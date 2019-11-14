Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units Complete Review

In this article, I'll review the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units, sorted into several categories. There are 99 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. Maybe the most important ETF for this type of security is the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP). As we can see in the charts below, despite the fact that more than half of the holdings are corporate bonds, which occupy 71% of the market capitalization of the fund, still, with $470 million in preferred stocks, VRP has no analog with regard to floating-rate securities.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

However, when we are talking about fixed-income ETFs, the influence of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF), the Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF), and the Invesco Preferred Portfolio ETF (PGX) should not be underestimated, as, with a total of $25 billion of preferred stocks and baby bonds, they are the benchmark of this market. I'll just remind you about last year's summer rally in fixed-income, borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB, and the released cash of over a billion dollars used from PFF, PGF, and PGX to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

We are continuously monitoring all preferred stocks by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX)

Source: TradingView.com

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

Source: TradingView.com

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

Source: TradingView.com

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), continues its bounce back at the current rate of 1.94% after it had previously fallen again close to its over 3-year low at a rate of 1.50% in the first week of October. And this comes against the background of the Federal Reserve's decision to lower borrowing costs for the third time this year and signaling that it will not raise rates for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the Federal Reserve is extending its repo operations at least through January of the next year. Despite that, the treasuries turned bearish, basically as a risk-on with the US-China trade optimism. The fixed-income securities extended their slight upward movement, and neglecting the unstable behavior of the bonds market, managed to stay calm, with VRP trading at its 2-year high. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 finished a fifth straight week of gains, resulting in a new fresh all-time high, with a series of positive news, among which were the US-China trade deal, last month's FOMC decision to cut the Federal Funds Rate to 1.75%, the strong jobs report and the better-than-expected corporate earnings season.

The Review

1. All Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stocks And Units

Here, I will post the yield curve for all that are probably redemptions in the next 10 years. The point here is that their Yield-to-Call is the best you can get out of them, because after they become floating, they also become redeemable, which pins their price to par after their call date. If the stock trades higher than its par plus accrued dividend after the call date, it will have a negative Yield-to-Call, and to have such an expectation is financially unreasonable.

1.1 Qualified Yield Curve

For a better view, JE-A is excluded because of its 27% Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Not Qualified

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

2. Financials

Here is a close view of all high-quality financial preferreds, as their average Yield-to-Worst (Yield-to-Call) is at a rate of 4.03%, while the rated ones are at an average YTC of 3.81%. There is a shift of 0.21% (↑) in the Yield Curve of the whole group since our previous article in April (also 0.25%(↑) for rated ones).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

The upper right-hand side stock is the one with the highest YTC and the highest CY at the same time. In this case, it is the speculative one, TECTP, as there is very little information available about the company that is private, and the risk in it is the uncertainty. Generally, it is very far from the quality of the rest of the group securities. That's why I will exclude it from the YTC-CY bubble chart, but you can see more information about the Tectonic Financial Preferred Stock in the full list below.

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

3. REIT Fixed-to-Floaters

They all pay a non-qualified dividend rate. The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 6.83% (there is a change of 0.08% (↓) in the Yield Curve of the group since the last month).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

4. The High-Yield Ones

This is a list of the Shipping, Energy-related and other high-yield preferred stocks, with an average Yield-to-Call of 9.59% (a shift of 0.27% (↓) for a month).

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield:

Source: Author's database

The Full List

Source: Author's database

5. Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks

In addition, a new group of preferred stocks is being formed: Fixed Reset Rate Preferred Stocks. Its features are almost the same as the Fixed-to-Floating Securities, as instead of the three-month LIBOR, they will pay a floating dividend at a rate of the five-year U.S. Treasury Rate plus allowance. At this point, only 3 are the stocks of this type, but this number is expected to grow as the current interbank lending rate benchmark, the LIBOR, will phase out by the end of 2021.

Source: Author's database

6. Ex-Dividend Dates

Which fixed-to-floating rate and fixed reset rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend until the end of the month? The dates given are predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

7. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs

There are five new securities issued for the past two months:

Source: Author's database

8. How do they move?

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks and units moved for the last month.

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is what our small world of fixed-to-floating rate preferred stocks look like in the first half of November. Although at a slow pace, the New Year's rally for all fixed-to-floaters almost never stopped, as the situation is not much different from the previous month. Yields are falling with each month, and there has been no correction since December last year, and it is harder and harder to find higher-return preferred stock without compromising on safety. As we can see, the highest-quality issues, the preferred stocks issued by financials, continue to be below the threshold of 4%, and the rated ones are even lower. The securities issued by REITs are still at the average YTW of below 7% now, and considering their not-qualified dividend, we get a qualified equivalent of 5.60%.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 11/11/2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.