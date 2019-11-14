Solid Q4 Results And Streaming Excitement Pushes Disney Stock Higher

Over the years, I’ve made it clear that Disney (DIS) is my favorite company in the media/entertainment space. Actually, it’s been more than that. Disney is one of my favorite companies in the entire stock market. To me, this company’s well-diversified revenue stream, the strength of its brand name, and the secular tailwinds behind the stock in terms of macro forces leading to increased demand for entertainment (whether that be content related or experiential) make it a wonderful long-term investment opportunity. For years now, Disney has been one of my largest individual holdings. At the moment, it is my second-largest holding, with a 6.4% weighting. In my portfolio, a ~2% weighing signifies a “full” position, so Disney’s extremely overweight nature should make the conviction behind my bullish stance clear. The company just reported Q4 earnings, which complements that bullish opinion. In short, I thought the numbers looked great, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this blue-chip name.

Q4 Results

Disney beat on both the top and bottom lines, with non-GAAP EPS coming in at $1.07 ($0.10 higher than expectations) and revenue coming in at $19.1 billion (beating estimates by $80 million). The non-GAAP EPS figure represented -28% y/y growth, yet the sales figure represented 34% growth y/y.

Operating income totaled $3.436 billion during the quarter, up 5% y/y.

I should note that cash from operations and free cash flow were both down dramatically in the quarter. FCF came in at $1.1 billion, down from nearly $10 billion a year ago. And cash from operations totaled roughly $6 billion, down from $14.3 billion a year ago.

However, this isn’t a reflection of a struggling business, but instead, the big negative figures we're seeing appear to be primarily due to one-time items related to the Fox acquisition. Sure, rising costs associated with certain business segments didn’t help. Disney’s interest expenses are higher now due to recent debt offerings. Management also mentioned that pension obligations were higher y/y. Yet, tax obligations related to the Fox deal appear to be the biggest drag here, and while I expect that the OTT investments will hurt FCF numbers moving forward, we’ll see them return to more normal levels in the coming quarters.

Disney breaks down its business into 4 primary segments, and each of them performed well during the quarter.

Media Networks produced $6.51 billion in sales, up 22% y/y. Media Networks operating income came in at $1.783 billion, down 3% y/y.

This segment saw such strong top line growth y/y due to the integration of the Twenty-First Century Fox assets, namely FX and National Geographic. Management noted that operating income decreased due to increased programming costs related to ESPN. Regarding ESPN specifically, the company said:

“The decrease at ESPN was due to increases in programming, production and marketing costs, partially offset by higher affiliate revenue. Higher programming costs were driven by rate increases for NFL, college sports and MLB programming. Affiliate revenue growth was due to an increase in contractual rates and the launch of the ACC Network, partially offset by a decrease in subscribers.”

This appears to be the new nature of doing business in the sports entertainment world. The leagues understand the power that their live content has, and with more competition amongst distributors interested in the eyeballs that live sports attract, it makes sense that companies like Disney will have to pay higher prices.

Parks, Experiences, and Products produced $6.655 billion in sales, up 8% y/y. Operating income here came in at $1.381 billion, up 17% y/y.

The parks and resorts segment continues to cruise along. While these results are admittedly cyclical due to the fact that they’re tied to the economic health of the consumer, I sometimes feel as though this is the crown jewel of the Disney operation. The strength of DIS’s parks/resorts segment is what sets Disney apart from other major media & entertainment companies. The company continues to see rising demand here, allowing it to raise prices. Management also continues to invest heavily in new attractions, yet I like the long-term ROI that I see here. Furthermore, parks play an important part in the sticky DIS ecosystem. Parks drive demand for content consumption, and vice-versa.

Studio Entertainment produced $3.31 billion, up 52% y/y. The major success that Disney had at the box office during the quarter led to $1.079 billion in operating income, up 79% y/y.

And speaking of demand for content consumption, it doesn’t get much better than the company’s studio segment results in Q4. The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Aladdin highlighted the company’s Q4 slate, and these films all performed well. Disney is going to crush the annual box office record in 2019, and these 3 films all played significant roles in that overall performance.

And Direct-to-Consumer & International produced $3.428 billion, crushing the $825 million produced in the same quarter a year ago as the company ramps out of OTT services. The consolidation of Hulu played a large role in this quarter’s y/y results, and moving into Q1, we should begin to see the impact of the Disney+ sub base on this segment’s results with the service launching in the coming days. Operating income was -$740 million in this segment, however.

Management has spoken about the lack of profitability that it expects in the short term as it heavily advertises and invests in the OTT ramp. During the conference call, management noted that these losses are expected to grow in the short term. DIS expects to see this segment generate ~$800 million in losses during the company’s next quarter.

Regardless of these short-term losses, DIS management, and especially vaunted CEO Bob Iger, appear to be incredibly upbeat about the company’s future as a streaming provider.

Iger began the conference call by saying, “We're now just days away from launching Disney+, a combination of four years of planning, organizational transformation and a lot of hard work and we're excited to be on the verge of this new era.”

Throughout the call, Iger and Co. continued to be frank with analysts that they weren’t going to divulge their expectations for streaming subs just yet, though the tone echoed the excitement of the opening statement, leaving me to believe that the company will likely beat early expectations with regard to subs. Management did mention that ESPN+ is up to over 3.4 million paying subs, and Hulu’s paid subs figure now sits at ~28.5 million. We know that the Verizon deal is going to roughly 20 million households access to Disney+ for free. Though, during the Q&A portion of the CC, Iger noted that Disney is not giving away this service, saying:

“Yes, the wholesale agreement, we're not prepared to give you any more information about that, but I can say that the deal is positive for us from an economic perspective, because it's just not being given away. In other words, we're not just giving it away. We're getting paid a certain amount for it, but I won't get into specifics regarding that.”

Initial data regarding the recent Disney+ service trial launch in the Netherlands was positive. The users gave high remarks regarding the platform, its ease of use, and the content provided. With regard to content at launch, Iger remarked:

“At launch, Disney+ users will have immediate access to more than 500 movies including all of our beloved titles and more than 7,500 episodes of library television content, including 30 seasons of The Simpsons. By year five, this growing collection will include more than 620 movies and more than 10,000 television episodes along with countless shorts and features.”

Iger also mentioned that the company’s service was getting positive reviews across a wide demographic swath, disproving the notion that Disney+ is going to be a service meant solely for kids. During the CC, he said, “The demographics were far broader than a lot of people expected them to be. This is well beyond kids and family, clearly where this is a four quadrant product, with adult men and women as well as kids families watching or using the service.”

Management highlighted the fact that Disney+ is offering users unique experiences to consumer content from the various universes that Disney owns. The Mandalorian is one of the most anticipated originals on the platform. This is going to the first time that fans of the Star Wars universe receive a live-action show. Disney said that within the first year of launch, it plans on releasing more than 45 original series. And, by year 5, management expects to see the service producing 60+ original projects per year.

And speaking of original projects, huge news dropped recently for fans of the Marvel cinematic universe. In an excellent exposé published by Bloomberg earlier in the week highlighting Bob Iger and the launch of the Disney+ service, news broke that the Marvel shows that will be exclusive to the platform will be must-watch viewing for MCU fans because the storylines of this shows will play integral roles in the plots of the upcoming phase 4 MCU films. There have been rumors (thus far unsubstantiated) that Disney is spending upwards of $25 million/episode on the MCU shows, which would mean that its costs would exceed the massive expenses related to the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones series. In the past, Iger has mentioned that Disney’s spend on original content will be less than major rivals, so I sort of doubt these claims. But it does appear as though Disney and Marvel’s chief creative officer, Kevin Feige, are taking the original MCU shows very seriously, and as a fan of the comic book genre, I couldn’t be happier. If these reports are even close to being true, the hype around the MCU shows alone will likely drive tens of millions to the platform. The synergy here between the streaming app and theatrical blockbusters is unique in the OTT space, and I think it bodes very well for Disney when it comes to hitting longer-term subscription targets.

Conclusion

All in all, it appears that the market bought into management’s excitement here, with DIS shares popping ~4% on the quarterly results. The company certainly has a lot in store for investors in the coming quarters with major theatrical releases as well as the highly anticipated streaming sub results. As a long-term investor, I continue to be very bullish on Disney. Yet, I will say that the stock appears to be rather expensive at present.

Disney shares are trading for roughly 24x earnings after the recent pop. This is the same fundamental level that the stock found resistance at in July of this year and back in September 2015. You have to go all the way back to 2005 to see Disney shares trading above the 24x TTM EPS threshold.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The stock’s 20-year average TTM P/E ratio is 20.7x. Its 10-year average TTM P/E ratio is 17.8x. In other words, the recent rally has pushed the stock to levels well above historical averages. I’m not surprised to see the bullish sentiment surrounding the streaming opportunity here, though unless Disney is going to be totally re-priced in a Netflix-ish (NFLX) light, I don’t see this ~25x premium as sustainable. Disney is likely to see negative EPS growth in 2020 as the company builds out its OTT platform. I think that this is the absolute necessary long-term play for the company and its operations, but from an investing point of view, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Disney share price consolidate back towards the 20x-22x range once the initial exuberance regarding the streaming transformation wears off.

Granted, I also wouldn’t be surprised to see this excitement push the shares past the highs they made earlier in the year, up towards the $150 level by year’s end. This is why I’m not interested in selling a single share that I own, regardless of my short-term value concerns. To me, Disney is a stock best owned, not traded. But that doesn’t mean that I’m willing to ignore valuation when accumulating a long-term position. When it comes to adding new shares to my position, I’ll only be looking to do so in the 17x-18x range, which would provide an adequate margin of safety to the ~20x area where I believe that DIS’s fair value sits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.