Turquoise Hill: Reverse Stock Split Ahead

Turquoise Hill (TRQ) has just provided its third-quarter results and held a conference call with analysts. The company's shares are stuck in the $0.40-0.50 range so the report was a great chance for the company to come up with some positive catalysts. Unfortunately, most important questions remained unanswered. However, before proceeding to key issues, we'll look at the financial results.

The company reported revenues of $209 million and income of $45 million due to recognition of additional deferred tax assets. Operating cash flow came at $6 million, which is not surprising since the company previously warned that a combination of lower grades and planned plant showdown put pressure on production and sales numbers. Despite this, Turquoise Hill increased its gold production guidance to 240,000 ounces from the previous estimate of 230,000 ounces while the production guidance for copper remained the same at 125,000-155,000 ounces. The company finished the quarter with $1.57 billion of cash on the balance sheet and $1.1 billion available under project financing. Turquoise Hill expects that the available liquidity and the cash flow generated by its operations will be sufficient enough to fund its operations and the development projects into the first quarter of 2021.

Now that we are done with the "obligatory" numbers, let's get to the key moving parts:

Oyu Tolgoi. The construction of Shaft 2 is completed, and it is in the final stages of commissioning. As per the company, this will increase the service hoist transport capacity from the current 60 people per cage cycle to 300 people, speeding up the underground development of the mine. The key dates stay the same: first decisions regarding the sequencing of mining Panel 0 are expected by April 2020, while the definitive estimate is due in the second half of 2020. As a reminder, the current mine design has stability risks so the company has to find another way to move the project forward. Financing. Analysts pressed management on this key topic during the earnings call, but their efforts did not lead to any answers. Obviously, it's hard for the management to come up with a detailed answer as the new plan for the mine is not ready and it's not clear how much additional money will be required to finish the project. At this point, Turquoise Hill simply stated that it will need more money: "The company will have greater clarity on its incremental funding requirement as the definitive estimate progresses; however, preliminary estimates indicate significant incremental financing will be required above the $2.7 billion in liquidity currently available". Power plant. The company is obliged to build a power plant based on the coal from Tavan Tolgoi mine which is located about 150 km from the Oyu Tolgoi mine. During the earnings call, the company said that it was not in a position to make the power plant cost number public. Thus, no news on this front were shared. Tax dispute with the Mongolian government. Turquoise Hill has been defending itself from a $155 million additional tax claim since 2018. The case has moved slowly and was even suspended but the third-quarter report states that it has been reopened and the court proceedings have been resumed. Mongolian parliamentary working group. This is another story that has started in 2018. The group was formed to review the implementation of the investment agreement. This story dragged on and on, and it is unclear how and when it will end - during the earnings call, the management team stated that it won't be able to provide any clarity on this issue. Reverse stock split. The inevitable is now official: "The company has notified the Nasdaq and the NYSE that it intends to pursue measures to cure the share price non-compliance, and currently expects that it will seek shareholder approval at the company's next annual meeting to complete a consolidation of the company's common shares (also known as a reverse stock split)". There is no doubt that Turquoise Hill will get the approval from shareholders. Given the company's share float and the average trading volume, I do not expect that the reverse stock split will have any material negative effect on the liquidity of the stock.

As the earnings report and the subsequent conference call provided more questions than answers, Turquoise Hill shares do not have an immediate upside catalyst. At the same time, the current stock price levels are low, and April 2020 is not that far away so I'd expect that speculative activity in the company's shares will increase in the first quarter of the next year. As the stock is down roughly 70% year-to-date, some selling pressure due to tax-loss selling can present itself at the end of this year, but I do not expect it to push shares to much lower levels. The story remains very interesting, so stay tuned!

