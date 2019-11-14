Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended November 10, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: Opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: Opaxe)

1) Johnson Tract polymetallic project in the USA

On November 5, HighGold Mining announced that it intersected 107.8m @ 12.42g/t, 7.11% Zn, 0.88% Cu, 1.64% Pb and 8.9g/t Ag from 153m in hole JT19-082 at its Johnson Tract in southern Alaska. This is equal to 1,956(AuEq.)m, but the great news were somewhat tainted, as the company had to issue a retraction and clarification statement later that day. It said the results represent intersected core lengths and not true widths. The true width of JT19-082 is around 50% of reported width.

(Source: HighGold Mining Investor Presentation, November 2019)

The good results from this drill hole are not surprising, considering it was a twin of historic drill hole JT93-065:

(Source: HighGold Mining)

Johnson Tract is located near tidewater in Southcentral Alaska and was discovered by Anaconda Minerals in 1982.

(Source: HighGold Mining Investor Presentation, November 2019)

Until 1995, a total of 88 holes were drilled for 26,840 meters. In 1985, an internal mineral resource was estimated for the Cuervo Block of the Johnson Tract deposit, and the results included a total of 1,413,862 short tons grading 0.278 oz/ton Au, 5.85% Zn, 0.62% Pb and 0.70% Cu.

HighGold Mining is currently conducting a nine-hole drilling program at the property, thus drilling it for the first time in almost 25 years. The deposit has a 275m vertical extent with a 25m to 50m+ true width, and the company is targeting a potential multi-million ounce, multi-deposit system.

The maiden resource estimate for Johnson Tract should come out in the first quarter of 2020.

2) WKP gold-silver deposit in New Zealand

On November 7, OceanaGold (OTCPK:OTCPK:OCANF) released new results from resource definition drilling at WKP, 10 km north of its Waihi gold mine in New Zealand. The best interception was 25.4m @ 38.66g/t Au and 64.5g/t Ag from 433.7m in hole WKP81, which is equal to 1,002(AuEq.)m.

(Source: OceanaGold)

So far, drilling on the East Graben vein has intersected significant widths and grades in almost every hole.

WKP and the Waihi gold mine are located on New Zealand’s North Island:

(Source: OceanaGold)

In February, OceanaGold published an initial resource estimate for WKP and the deposit’s three main veins contain 234,000 ounces of gold and 296,000 ounces of silver in the measured an indicated category. This is crucial for the mine life extension at Waihi as the latter has just 607,000 ounces of gold in measured in indicated resources excluding WKP.

(Source: OceanaGold)

OceanaGold plans to complete apreliminary economic study on the Waihi district in the first half of 2020. The study will incorporate the development of the Martha and WKP deposits.

3) Marmato gold project in Colombia

On April 25, Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF) released results from 21 drill holes from the Deeps Zone at its Marmato gold project, and the best interception was 411.9m @ 2.15g/t Au and 4.7g/t Ag from 195.25m in hole MT-IU-045. This is equal to 909(AuEq.)m.

(Source: Gran Colombia)

Gran Colombia plans to drill a total of 17,000 meters as part of its 2019 drilling campaign at Marmato, and aims to release the results of its prefeasibility study by mid-2020.

Marmato is a small underground mine located in the Caldas department in the Middle Cauca gold district 80 km south of Medellin. The area has been in continuous production since Spanish colonists seized control of the Marmato mines in 1527:

(Source: Gran Colombia Corporate Presentation, October 2019)

Gran Colombia considers Marmato to be among the top 20 undeveloped global gold deposits. The exploration potential looks pretty good with gold resources of more than 7 million ounces across all categories:

(Source: Gran Colombia)

In October, the company released a preliminary economic assessment for Marmato which foresees the production of 2.2 million ounces of gold at an average total cash cost of $799 per ounce over a mine life of 19 years. The initial capital cost for the Deep Zone mining operation is estimated at $269 million.

(Source: Gran Colombia)

The company plans to spin out Marmato to a new listed vehicle in a transaction with Bluenose Gold (OTCPK:ALLXF), and the deal is expected to be completed in December 2019.

My main concern about Marmato is that it's located in a region over-run by illegal miners.

Conclusion

HighGold’s Johnson Tract is a very high-grade project in Alaska that hasn’t seen action in almost 25 years, and the first drill results look amazing as expected. The company thinks there could be a lot of gold in the project, and I think now is the time to build some momentum, as the currrent drill program still has seven holes to go. However, HighGold is not listed in the US, so you’ll have to go to the TSX if you want to gain exposure.

OceanaGold has made a great discovery at WKP, which can breathe new life into its Waihi gold mine. The wait for the key figures won’t be long, as the company plans to release a preliminary economic study on the whole district in the first half of 2020. However, I think that as a whole OceanaGold is severely overvalued. It has a market cap of almost $1.5 billion against an annual gold output of some 500,000 ounces, and can’t turn a profit even at the current gold price.

Gran Colombia’s Marmato is a great project with amazing potential, but I have serious doubts that the expansion of the mine will go smoothly, as opposition from the local population seems to be strong. I covered Gran Colombia in more detail at the end of last November here, and my Marketplace service features an interview about the company with fellow SA contributor Darp Research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

