-off, so it should be excluded when estimating ODP’s sustainable cash flow going forward.

ODP’s Sustainable Free Cash Flow

Reviewing the 10-Ks from FY2016 to FY2018, I noticed several extraordinary items in ODP’s cash flow statements. Exemplarily, I disagree with management that losses in inventory and receivables ($185 million over three years) are one-offs and thus do not affect OCF. Likewise, I accounted for compensation expenses ($95 million) and cash outflows due to debt modifications ($30 million). Such adjustments are a matter of personal opinion and I prefer to under-estimate sustainable FCF instead of overestimating it. While management increased working capital by $279 million and $75 million in FY2016 and FY2017, respectively, a significant cash inflow due to a decrease in working capital has been registered in FY2018. This inflow, which I consider a one-off at least partially, is mainly attributed to an increase in payables, accruals and other liabilities. ODP’s working capital needs should come down as the business acceleration program goes into full effect. Capex, on the other hand, ballooned from $111 million in 2016 to $187 million in 2018. I also noticed the purchase of a previously leased head office facility in 2017 ($42 million) but have decided not to account for this item since this transaction reduces ODP’s lease expenditures going forward.

FCF, calculated as OCF minus capital expenditures, is routinely reported by management. The following table summarizes the last few years' FCFs reported by management as well as the midpoint of the FY2019 guidance.

$ in millions FY 2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 (est.) FCF (unadj.) $380 $326 $429 $312.5

The business acceleration program ($70 million) and the FTC settlement charge ($25 million) weigh on this year’s FCF, reducing it to approximately $220 million. This still does not sound bad but is considerably less than last year’s unadjusted FCF of $429 million. I have accounted for the extraordinary items discussed above and thus arrived at the following adjusted amounts:

$ in millions FY 2016 FY2017 FY2018 FCF (adj.) $245 $225 $340*

The spike in FY2018 is attributed to the one-off decrease in working capital outlined earlier and has been denoted with an asterisk. My adjustments brought FCF down considerably but I find that these are more representative numbers. They differ from the published amounts by 26% (FY2018) or even 55% (FY2016). Make no mistake - that is still ample cash flow. For FY2019, I expect adjusted FCF to come in at approximately $135 million. This takes into account the business acceleration program and the FTC charge as well as the discrepancy between my adjustments and the figures reported by management. In this context, I applied a best-case haircut of 26% (as observed in FY2018). Overall, I find a sustainable going-forward FCF of $200-250 million plausible if capex and D&A are stabilized at $180 million each.

With a market capitalization of currently $1.35 billion, ODP’s current sustainable FCF yield is approximately 17%. This sounds good, yet is less than what has been reported elsewhere. The yield could climb to 20% or more since the business acceleration program should come into full effect. Also, a positive effect due to share repurchases should be considered. However, further investments in CompuCom might as well weigh on FCF yield.

Conclusion

Viewing the sustainable going-forward FCF of ODP in light of Mr. Market’s current mood, I have welcomed the opportunity to sell most of my shares. While I believe that the yield could increase on an operational basis going forward, I do not find that the current valuation warrants a significant position. The executional risks are eminent and ODP is certainly not a no-brainer. Also, the lack of insider purchases this summer is not very reassuring.

In connection with the dividend and the announced share repurchases, I am confident that ODP generates ample cash flow to fund both. Also, in light of the receivables on the books, ODP seems to have a figurative pool of cash in its back yard which can be emptied at will. However, since I do not consider ODP overly cheap at the moment, I would welcome when management deploys cash towards repurchases only upon substantial sell-offs. On another note, I can understand long-term, income-oriented shareholders who decided to wait while collecting the dividend.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism, I would be happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ODP, M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I wrote this article myself and the content only serves an information purpose and may not be considered investment advice. I cannot be held responsible and accept no liability whatsoever for any errors, omissions or for consequences resulting from the enclosed information. The writing reflects my personal opinion at the time of writing/publication.