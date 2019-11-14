Enphase Energy: The Rise Of 'Safe AC'

With the debut of Ensemble enabling a solar system to form its own microgrid sans storage, Enphase Energy (ENPH) will enter new markets and disrupt existing ones; its IQ8 grid-connected and EQ8 offgrid microinverters are the most important release in the company’s history, especially in terms of revenue. No other company can boast of a microgrid-forming energy solution where storage is optional, so this makes Enphase’s product uniquely independent and disruptive.

Millions of “anti-islanding” solar systems, both Enphase and non-Enphase, will be candidates for an Ensemble microgrid upgrade. The need for energy security, the winding down of the ITC and the fire hazards presented by centralized-power-topology, high-voltage DC, solar systems like those from Tesla (Solarcity) (NASDAQ:TSLA), will drive customers to Enphase and its partners, Solaria, SunPower (SPWR), Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY), et al. In addition to an "upgrade" market, the IQ8 microinverter used for grid-connected solutions will have a twin called the EQ8 used for offgrid solutions; this market is practically unfathomable in size. So, for analysts considering that Enphase has hit “peak revenue” on the eve of Ensemble could be a great time to add shares. Enphase at $18 per share or 15x earnings is fair value.

In the resi and C/I solar arenas, the flight from centralized power topologies to decentralized ones has begun on the West coast where apocalyptic wildfires and forced power outages have affected over 2 million households for over a week. People are learning that the lines and poles of the centralized power utilities are the weakness, and a home energy solution is the cure. Tesla is the leader in retrofit energy solutions, but the flexibility, safety and reliability of an Ensemble solution will allow Enphase to compete well. Note that the Walmart (NYSE:WMT)-Tesla solar fires litigation issue was resolved quite discreetly and quickly, for an energy solution which catches fire is not supposed to be in the leadership position; this is why Enphase’s “safe AC” solution has a major sales advantage.

Enphase is the leader in decentralized power topologies with its microinverter; it won the microinverter war against ABB (ABB), SMA (OTCPK:SMTGF), ReneSola (SOL) and Solarbridge; Tier-1 panel partners' SunPower, Solaria and Panasonic are testaments to that victory. In the microgrid arena, Enphase is attempting to repeat that success with Ensemble, and its flexible storage option should make it a winner. The market is estimating revenue of ~$800 million for Enphase this coming year, and here’s how it could happen.

Let’ start with some key points which portend a major revenue increase for Enphase Energy in 2020:

• Enphase’s Ensemble solution increases revenue from $2k to $10k per installation on average. Ensemble Storage includes the Encharge 3 and Encharge 10 storage models, each having an attractive high-level of fault tolerance. With Encharge 3, three of the four IQ8 microinverters integrated could fail, and the storage product would still operate. Encharge 10 has twelve IQ8 microinverters integrated. An inverter failure in competing microgrid solutions results in the failure of the solution, but not with Enphase’s Ensemble Storage.

• The new upgrade market consists of millions of existing solar PV customers where recently, a subset of just 30k Enphase legacy customers (M190, M210 and D380) netted 21% upgrade converts; this didn’t even include the hundreds of thousands of M215/M250/C250, S- and IQ series customers. IQ conversion should be even higher and is explained further below.

• Q3 was the first full quarter of production at the new Flex Mexico (FLEX) plant; constrained quantity issues which have stifled growth have been resolved. This remedies the tariff issue and lowers shipping costs and expedite fees. Furthermore, with supply constraints resolved and customers demanding a "safe AC" energy solution, more partners should be forthcoming like a Sunrun (RUN), a Vivint Solar (VSLR) or even a Tesla.

• If the $35M “safe harbor” partner is Sunrun, that signifies a new army of installers has just come onboard Enphase. Sunrun’s pains with SolarEdge could be Enphase’s gain, otherwise why would Sunrun convert? If Sunrun is indeed the partner, it is a major blow to SolarEdge (SEDG) in resi solar. A SolarEdge HDwave issue would be much worse that the M190 dilemma because it takes 3-5 years to exhibit. Basically, it takes years before analysts and installers find out, then there is that moment in time when it becomes known and installers switch even when the alternative may be more expensive. Enphase-SolarEdge US resi revenue is now at 3:2, so Enphase is clearly taking back marketshare (Enphase USA resi 0.85 * $180M is $153M. SolarEdge USA resi 0.5 * 0.5 * 390M is $97M as SolarEdge is 50-50 resi-C/I and 50-50 US-RoW).

• The new IQ7A microinverter expands Enphase into low-end C/I. Companies like Atlasta Solar, Pure Energy Solar, Ag Technologies, and Solar Roots are “Long Tail” installers successfully penetrating SolarEdge’s sacred C/I market; the IQ7A increases the power of the solutions installers are providing by ~20%. There is no microinverter on the market which has this ~350-Watt AC output and 366-Watt burst capability. Furthermore, there was no 320-Watt micro, so it’s either low or high now; like Apple skipping the 32- and going from 16- to 64-MB to up-sell for an extra $150-200, Enphase is doing the same thing by going from a 295-Watt IQ7+ to ~350-Watt IQ7A microinverter.

Microcosm of the upgrade trend

Enphase has ~1M customer installations, an increase of ~30-40k from last quarter. With an Ensemble energy solution including Encharge storage, Enpower ATS and a Combiner with Envoy, Enphase is looking at an average 5-fold increase in revenue per install. Of 30k legacy system owners polled, 21% wanted a microgrid upgrade, so the demand clearly exists, and millions of customers with non-microgrid-forming solar PV systems present a large market. It’s analogous to when the Model T automobiles first came out in 1908, and then by the 1920s, the first thoughts of upgrading came into place; the same is happening with antiquated solar PV systems that can’t form their own microgrid, and whether Enphase or non-Enphase, they’re all candidates for an Ensemble “safe AC” energy solution.

Ensemble Storage retrofit requires no roof work for IQ customers

Ensemble Storage being released first is the strategy, then the individual IQ8 micros will be released in 2020. Since 2017, customers have bought Enphase’s IQ microinverters with the promise of 100% Ensemble backward compatibility; those customers are prime candidates for an Ensemble microgrid upgrade, and the beauty is that with Ensemble Storage for them, no roof work will be necessary. Since the ratio of IQ6/7 to IQ8’s must be 1:1 in order to pull all the microinverters into the microgrid, this will leverage Encharge 10 sales; with the average system having ~24 microinverters, this should result in two Encharge 10 purchases. Thus, the estimated 500% revenue increase per install, could actually be more. Obtaining energy security is the crux — just ask any of the 2.15 million PG&E customers in California who may not have a home energy solution if they are now considering one; the fear of losing electricity is a powerful motivator.

Installers turning to Enphase for quality

If this new customer mentioned in the last earnings call is Sunrun, then surely it joined Enphase due to assurances that the new Flex Mexico plant would give it unconstrained supply; however, maybe it also converted because the SolarEdge HDwave is an FCML ticking time-bomb. In a recent Reddit post (shown below), a solar installer stated it has installed thousands of optimizers and several thousand microinverters and that SolarEdge inverters failed every 1 in 20, optimizers 1 in 50, but Enphase micros had an impeccable quality record at 1 in 2000.

Underlying hardware quality is critical to purchasing decision

Complementing this potential Sunrun “escape thesis,” SolarEdge just had its highest warranty expense quarter ever (shown below) at $12.7M or ~3% revenue, and added ~8% of its revenue to future warranties. SolarEdge’s HDwave uses flying capacitor tech which is inherently unstable and degrades over time. Enphase's microinverter uses a single-stage transformer-based topology which is more reliable (Defect Parts Per Million 500), and that’s why Enphase can give a 25YR product warranty versus SolarEdge’s 12YR. Low-voltage DC-to-AC conversion is much easier on the electronics than high-voltage DC. The Reddit blogs and solar installer websites are telltales to the growing problems with Tesla (Solarcity), SolarEdge and other high-voltage DC solar solutions.

A 25% attachment rate is possible

Single point of failure solutions and high-voltage DC fires on 7 Walmarts are a telltale of why demand for Enphase’s “safe AC” solution is growing. Enphase’s uniquely independent, low-voltage, decentralized power topology is a safer solution. So, besides the 30-40k "newbie" installs per quarter aforementioned, a huge upgrade business is opening up with Ensemble. With Sunrun’s “25% attachment rate,” if just 10k customers buy Encharge, with half being "newbies" and half being upgrades, Enphase could be looking at an additional $100M per year conservatively, then that would give analysts their 2020 revenue projection.

Enphase partners provide revenue synergy

Enphase’s solar panel partners must also be recognized for the extra muscle they are adding to Enphase’s bottom line. Solaria is doubling capacity and Enphase AC Modules are its best-selling product. SunPower had its best quarter ever with its Equinox solution which includes A-series Maxeon-5’s with a rebranded IQ7A (IQ7AS); the last of the IQ7s gives the best margin for Enphase in $/Watts, so this also adds to revenue. Panasonic with its EverVolt could see an IQ7A given its 66-cell compatibility and Panasonic’s new 66-cell 365- and 410-Watt panels (below).

Although SunPower-Equinox and Panasonic-EverVolt will not be Ensemble, they will still be Enphase Energized™ but in another galaxy of the huge universe. If SunPower CEO Tom Werner is correct in saying that the “solar industry is entering a period of extended growth,” then Enphase will prosper with resi solar adoption currently being in its infancy at single-digit percentages.

“Safe Harbor” may be overblown

Although IQ8 Ensemble is revolutionary and promises to bring in lots of revenue, Enphase’s share price has deflated from its $35-high. Much of that was due to short-selling mischief, but some was attributable to other factors like “safe harbor” sales. “Safe harbor” is when you buy now to qualify for the 30% ITC. The problem is that what you buy now, you don’t sell until 2020. Analysts concluded that Q3 and Q4 were essentially flat at $170M, and then on top of that, guidance for a typical Q1 seasonality was given at $133M in A/R. However, just because some customers are playing tax games, doesn’t mean installation momentum will decline; on the contrary, the big run-up in inverter shipments suggests very strong increases in 2020 installs and a 50% marketshare for Enphase. EnergySage’s latest report concurs with that.

“RoW” problems have real 73.5-Volt solutions in play

The “safe harbor” issue can be talked down, but the “RoW” issue cannot; this market was one of the primary factors that hurt Enphase, as revenue dropped 21% in EMEA and 16% in APAC. EMEA director, Robert Gruijters, recently told a French website that Enphase commands 65% of the microinverter market, so companies like APS could be a threat; Altenergy Power Systems of China was mentioned as one of the two main competitors in Enphase’s tariff exemption request (pps.7-8) back in 2018 with sales of ~75k inverters per year; the other competitor, SunPower, sold Solarbridge to Enphase, so it was eliminated. Nevertheless, with Encharge’s 73.5V spec (below), this means Enphase could program an IQ8 “dual” to compete with APS and propel the company into C/I.

A “dual inverter” for a niche market, but with a huge C/I potential

For the millions of Enphase and Siemens M215/M250/C250 “legacy” micros, as well as the non-Enphase systems with 2xx-Watt panels, a “dual” IQ8 like the D380 would attract a niche audience. In addition, EQ8 could enter the EMEA offgrid market, like in Germany where no low-cost solution currently exists and companies like Victron Energy and Mastervolt dominate. Ensemble with IQ8 and EQ8 should be Enphase’s savior in the EMEA and APAC markets in 2020, and the drop in revenue in those markets could be partially attributable to people waiting for IQ8, since it has been in test mode now for over 2 years. This is a lengthy trial period, but it is one that portends the release of a higher quality product.

Furthering EMEA's revenue goals, Enphase's European AC Module partner, Sonnenstromfabrik, will have an AC Module for EMEA in 2020. Waaree has a 335-Watt AC Module for APAC now; Waaree's AC Module is 72-cell, so it's a perfect match for C/I and the first 72-cell AC Module to become available, Made in India!

Future revenue cannot be judged by looking in the rearview mirror

The Enphase CEO mentioned a production capacity of “2.5 million microinverters,” so with demand appearing on the horizon, if Sunrun is switching to IQ then that capacity may be needed. At the earnings call, the “financial impact” of the share price “reversal” was questioned, and CFO Eric Branderiz responded that a reversal was possible "as early as Q4;" he further advised that “taking the midpoint, carving out a number and trying to look at the trends in the prior quarter, may not be as logical as you’d ultimately think;” so, he hinted that looking at Enphase’s past was not the best way to judge Enphase going forward, especially with this major release of product which is like no other the company has ever had and no other of its kind currently on the market.

In summary, it is revenue that must redeem Enphase in 2020. Enphase’s newest revenue stream is about to start producing. The "Long Tail" installers have been preparing for Ensemble for some time, and have lists of preorders awaiting. The manufacturing, the service armies, and the product are already on the move, since Ensemble pricing has been released to distribution, and pre-orders are now underway. Enphase is now reaching its Holy Grail moment, something many have been waiting for a long time. Energy security, safety, reliability, longevity, performance and simplicity of product will distinguish Ensemble from competitors, and Enphase’s “safe AC” energy solution will proliferate like its microinverters have already done in the solar marketplace.

Disclosure: I am/we are long "ENPH". I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.