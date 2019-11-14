Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - Pressure For The Sector After The Treasury Yields Increase

Most of the funds from the sector are still trading at positive Z-scores, and we do not see a statistical edge to include some of them in our portfolio.

Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders like us.

Currently, we are cautious when we choose our long positions, as most of the closed-end funds which hold municipal bonds have lost their statistical edge and are traded at positive Z-scores. However, there are several interesting pair trade opportunities which can be traded. For conservative market participants with a longer investment horizon, I still see interesting dividend opportunities that are trading at high discounts.

The Benchmark

A negative week for the municipal bonds and for most of the fixed-income assets. The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) fell by $0.76 and finished Friday's session at $113.18 per share. The main reason for the negative performance of the sector was the increase in the Treasury yields. Of course, the changes in the Treasury yields are crucial for the performance of the municipal sector. The Munis are interest rate-sensitive due to their higher duration, and most of the market participants pay serious attention to the fluctuation of the yields.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

Source: CNBC, US 10-Year yields

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The strong correlation between these major indices and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before taking a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for municipal bond CEFs.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Several funds from the sector announced their dividends. Three Nuveen Closed-End Funds announced pre-merger distributions:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) $0.0425 per share.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) $0.0400 per share.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) $0.0450 per share.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (VMM) $0.0375 per share.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) $0.0418 per share.

Nuveen North Carolina Premium Income Municipal Fund (NNC) $0.0276 per share.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) $0.0167 per share.

Dreyfus Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB) $0.0530 per share.

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The increase of the Treasury yield led to a decrease in the prices of the closed-end funds which invest in municipal bonds. All of the CEFs from the area reported a decline in their net asset values. However, it is interesting to notice that we did not see any panic in their prices and they remained almost flat.

The Z-score is one of the key metrics which I use to make an analysis of the sector or a specific fund. It is a statistical approach that helps us to figure out how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. Respectively, if the Z-score is negative, we can talk about a statistical edge to buy the funds. If we take into consideration the strong performance of the municipal bond closed-end funds, we can say that the lack of the statistical edge in the sector is expected.

The Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is one interesting option that I want to highlight. The management team decided to decrease its dividend from $0.0500 per share to $0.0425 per share. The current yield of this Muni is 3.89%, and its earnings/coverage ratio is above 100%.

Source: CEFData.com

The main part of the investments is with a rating of "A" and takes 28.45% of the total portfolio. "Hospital" and "Education" are the sectors with the biggest weights in the portfolio.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The recent interest rate cut is a positive fact for the prices of fixed-income assets with a relatively long duration. Municipal bond closed-end funds are exactly this type of assets, and we can admit that the increase in their prices was expected. Nevertheless, I notice too high optimism in some of them. Z-score is a tool that can help us to identify relatively expensive funds. From our perspective, a Z-score above 2.00 points is a signal to re-allocate your money. A fund is expected to trade between a Z-score of -2.00 points and 2.00 points for 95.5% of the time. So, when we see outliers, maybe there is a temporary mispricing.

Another very important point which I would like to highlight is the topic of the earnings and the dividends. In other words, how to avoid "dangerous" funds which can decrease their dividend. The easiest way is to monitor the earnings/coverage ratio and the UNII/share balance. If both of them become negative for several consecutive periods, the dividend cut seems a very realistic event.

The average 1-year Z-score in the sector is 1.19 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.81 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

Many of the funds are traded at an attractive discount. I will highlight the fact that most of them are state-specific. The national Munis are currently traded at a smaller discount, most probably due to their diversified portfolio.

The Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II is the leader of the ranking, and it has a discount of 11.76%. If you want to extend your investments in Minnesota, then VMM may catch your attention.

Source: CEFData.com

The current yield of the fund is 3.45%, and the dividend is fully covered by the latest earnings. The credit quality of VMM is more than impressive, as 52.01% of its investments are rated "AAA" and "AA".

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

Moving forward, we reach the section where it is almost impossible to miss the topic about PIMCO funds. The PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) keeps the leading position after its announced dividend. As you know, the earnings/coverage ratio of the fund is below 100%, and some of the market participants expect to see a dividend cut in the next months or quarters. I support this theory and recommended leaving this "sinking boat" as soon as possible. No doubt, an eventual dividend cut will have a negative reflection on the price. Nevertheless, the price of PCQ remained in positive territory, and its premium reached a new highest level of 43.27%.

Source: CEFData.com

The average discount/premium of the sector is -3.84%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and the net asset values of the funds was -4.82%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw the willingness of the market participants to pay a premium for the PIMCO funds. This table could be a good explanation of that desire and why PIMCO funds are treated differently. The funds from this sponsor proved that they can outperform their peers by return on net asset value over the past five years. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 4.75%.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

If you are wondering which of the funds have the highest distribution rate on price, the above sample can help you to find the answer. Additionally, I have plotted here the distribution rate based on the net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric the more important one. The average yield on the price for the sector is 4.13%, and the average yield on net asset value is 3.98%.

The Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) is a fund that caught my attention in a positive way. It offers a 5.00% current yield, and its dividend is fully covered by the earnings. On top of that, the UNII balance per share is in green territory.

Source: CEFData.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average effective leverage of the sector is 34.9%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds. Seven funds from the sector have effective leverage equal to zero.

Above, you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on net asset value. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Conclusion

Compared to the previous years, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened, but we remain cautious when we select our long positions due to the high Z-scores in the sector. However, there are several interesting trades that you can review if you use the discount as a metric.

Note: This article was originally published on November 10, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

