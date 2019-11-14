Boot Barn Holdings: Growth At A Reasonable Price

The company believes it has less than 5% of its addressable market and is reasonably valued given its growth profile.

Unlike other apparel/shoe retailers, the company's western wear products are less likely to be impacted by shifts in fashion trends.

Thesis

Strong same-store sales growth has been a consistent theme for Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) since the company's IPO five years ago. Q2-20 was no different. Same-store sales increased 7.8% on top of a tough comparable of 11.3% growth a year ago.

In addition to strong same-store sales growth, the company continues to add new stores and will have added 25 by year end. With 248 stores in 33 states today, Boot Barn Holdings believes it can eventually double its store count.

Though shares are touching 52-week highs, the company looks reasonably valued given its strong management, growth potential, and sales dependence on western wear, which is largely immune to sudden shifts in fashion tastes that challenge other apparel and shoe retailers.

Q3: Raised Guidance Again

Total revenue grew 11.3% in the quarter, and same-store sales in physical locations - which comprises 85% of sales - increased 8%. E-commerce sales grew 7%. The second quarter represents the company's tenth consecutive quarter of positive store comps. Boot Barn Holdings has a history of strong SSS.

For FY-20, the company expects SSS to increase 6.5%. Earnings per share will be 35% higher than last year. EPS guidance was raised from a minimum of $1.57 to a minimum of $1.67.

Boot Barn Holdings attributes several factors to its continued growth. The company has continued to expand the amount of floor space and the inventory investment in both work boots and work apparel. Overall, boots and footwear account for about half of its revenue. Apparel is 33% of revenue. Hats and accessories make up the rest of revenue. In addition to selling popular third-party brands, Boot Barn has also found success with its own in-house brands, two of which are in the top five in sales in its stores. The company continues to develop its own products.

The company has also improved its e-commerce operation and continues to evolve its in-store operations. Boot Barn's focus over the past 18 months has been on improving the EBIT contribution of its e-commerce business by reducing promotional activity, cutting back on pay-per-click advertising and removing low-margin SKUs from its online store. With the company's newly launched focus capability, customer online orders can now be fulfilled by the inventory in any store, allowing customer pick-up within a couple of hours.

Geographic Expansion

Boot Barn Holdings has 248 stores in 33 states and will have added 25 new stores by the end of the year. New stores opened or acquired in the last 7 years have on average paid back faster than the company's targeted 3-year payback. The company believes it has room to double its store count. It estimates that the western wear total addressable market is $20 billion. Boot Barn is approaching $1 billion in annual sales.

Many of the stores are based in areas of the country whose local economies are dependent on oil/gas drilling or farming. However, the company believes its geographic spread is enough to offset any major downturn in either of those industries. As Boot Barn broadens its reach geographically, it could presumably further diminish this risk. That said, the company does not believe its overexposure to oil/gas or farming communities is a negative based on sales growth trends compared to other retailers not dependent on the same industries.

Valuation and Risks

Boot Barn Holdings appears to have a lot of factors working its favor. It has a core consumer market that its products appeal to. That market is not susceptible to constantly evolving fashion whims that could unexpectedly gut the company's business prospects. The company acknowledges that there is not a lot of outside research on the total addressable market in which it participates. However, if we believe its assumption that the market is $20 billion - of which Boot Barn Holdings holds less than 5% - and the company can continue strong sales growth and double its store count over time, then that provides a clear runway for growth that could last for years. The company continues to improve profitability and is looking at 35% EPS growth this year. At a PEG of just over 1, it looks reasonably valued.

However, Boot Barn does faces risks, which the company acknowledges. It is dependent on oil/gas workers and rural areas. A swift economic downturn affecting employment in those areas could damage the growth story. Additionally, the company's strong same-store sales growth continues to make it more difficult to improve upon great growth numbers. A growth target miss in coming quarters could depress the valuation and make shares more appealing, but it's a coin toss as to whether or not that will happen.

Conclusion

Boot Barn Holdings is an interesting niche retail play that appears to be a growth story that could continue for some time. Shares look like a reasonable bet given the company's performance and the growth runway that remains. I am not an investor, but will continue to follow the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.