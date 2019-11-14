First Solar Is Falling Down - Let It

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) has been a bellwether among thin-film PV technology developers world-wide and the greatest among PV module producers in North America for many years. Unfortunately, the future of First Solar is clouded by competition on the technological and cost fronts, which puts long-term investment in the company under risk. This investment currently has several major drawbacks: 1) Revenue and profit in a multi-year recede; 2) Abundant cash, neither re-invested properly nor distributed by means of dividends; 3) Financial health is slowly deteriorating; 4) Obscure technological progress over past three years. Thus, to wait on the sidelines for the stock price to cover potential threats may be beneficial for a long-term investor.

(Source: Company website)

Losing glitter

First Solar's status of a leader is still valid, in my opinion. Just look at the utility-scale solar projects the company has built nationwide, such as Topaz (550 MW), Desert Sunlight (550 MW), and Copper Mountain (552 MW). The lion's share of all the largest operating or under-construction US solar projects is with FSLR. But there is a twist - it has walked the path from a fast-growing company to a mature one too swiftly. I have held shares of the company since January 2013 through good and bad because of its financial well-being, brisk streamline of projects, and management’s ability to deliver on promises. Now, the prolonged difficulties the company is facing are telling us that the fast-growth phase of the business might be over for a while or canceled altogether. I gradually quit FSLR this year, losing the last bit in late October 2019.

The following charts show FSLR losing its glitter. Notice how the company faced a nightmare oversupply crisis that took place in the solar industry during 2012-2013. The company bore through that crisis with dignity, while many “tigers” were shot. During those years and the years that followed, the solar industry lost many names, which have closed, gone bankrupt, become insolvent, ended up in assignment for the benefit of creditors, or have been acquired in less-than-positive circumstances. I can mention a few significant public companies just to honor their memory: Solindra (gone in 2011), Q-Cells (acquired by Hanwa (OTC:HNWAF) in 2012), Suntech (acquired by Shunfeng Photovoltaic in 2013), LDK (gone in 2014), SunEdison (gone in 2016), SolarCity (acquired by Tesla (TSLA) in 2016), Solar World AG (gone over 2017 and 2018), and all big engineering companies also closed their solar branches (Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Bosch (OTC:BSWQY), Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY), etc.).

Before. Looks promising, doesn’t it?

After. Not so promising anymore. FY2019 is only expected to be a return year, but 9 months of 2019 so far haven’t proved it.

(Source: Company financial reports)

Please look at the next chart - chances are simply not favorable for this business to suddenly succeed in turning around. The green area would only work if FSLR delivers on promised sales numbers in the 4th quarter. Of course, everything is possible, but if we are talking probabilities here, then First Solar is clearly an underdog here.

(Source: Company financial reports)

Steady improvement in solar panels efficiency rate, cost competitiveness, and transparency were key features of First Solar but not so much anymore. The following picture shows how the company used to report on technological achievements. But you won't find these metrics in earnings presentations for the years 2018 and 2019.

(Source: Company presentation)

Some technical information on Series 6 is still can be found in descriptive datasheets, but no data on the progress made and fleet average. It is not anymore a part of the investment story. Investing Hobo, in his article "First Solar's Series 6 Appears On Track To Hit Cost Targets," raises the question of lack of transparency very well.

Company management, after a change in leadership in 2016 when Mark Windmar (former CFO) became a new CEO, rolled a bold plan to skip production of Series 5 PV modules and move directly from Series 4 to Series 6 in pursuit of advanced technology and self-cost reduction. The plan was to switch the US and then Malaysian facilities to the next generation over 2017-2018 and start selling them in 2019 at full scale. In my opinion, the company delivered on the promise. After 2019 full-year results and over 2020, we will see whether that really changed the game for the business. Meanwhile, the company had to burn cash on CapEx and other operating expenses. In its high point, cash plus marketable securities made a significant sum of $2.99 billion in 2017. First Solar did what it had to, and that left it more vulnerable. Cash and marketable securities stand at only 1.6 billion currently, but I feel that heavy CapEx isn’t over - the last resort will be taking a debt. Obviously, the company at some point had more cash than it needed, which it could distribute to shareholders. Management has invested that money into CapEx, and we can only hope that it was a worthy investment. It feels like we betting on a technological and operational breakthrough, and that contradicts my idea of sound long-term investment.

(Source: Company financial reports)

One more chart that doesn’t look right to me: the cash flows lost their consistency and synchronization with revenue’s dynamics.

(Source: Company financial reports)

The odds don’t look favorable for the company

Falling price for solar panels is part of the story. Sometimes the price takes a break for several months and then continues falling. Solar companies got used to it, those who didn’t quit, in different ways, but it hasn’t been easy for anybody. The solar business is under constant pressure that doesn’t allow companies to increase sales alongside ever-increasing product shipments. For instance, First Solar’s production capacity in 2014 was 2700 MW and sales $3.39 billion. Now capacity is over 5000 MW, but sales are expected to be just over $3 billion in 2019.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The company is constantly fighting another war on the technological front. Several years ago I read an article on SA titled "Crisis Of American Solar Manufacturing - The Fall Of First Solar," by Robert Dydo. The author opened my eyes to the issue of how First Solar is competing almost alone to keep thin-film technology relevant, whereas crystalline modules producers push the technology together. This equation simply works against thin-film in the long run, because it takes too much effort and money to develop the technology single-handedly. The average spending on R&D of Candian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) for the last 5 years was 4.8% versus gross income, the average spending of JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) was 7.61%, and the average spending of FSLR was 17.2%. That is just money, but what about talents that work or plan to work in R&D? Obviously, crystalline technology is a wider HR market.

The next chart shows how differently the US and Chinese solar module producers have been faring. Note that CSIQ and JKS have geographically diversified sales, thus the Chinese domestic market is not the only reason for the progress these two companies have made over 10 years. In the case of First Solar, I guess it is not the price but the technology that prevents the company from having broader sales outside the US - people just shy away from thin-film.

(Source: Companies’ financial reports)

Not losing hope and stock's cyclicality

First Solar is a business worth investing in because of the history of proven promises, strong grip on utility-scale projects in the US, legacy and brand name, financial health, low debt, and no share dilution practices. The company is simply too meritorious to leave from the radar of a clean energy investor. But due to its cyclicality and the above-mentioned traits of deterioration, it became too risky to buy the stock right away and wait for long-term success. The concept of Margin of Safety must be implemented.

An additional point here is cyclicality. More often than not, the dynamic of crude oil price suggests the direction for solar stocks, and at the moment, the crude oil price doesn’t give any clue. It means that there is no point in expecting favorable price action for FSLR right now.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Investment thesis

To me, betting on the expectation of an outstanding 4th quarter and further guidance equals to gambling, knowing how vulnerable this business has become over recent years. First Solar has the chance to overcome challenges, but it shrinking, and I do not feel comfortable getting invested at the current price. The company has to prove to us that it can deliver. It leaves us with an option to cover the risk of uncertainty by trying to get the stock at a lower price. The historical EV-to-Sales ratio suggests returning to FSLR at the level between 35 and 43 and buying the stock in a very lazy manner when and if it does fall there.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Risks

The company switched to the "overpromise and underdeliver" mode in recent years when it comes to sales and profit. If the figures of the 4th quarter of 2019 are disappointing, it will strengthen some assumptions that First Solar is losing its leadership status.

Another threat is the rapid meltdown of the cash pillow the company so carefully compiled over many years and that may ruining one of the value pillars the company has. If these risks materialize, then we may never see FSLR stock over $70 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.