Five9 Benefits From A Massive Shift To The Cloud

We see growth unabated, helped by additional operational leverage but not much room for valuation multiple expansion, making the shares still attractive.

The company partners with system integrators which are an important catalyst in this transition to the cloud. The company can replicate much of its success internationally as well.

The company is a leader in cloud contact centers and the shift to the cloud is still in the early innings, providing a long-term tailwind for the company.

We wrote a month ago about Five9 (FIVN), the leader in the cloud contact center market, arguing that the shares offered a good entry point, had more to run and that's what's happened, a bit quicker than we expected. Considering the market reaction to the Q3 figures these were excellent:

And indeed the Q3 figures were excellent so let's start off there.

Q3 results

From the 10-Q:

The quarter came in strong, with revenues beating by $5.1M to $$83.8M and non-GAAP EPS coming in 5 cents better than expected at $0.20, driven by enterprise which brings in 80% of LTM revenues.

Its commercial business (smaller customers bringing in the other 20% of LTM revenues) isn't growing so fast with growth in the single-digits.

Recurring revenues are 91% of revenues, the rest is brought in by professional services (which still generates negative gross margins). The dollar net retention rate was 107%.

There is a considerable gap between the GAAP loss ($1.38M) and the non-GAAP profit ($13.7M) which is due to stock-based compensation ($11.67M) and the amortization of discount and issuance cost on the convertible senior notes ($3.3M).

Outlook

Q4:

Revenue: $86M-87M

Non-GAAP net income: $13.7M-14.7M ($0.21-0.23 per share)

2019:

Revenue: $321.7M-322.7M

Non-GAAP net income: $48.8M-49.8M ($0.77-0.78 per share)

2020:

Management is "comfortable" with current revenue consensus ($368M) and $57M in net (non-GAAP) income.

There will be a strong seasonal decline from Q4 2019 to Q1 2020.

This implies a considerable slowdown in 2020, but management reassured it's just conservative guidance. The company also has a long-term operating model (from the earnings deck):

Growth

We have discussed the main growth drivers already in our previous article, but here is an overview from the earnings deck:

Here is some additional color from the Q3CC on some of these.

Enterprise

The company's success is almost entirely the result of the enterprise market. The company gets 60% of its sales from channel partners of which the systems integrators (the Deloitte, Earnest & Young and IBMs of this world) are increasingly important.

And what these system integrators are telling its clients is to go digital and to embrace the cloud. This matters a great deal as cloud penetration in customer centers is less than 15% with a TAM of $24B, there is a massive opportunity to get customers off their limited legacy applications into the cloud and the system integrators are an important catalyst for this shift.

Companies also increasingly recognize that their customer service experience is essential, and the on-premise legacy solutions are limited and inflexible. These developments are increasingly favoring top cloud contact center providers like Five9, which is raking it with the enterprise sector, which constitutes 80% of its revenue:

From the earnings deck:

An important reason for enterprise customer satisfaction is that the company is still doing most of the implementation itself, ensuring quality and trust. However, given the increased importance of the system integrators, this is likely to shift a little (Q3CC):

we’ve historically done our implementation and services directly to the end user customers and that’s primarily to ensure quality. We want to make sure that that doesn’t get sacrificed one bit. It’s been a big reason for our success rate and our retention rates. We have every intention of leveraging partners to do some of those services for us. And as we’re bringing them on literally as we speak, several are investing their resources and getting trained and certified to be able to do those services.

The enterprise sector grew 36% in Q3 and management foresees years of 30%+ growth ahead. As a reminder, it isn't actually so easy to thrive in the enterprise segment (Q3CC):

there are some prerequisites that you’ve got to overcome or accomplish before you can even approach enterprises with this type of solution. And you’ve got to be able to demonstrate scale way beyond what they’ve got today because they may have growth or M&A acquisitions that require multiple X of growth beyond what they have. You’ve got to demonstrate security and data protection and making sure that you can secure and encrypt and protect their data as well if not better than they can. You’ve got to have an always-on fault-tolerant platform that has the resiliency and redundancies built into it. It’s very hard for an individual entity to achieve on their own... The fourth area is really the ability to make sure that we’ve been able to duplicate and allow them to move to the cloud without compromising or sacrificing anything that they have today... And then the fifth and final is really being able to give them a platform for innovation

The recent acquisition of Whendu’s iPaaS Platform makes a shift to the cloud significantly easier for potential customers. This looks like a pretty important acquisition which could accelerate adoption of the company's cloud platform.

Partners

We discussed the importance of partners in our last article, here are the five different types (earnings deck):

The company entered a strategic agreement with Microsoft (MSFT) which has selected Five9 as a strategic contact center partner to deeply integrate the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platform with Microsoft Teams, from the Q3CC:

They’ve been making good traction with Teams as they’ve integrated Skype for Business and their calling offers into Teams. And I think the news has been full of reports about the success of Teams in the market. And so that’s a great partner. We are intending to launch our support with them and they’ve been having us out to their events and introducing us to their partner channel and so on.

And starting a marketplace just a couple of days ago (PR, our emphasis)

Five9, Inc. (FIVN), the leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the availability of the Five9 App Marketplace. Since last year, Five9 has more than doubled its partner community providing more choice to customers as they seek to address their contact center and customer engagement needs.

With such a wide partner community and ecosystem the company becomes ever more ingrained, which is difficult for competitors to match.

AI

A future growth vector is likely to be the use of AI, as the company has some 5B minutes in recorded customer interaction from which machine learning can distill algorithms that can assist operators (or even automate part of the response).

There are currently five large trials ongoing and here is an update on the progress (Q3CC):

we’ve begun implementation, hiring, coding, and performing AI model evaluation and performance tuning.

We don't think this will bring huge revenues soon, but some will be trickling in fairly soon (Q3CC):

With AI, I know the trials are not completed. We’re actively in trials with five of our large customers and we could be doing many more than that, but that’s what we need right now is to get the big use cases into production essentially.

AI does serve as a competitive differentiator as few will be able to match the amount of data that the company has generated and continues to generate, especially the legacy on-premise solutions providers will face hurdles reproducing this.

International

From the 10-Q:

Overseas revenue constitutes less than 10% of revenue; there clearly is a huge opportunity here and management argues that basically the infrastructure is already in place to boost international growth (Q3CC):

So we actually already have a team from a go-to-market perspective, and Dan’s just hired a new leader, very excited about that. This is the same gentleman who built out the Cisco contact center business over 10 years ago. So I think we’ve got the leadership and the team there that we need. From a data center perspective, we actually already have data centers and footprint.

Before one assumes the company hosts everything on its own servers (Q3CC):

the focus that we have with regards to data center footprint is on leveraging public cloud who have made those investments to have the availability zones that we need so that we can have data centers in country without us needing to make the investment to say, standup colo agreements and rack and stack hardware. So we’re looking to public cloud availability zones to leverage the data centers, footprints that we need as we expand into additional countries.

Margins

Not surprisingly, the strong revenue growth has improved margins over time; from the earnings deck:

Cash

Data by YCharts

Growth and margin expansion have led to a significant amount of cash flow generation, although one has to keep in mind the company pays a considerable amount of stock-based compensation (which actually exceeds the free cash flow):

Data by YCharts

Dilution has been fairly substantial, and the company does have a substantial debt at $206.3M, although it also sits on lots of cash and equivalents ($321M).

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation has gradually crept up a lot and 12x EV/S is a considerable multiple. While this is backwards-looking with the 2020 multiple at 10 (based on 2020 revenue of $368M, $115M in net cash and a market cap of $3.8B), there will be additional shares from incentive pay (2.6M from outstanding options) and the outstanding convertible notes.

Analysts expect a (non-GAAP) EPS of $0.78 this year rising to $0.86 the next. The latter seems unduly low to us, we would expect earnings growth to exceed the 25% revenue growth the company is cruising on, given the operational leverage.

Conclusion

The company is a recognized market leader doing particularly well with enterprise customers. This market is still in the early innings, with less than 15% of the market having made the transition to the cloud.

We see little reason for this secular tailwind to slow down anytime soon and see further operational leverage as a result. We don't see much room for valuation multiple expansion though, so the shares will rise with earnings, in our view. That's still a nice perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.