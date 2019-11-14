Insulet: Too Expensive

It will be releasing a new pump system in late 2020 on the heels of rival pump releases from competitors Tandem and Medtronic.

The company is one of three makers of insulin pumps, and its pay-as-you-go model and pharmacy are recent growth drivers.

Thesis

Insulet (PODD) reported its fifth straight quarter of revenue growth in excess of 20%. Going into Q4, the company raised full-year guidance and expects revenue growth of at least 28% versus the prior expectation of at least 24% growth.

Insulet is one of three providers of insulin pumps in the market and is seeing strong performance thanks to its increasing dependence on sales of its products in pharmacies and the adoption of a $0 upfront, pay-as-you-go model for its pumps.

That said, at more than 14x forward sales, the company looks a little risky at these levels. Though there is likely a long runway for growth for Insulet and competing solutions, Tandem looks like a better value with more aggressive growth prospects.

Looking Ahead

Insulet makes the Omnipod System, an insulin pump for diabetics. The Omnipod System consists of two products. The first is the Omnipod pump, and the second is the Omnipod DASH, an insulin management system.

The Omnipod is worn on the body for several days at a time and provides a continuous stream of insulin via subcutaneous infusion. This form of therapy is an alternative to simply injecting insulin with a needle several times a day.

Though Insulet has major competitors in Medtronic (MDT) and Tandem (TNDM), the company says its focus isn't so much on winning converts from competitors as it is on accessing the untapped market of diabetes patients who still use needles for insulin therapy. There appears to be a lot of runway for growth left in the insulin pump market. There are millions of potential pump users in the U.S. and abroad, and most of them do not use pumps. The company plans are to expand market access, continue innovating insulin pumps, and continue expanding sales overseas. It will generate nearly $800 million in revenue this year, and expects to reach $1 billion in 2020.

Recently, the company has seen particular revenue growth strength in selling Omnipods to Medicare beneficiaries who have Type 2 diabetes, a disease that tends to develop as one ages. For the second quarter in a row, Insulet saw a significant increase in the percentage of new starts for its Omnipods through the pharmacy for Medicare beneficiaries with Type 2. Omnipod sales volume via the pharmacy comprised 20% of sales in Q3 vs. just 10-15% in Q1. The company hopes to increase pharmacy sales. Pharmacies move the product faster than other distribution channels, and it easier for a patient to learn about the product and use it correctly when it is acquired in-person at the pharmacy. Additionally, Insulet continues to a push a $0 upfront, pay-as-you-go payment model that it believes is accelerating adoption of its pumps.

Next year, Insulet intends to release its newest pump system, the Horizon, once the FDA approves the system. The company expects FDA approval in the second half of 2020. Like Tandem's insulin pump system, the Horizon incorporates continuous glucose monitoring technology provided by a company called DexCom (DXCM).

Valuation

Despite the company's continued strong sales growth, shares of Insulet may be getting ahead of themselves on a valuation basis.

The insulin pump market is competitive. There are multiple sites that compare the products online, and it appears they all have their pluses and minuses. As stated previously, some pump makers have exited the market due to competition and the continual need to innovate to stay ahead of that competition. This quarter, Insulet competitor Tandem expects its newest pump to receive FDA approval. Medtronic has a new pump coming out next year. Insulet expects its newest pump to get FDA approval in the second half of 2020.

Insulet has twice the revenue of Tandem and is growing revenue at a much slower rate. Despite this, it trades at a much steeper forward price/sales valuation than Tandem. Though Insulet may have years of strong growth ahead of it, it's hard to justify an investment in Insulet over Tandem at this point based on valuation.

Conclusion

The diabetes insulin pump market is evolving quickly, and there could be years of potential growth ahead for companies like Insulet and Tandem. Given Tandem's valuation relative to Insulet's, and the fact that Tandem is growing faster and has half the revenue, it's hard to make the case for an investment in Insulet over Tandem at this point. Tandem's depressed P/S ratio relative to Insulet makes it a more intriguing bet in a competitive market. I am not an investor in either company, but will continue to follow both.

