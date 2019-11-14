Tandem Diabetes: Strong Growth In Insulin Pumps

Tandem is on pace to double revenue this year, thanks to the success of its insulin pump technology that negates the use of needle injections for treatment of diabetes.

Thesis

Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) reported another quarter of stellar revenue growth. Domestic sales of its insulin pumps were up 80%. And international sales, which commenced just last year, were up more than 500% due to a tiny revenue base of $2.5 million in Q3-18.

For the full year, the company expects sales to nearly double those of 2018. And for 2020, the company is expecting more strong sales growth after the FDA presumably approves the company's latest insulin pump in Q4-19.

There are risks with Tandem. It has multiple insulin pump competitors and the company remains unprofitable. But the addressable market for Tandem and its competitors remains massive. Most of the millions of diabetics in the U.S. and abroad continue to use needles to make multiple insulin injections per day. Insulin pump technology eliminates the needle and more fully automates the monitoring and infusion of insulin into the body subcutaneously as the body needs it. Technological innovation in this space is rapid, and the market could change, but Tandem looks well-positioned to continue strong growth for the foreseeable future.

Q3: Continued Growth As The Company Awaits New Product Launch

Tandem makes insulin pumps for diabetics. The company's core product is the t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, or the X2. The solution consists of hardware, software, and customer support. The pumps typically last at least four years. In addition to selling insulin pumps, Tandem sells disposable products - insulin cartridges and infusion sets that connect insulin pump to the user's body - that are replaced every few days.

None of the countries Tandem sells in has pump penetration beyond 30%, providing ample room for growth. In the U.S., approximately 1.7 million people have Type 1 diabetes, and all of them are potential insulin pump customers. The company estimates that 1.6 million Americans with Type 2 diabetes are also candidates for pump therapy. Of this 3.3 million potential customers, Tandem estimates that 550,000 - or, 18% - use a pump, per the company's most recent 10-k filing.

As of Q3-19, the company had shipped 107,000 pumps domestically and 22,000 overseas within the last four years. Pumps sold in Q3 totaled nearly 14,000, an 87% increase yoy. Pumps are typically replaced after four years. The company is seeing growth from both first-time pump users and users switching from other pump brands.

The company's competitiveness depends on its constant ability to innovate. It has major competitors in Insulet (PODD) and Medtronic (MDT). The company says it has renewed 12,000 of 24,000 potential renewals. My assumption here is that a solid percentage of users switch to a competing insulin treatment instead of renewing. The company's long-term goal is to hit a 70% customer renewal rate.

The company is awaiting FDA approval of its seventh pump in seven years, the X2 Control-IQ. FDA approval is expected in Q4. Tandem expects strong demand for the new pump, but acknowledged competing products would also hit the market in 2020, notably one from Medtronic. However, the company believes the FDA approval head-start gives it momentum heading into 2020. Additionally, Insulet expects its newest pump to be approved by the FDA in the second half of 2020.

Valuation

The company remains unprofitable as it continues to invest in growth. The triple-digit sales growth has been stellar, but even the company noted this is likely to reduce as market penetration increases. Like Tandem, rival Insulet is exclusively devoted to insulin pumps, has about twice the revenue as Tandem, and revenue growth rates are much lower in the 20-30% range.

Given Tandem's momentum, shares look undervalued on a forward price/sales basis. Insulet, a company with a much slower growth rate, trades at a >40% premium to Tandem on P/S. Additionally, Tandem's P/S is just twice as much as comparable medical device industry average while its growth is absolutely crushing the industry average of 8%.

Conclusion

Tandem is a strong growth story whose stock has taken a pause following another stellar quarter of growth. With the forthcoming FDA approval of the company's newest insulin pump, the company is likely to see another year of industry-leading growth in insulin pumps. That said, the company faces intense competition and it remains to be seen how the diabetes treatment market evolves long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.