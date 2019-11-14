Plan B: Why I Bought Swire Pacific Class B Shares

If one can live with less liquidity, they are therefore the better way to invest in Swire Pacific, in my opinion.

While especially the aviation segment is negatively impacted by the fallout of ongoing Hong Kong protests, it should be remembered that Swire Properties is the company's most important business.

Back in June, I presented Swire Pacific Ltd. in an article here on Seeking Alpha. A lot has happened since. While I was not overly excited by the company back then, despite it being a decent business, it has become much more interesting to me following a steep price drop due to the political situation in Hong Kong in the recent month. At these levels, I believe that the company is more valuable than its price currently indicates.

There are two share classes: A shares (OTCPK:SWRAF;OTCPK:SWRAY) and B shares (OTCPK:SWRBY;OTCPK:SWRBF). While the A shares are more frequently traded I still chose to conduct my investment via B shares. In this article I will explain why I believe that Swire Pacific is undervalued at the current price and why I opted for B shares instead of the more liquid A shares.

Hong Kong Situation

Swire Pacific has indeed suffered from the current political situation in its Hong Kong home market. The aviation segment has clearly been hit the hardest so far. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCPK:CPCAF;OTCPK:CPCAY), in which the company has a 45 percent ownership interest, had to reduce its flights due to a significant drop in bookings. The Hong Kong flag carrier's CEO, Mr. Rupert Hogg, furthermore resigned after severe pressure from Beijing following the involvement of numerous Cathay staff in pro-democracy activities. The Trading and Industrials segment has also been affected negatively, albeit to a lesser degree. And of course, Swire Pacific Offshore, the marine services division, is still ailing.

Be that as it is, however, the company's most important business is its 82 percent stake in Swire Properties Ltd. (OTCPK:SWPFF;OTCPK:SWROY). It accounts for the vast majority of the group's reported profits (92.5 percent as of the first half). The market value of this asset alone exceeds Swire Pacific's total market capitalization.

Amidst all the chaos, the Hong Kong real estate market has proven to be very resilient. Sure, there is a visible slowdown. But nothing even remotely resembling a crash has happened, nor do I expect one anytime soon. There is only so much land in all of Hong Kong so supply is and remains limited. At the same time, however, demand remains. The majority of Swire Properties's Hong Kong key office and retail properties still have almost perfect occupancy rates, despite declining retail sales. The latter at least was also partially offset by retail sales growth in Mainland China. During the first half, the division's recurring underlying profit grew 8 percent YoY. Going forward, I acknowledge that profit growth might halt for as long as the political unrest remains unresolved. However, I doubt that (recurring) profits will decrease significantly in the long run.

The Taikoo Place commercial campus owned by Swire Properties; source: Swire Pacific Ltd.

And it is not only Swire Properties that is performing acceptably well. Swire Coca-Cola, which is the exclusive bottler for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in large parts of Southern China (including the Shanghai Municipality), Hong Kong and Taiwan as well as parts of the US states Washington, Arizona, California and Kansas, is doing quite well operationally. And given that Hong Kong is of lesser importance to the division, I expect it to continue to do so regardless of the situation there. The company generated a recurring EBITDA of nearly HK$2.2 billion ($280 million; up 5 percent YoY) during the first half. Especially Mainland China remains a source of growth. Swire Coca-Cola is not only profitable but also net debt-free (net cash position of HK$ 749 million or about $95 million as of June 30).

Trucks in front of a Swire Coca-Cola facility in the US; source: Swire Pacific Ltd.

Furthermore, Swire Pacific's balance sheet appears to be rather healthy. The holding company's net debt decreased significantly to HK$48.6 billion ($5.6 billion) as of the end of the first half; 22 percent below the debt level as of December 31.

So all in all, I believe that the company is in better shape than its share price does currently indicate. I, therefore, expect its share price to recover once the situation in Hong Kong resolves. Even if China will begin to position the neighbouring city of Shenzhen as an alternative to Hong Kong, it will most likely take years for it to take Hong Kong's place as the go-to destination for international businesses and investors in the region (if something like that will happen at all). Chinese consumers are likely to resume shopping in Hong Kong once the security situation improves. I do not expect too much of an impact from anti-Hong Kong sentiment, as the vast majority of the Chinese population - which do not have access to uncensored information - is under the impression that there is only a limited number of violent protesters while the broader Hong Kong population loves and supports China.

There is of course still the risk of economic sanctions. Recent legislation passed by the US Senate with overwhelming bi-partisan support ("Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act") might lead to measures that could endanger Hong Kong's privileged status as a trading partner. It is not unlikely that other countries, especially democracies, might follow suit if the human rights situation in Hong Kong deteriorates below an acceptable level.

An armed Chinese intervention would be at least similarly devastating, if not more, as well. In such extreme scenarios the real estate market and the whole Hong Kong economy would surely suffer greatly and Swire Pacific would be unable to escape it. Yet I am rather confident in this regard. China has shown remarkable restraint - for Chinese measures anyway - so far. I do not expect them to purposefully escalate the situation. Instead, I could rather imagine that they will wait for isolated parts of the protest to become more violent thus losing public support in Hong Kong. Once the situation has cooled off a little, Carrie Lam, the city's much-despised Chief Executive, could be replaced as a symbol of reconciliation in a face-saving manner for Beijing.

The way I see it there are three possible outcomes, two of them beneficial for Swire Pacific in the long run. Either, the situation will cool off and everything will return to the status quo. Or the pro-democracy movement prevails and the territory becomes more open in the long run, which would benefit business even more. The real estate sector would probably profit even more than the general economy as it would make the city more attractive to Mainland Chinese citizens wishing to enjoy civil liberties. Only if the situation escalates the perspective would be unfavorable, but I doubt that this will happen.

Trade War Easing

On the geopolitical front, I also see another factor that could be beneficial to the company. There have been signs recently that first steps to a solution for the trade war between the US and China might be imminent within weeks. That would certainly be good news for Swire Pacific, given that most of its businesses are winners of globalization and free trade.

Why Class B?

Now that I have established why I like the business, the question remains why go with the less liquid class B shares. First of all, I consider this to be a medium to long term-investment. Hence liquidity is not as important as it would be if this was a short-term play.

More importantly, the B shares are entitled to the same rights as the A shares, while accounting for a fifth of the capital per share. So in absolute terms, five B shares are entitled to the same amount of dividend payments as one A share. However, as B shares trade at an above 20 percent discount compared to the more liquid class A shares, the dividend yield is effectively higher. At the same time I acquired the business at a higher discount than with a mixed or all-A shares purchase. The B shares also have the same voting right per share (so effectively five-fold per dollar), but this is of minor importance to me as an individual investor.

So, somewhat counterintuitively, the theoretically better shares (because they have more voting power) are considerably cheaper. Apart from the liquidity issue, I therefore do see only advantages in choosing the B stock.

Conclusion

For the reasons presented above, I choose to make an investment in Swire Pacific Class B shares. It is first and foremost my confidence in the Hong Kong real estate sector that shaped my positive view. Even under the assumption that the aviation segment will deteriorate and the marine services division remains in trouble, I believe that this is a way to gain exposure to that market at a very attractive price via Swire Properties at a considerable discount. All other operations are essentially a free extra. And at the end of the day I believe that these operations do have some value of their own and will be able to contribute to Swire Pacific's profitability if managed right.

To be perfectly clear, Swire Pacific is certainly not a risk-free investment. But I believe that, provided there is no political escalation in Hong Kong, the company offers significant value at an attractive price in the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWRBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.