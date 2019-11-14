DBO: Downside Risks Are Still At Play

With the crude storage picture advancing in a steeper surplus and price seasonality remaining unfavorable, weakness persists on DBO shares.

Investment thesis

Since our last publication on the Invesco DB Oil Fund (DBO), our short recommendation has marginally emerged, with the ETF lifting minimally, up 0.4% to $10.06 per share.

Going forward, we reiterate our bearish view on the complex, as crude reserves advance into a deeper surplus. Besides, the end of the refining maintenance season should continue to sustain this trend, providing renewed headwinds on the complex.

Yet, net speculative bets on Nymex futures lifted moderately over the past week, but with oil demand growth steadying and U.S.-China trade worries still looming, downward pressure on crude markets is likely to persevere.

Source : TradingView

With the crude storage picture advancing in a steeper surplus and price seasonality remaining unfavorable, weakness persists on DBO shares

According to the latest EIA report, crude oil stockpiles in the U.S. advanced slightly on the week ending November 1, up 1.81% to 446.8m barrels, posting the second consecutive weekly increase. In the meantime, Cushing reserves climbed moderately, up 3.72% (w/w) to 47.75m barrels, whereas DBO shares declined slightly, down 1% to $9.92.

With these advances, crude oil storage seasonality heads into a deeper surplus, establishing now 2.9% or 12 525k barrels above the five-year average and 3.5% or 14 995k barrels beyond 2018 level.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

While the enhancement of the crude oil storage picture sustains our bearish view on the complex and on its proxy DBO, the unfavorable November price seasonality comforts this outlook. Indeed, in the last 10-year WTI crude futures declined in average 1.6%, whereas oil stock seasonality advanced 3% on the corresponding month.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

Concomitantly, U.S. crude supply continues to evolve close to its highest historical pace of 12.6m barrels per day, whereas the import-export equilibrium deteriorated considerably over the period. Indeed, exports plunged 28.73% (w/w) to 2.37m barrels, whilst net imports accelerated 9.97% (w/w) to 3.71m barrels, providing additional headwinds on DBO shares.

Source: EIA, Oleum Research

That being said, the surplus of the storage picture, coupled with an unfavorable price seasonality for the month of November should continue to pressure the complex, bringing with it DBO shares.

Speculative positioning

During the week ending November 5, net speculative length on Nymex crude oil futures lifted moderately according to the CFTC, up 5.95% (w/w) to 406 140 contracts. This fourth consecutive weekly advance enabled bets on the flammable commodity to surge 14.38% over the month, contributing to the recent appreciation of the complex.

Source: CFTC

The moderate build seen last week has been due to both slight long accumulations, up 2.31% (w/w) to 565 025 contracts and moderate short coverings, down 5.93% (w/w) to 158 886 contracts.

With that, the speculative sentiment on crude futures remains very bullish and long bets continue to be stretched to the north, as long open interest reached 27.11% versus an average over the last 20-weeks of 25.73%.

Since 2019 start, net spec bets on Nymex crude oil advanced steeply, up 46.51% or by 128 929 contracts, whereas DBO’s YTD performance rose 9.36% to $10.05 per share.

While oil demand growth steadies, trade and political risks remain elevated

The 16-month U.S.-China trade war continues to sustain worries on crude oil demand and global economic growth, in spite of latest talks indicating that the two economic giants are close to signing a deal.

Yet, the market seems to have already priced in these developments, but the Trump’s stance seems unchanged, as he reiterated on Saturday that the U.S. would only make a deal if it was the right one for Washington. On the other side, Chinese officials seem to play the clock and in front of that, President Trump has threatened a new substantial escalation of the trade war if no truce was reached in the coming weeks.

On the other side and while aggregate global supply has slightly declined in the past period, demand for the black commodity steadied according to the latest cumulative weekly oil decomposition released by the New York Fed.

Source: New York Fed

Although, this bring a slim support to the crude oil complex, the WTI future curve advanced into a deeper backwardation pattern, indicating that the complex and its proxy DBO are still positioned for further gains in the coming period.

Closing thoughts

That being said, we reiterate our bearish recommendation on DBO shares, given that the storage picture enter a deeper surplus compared to last week and following the significant trade war worries that are still not looming on global oil demand.

Yet and while speculators are still lifting their bets on crude futures, oil demand growth is steadying, providing headwinds on DBO shares.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.