THW: Healthcare As A Conservative And Growth Play

For quite some time now, I have suggested that every investor maintain some type of exposure to the healthcare industry. There are a few reasons for this including the industry's generally defensive nature and the considerable growth potential that it boasts. There are a number of ways to invest in the industry such as buying individual stocks or a variety of open-ended and exchange-traded funds. I personally like using closed-end funds though as they are frequently able to provide higher yields than their other fund cousins but still provide access to a diversified portfolio of companies with one easy trade. One of the better closed-end funds in this space is the Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW) and it will be the topic of the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Tekla World Healthcare Fund has the stated objective of seeking current income and long-term capital appreciation. This objective is not too dissimilar from that of most closed-end funds, although many investors would normally think of a fixed income fund for the pursuit of current income. As the name implies, however, this fund aims to achieve its objective by investing in mostly equity securities of companies in the healthcare industry but it does retain the ability to buy debt securities issued by these firms when management believes that such an investment will help increase the fund's overall investment income. Currently, the fund is holding 13.8% of its assets in debt with the remainder in equity and short-term securities: Source: Tekla Capital Management

The companies that comprise this equity position in the fund will likely be familiar to any investor that follows the healthcare industry. Here they are:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

At least some of these holdings are very similar to what we find in other healthcare funds. One obvious example of this is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which will inevitably be found in the largest positions of most large-cap domestic or global funds that we look at. This can expose us to some degree of concentration risk, which is a risk faced by an investor in multiple similar funds. An investor like this might believe that they have a well-diversified portfolio but this is not actually the case because the funds are invested in the same things. With that said, THW does still allow for some effective diversification compared to a domestic fund because it includes a number of foreign stocks that a purely domestic fund would not.

As my long-time readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I generally dislike seeing any single position account for more than 5% of a fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which that position begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. Thus, the concern here is that the market price of any one of these assets could decline when the market as a whole does not. We saw a great example of this when shares of Johnson & Johnson fell precipitously following last year's talcum powder settlement, but the rest of the industry's shares more or less held up the fine. Thus, the real concern here is that we will see some event occur that drives down the price of a given asset but not the broader industry and if that particular asset accounts for too large of a weighting in the portfolio, then it will drag the entire fund down with it. As we can see above, there are two positions that account for more than 5% of the fund's assets, one of which is barely above this limit. This is actually much better than many other funds have, although investors should keep in mind that they are exposed to the individual risks of Johnson & Johnson.

One thing that I have frequently noted in my past articles on THW is that the fund was very heavily invested in pharmaceutical companies. While these firms still account for the largest sub-sector weighting in the fund, management seems to have pared this back compared to the levels that it has had in the past. We can clearly see this here:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

This is something that might appeal to someone that would prefer not to be especially heavily invested in this sub-sector of the healthcare industry. Perhaps more than any other industry segment, this one has become quite politically charged lately as American politicians on both sides of the aisle are questioning the pricing of pharmaceutical products and it seems highly probable that we could see some sort of regulation in this area in the near future. It is uncertain what form such regulation would take nor what impact it would have on the stock prices and financial performance of the companies in the industry. As such, an investor, especially a conservative one investing in a defensive sector like healthcare, might not want to have too much exposure to pharmaceuticals despite the industry historically being a good place to be. The managers of the fund appear to be considering this and it is nice to see such dynamism.

Why Invest In Healthcare?

There are a number of reasons to invest in healthcare companies. One of the most significant is that healthcare is perhaps the most perfectly defensive industry out of any of them. This makes some sense. After all, a person that requires healthcare products or services will generally not care about the broader conditions in the economy as it might literally be a matter of life or death. By the same token, a person that does not need the products and services offered by the industry will generally not go out and acquire them just because a strong economy has put some extra money in their pocket. This results in the overall industry being remarkably stable throughout the economic cycle, which is exactly the kind of thing that is likely to appeal to a conservative investor.

The healthcare industry also looks quite likely to generate a significant amount of forward growth over the coming years. One of the biggest drivers of this forward growth potential comes from demographic changes, specifically the aging of the American and European populations. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are currently 72 to 74 million Americans aged 54 to 73 years old. This is what is known as the Baby Boomer generation as they are the offsprings of the American soldiers returning home and starting families following the end of the Second World War. The post-war years were generally a time of prosperity for the United States and people in this era often had large families. This has resulted in the Baby Boomer generation being larger than any generation that came before it.

As this generation is quite large, we should be able to easily conclude that the number of people in the twilight years of their lives will climb over the coming years. Indeed, every member of this generation will be celebrating their eightieth birthday within the next three decades. The reason why this milestone is important is that this is approximately the age at which an individual's consumption of healthcare resources tends to increase dramatically as a growing number of health conditions begin to affect their aging bodies. Thus, we can easily see that the demand for healthcare will likely surge going forward.

Distributions

As mentioned earlier, THW has the primary objective of providing current income and long-term capital gains. Admittedly, the healthcare industry is not one that most investors look to in order to generate income as with the exception of a handful of companies, dividend yields in the industry tend to be quite low. Nevertheless, the fund does manage to pay out a very appealing distribution to its shareholders. THW pays out a distribution of $0.1167 per share monthly, which gives it a 10.40% yield at the current price.

One thing that may concern potential investors is that a sizable percentage of these distributions are classified as a return of capital. We can see this quite clearly here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that a fund is not generating enough money off of its investments to cover the distributions that it is making to its investors. In such a scenario, a fund may then effectively be returning an investor's own money back to them. For obvious reasons, this would not be sustainable over an extended time period. However, there are other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as a return of capital. One of these is the distribution of unrealized capital gains. The important thing is whether or not the fund's distributions are destructive to its net asset value. As we can see here, they generally have not been as the fund has historically been able to keep its net asset value per share relatively range-bound:

Source: Morningstar

Therefore, we can conclude that the fact that this fund is making return of capital distributions does not appear to be destructive to the value of the portfolio. Investors should thus enjoy the tax benefits of receiving their distributions in this fashion.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like THW, the usual way to evaluate it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the assets in a fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. It is, therefore, the amount that the fund's common shareholders would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price below the net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring the assets of the fund at a price below what they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of November 11, 2019 (the most recent date for which data was available as of the time of writing), THW had a net asset value of $14.16 per share. However, the shares of the fund currently sell for a lower $13.46 per share. This works out to a 4.94% discount, which seems like a reasonable price to pay for the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it makes a lot of sense for any investor to have some exposure to the healthcare industry. This is due to the fact that it has a number of characteristics that render it appealing both to those investors seeking growth as well as to those that simply want a conservative defensive play. The Tekla World Healthcare Fund provides us a reasonably attractive way to invest in the industry and generate a high distribution yield while we are at it. Overall, this fund might be worth considering for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.